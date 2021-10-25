Review Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Catchy and fun from start to finish
When Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was revealed at E3 1980, I didn’t see much excitement from fans of comics. And who am I to blame them, after all, they all still had the bitter taste that Marvel’s Avengers had left. Should we set expectations for another superhero game published by Square Enix?
Particularly , I allowed myself to get a little excited about the ad. Playing a game starring the Guardians of the Galaxy, who had already won a legion of fans in the Marvel Film Universe (MCU) with James Gunn movies, sounded like a promising idea. I tried not to create too many expectations, not least because the group led by Peter Quill/Star Lord was never my favorite of Marvel.
I think it worked, because the truth is that my expectations were exceeded. I believed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy had only the potential to be better than the Avengers game, which wouldn’t be too difficult. But Eidos-Montréal’s new release has achieved much more than that. Despite not being a masterpiece, the adventure of Peter Quill, Rocket Raccoon, Gamora, Groot and Drax captivated me from beginning to end, making this one of my favorite games from 2021.
The Canaltech has tested Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PlayStation 5 via a digital copy kindly provided by Square Enix. The game arrives at 10 October for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The Nintendo Switch version will work via the cloud.
From zero to hero