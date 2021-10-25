Review Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Catchy and fun from start to finish

When Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was revealed at E3 1980, I didn’t see much excitement from fans of comics. And who am I to blame them, after all, they all still had the bitter taste that Marvel’s Avengers had left. Should we set expectations for another superhero game published by Square Enix?

    Particularly , I allowed myself to get a little excited about the ad. Playing a game starring the Guardians of the Galaxy, who had already won a legion of fans in the Marvel Film Universe (MCU) with James Gunn movies, sounded like a promising idea. I tried not to create too many expectations, not least because the group led by Peter Quill/Star Lord was never my favorite of Marvel.

I think it worked, because the truth is that my expectations were exceeded. I believed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy had only the potential to be better than the Avengers game, which wouldn’t be too difficult. But Eidos-Montréal’s new release has achieved much more than that. Despite not being a masterpiece, the adventure of Peter Quill, Rocket Raccoon, Gamora, Groot and Drax captivated me from beginning to end, making this one of my favorite games from 2021.

The Canaltech has tested Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PlayStation 5 via a digital copy kindly provided by Square Enix. The game arrives at 10 October for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The Nintendo Switch version will work via the cloud.

From zero to hero

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy brings an unprecedented story to the beloved space mercenaries, although it still carries some inspirations and elements from the comics. The essence of the group of misfits also remains true: Quill is the confident and self-centered leader, but with a true heart; Gamora is full of traumas and, despite being cold, doesn’t let anyone down; Drax is full of formalities and thirsty for battle; the most patient and calm of the team remains Groot, while Rocky complains about everything and everyone with his sharp tongue.

At the beginning of the game, the Guardians are a newly formed group , who still don’t trust each other so much. They are not yet established heroes either, but rather bankrupt mercenaries who are looking for money while trying not to get into more trouble with Tropa Nova, the police organization that keeps order in the galaxy. Throughout the chapters, we follow their evolution as heroes and also as friends.

The quintet is full of trouble to hide from the Nova Troop. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

The less you know about the story, the better. Square Enix itself made a huge effort to divulge very few details during the game’s promotion. All you need to know is that this is a Game of the Guardians and that they will be facing the powerful Universal Church of Truth, an organization known to the comics, but which is here led by the Grand Unifier Raker. The antagonist’s goal is to carry the Promise to the entire galaxy, keeping intelligent beings in a false and tempting state of mind. It will be up to Quill and his gang to prevent that from happening.

Without going into too much detail, suffice it to say that the story contains revelations, details and secrets that will delight longtime Guardians fans. The involvement of Mantis and Adam Warlock was revealed through the trailers, with both adding a unique dynamic to the narrative (each in their own way). There are also familiar locations that I was excited to explore, especially Luganenhum, which is where faithful canine companion Cosmo is. I’d love to be able to specify what I found there, but it’s better that you find out for yourself.

    • A taste of Luganenhum. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

    What I can say is that it was amazing to travel around certain planets, with the most different landscapes and biomes, and realize all the care that the Eidos team took in making this a true Marvel experience. , hiding excellent easter eggs here and there. The studio managed to create an original and legitimate story for the Guardians, but without mischaracterizing them.

    Some fans may be annoyed or just annoyed by an unprecedented detail in Peter’s origin story Quill: He chose to use the nickname Star-Lord because that’s the name of his favorite rock band (Star-Lord). Personally, I wasn’t bothered by this or any other details of the kind. And I guarantee that Peter’s relationship with the band is worth it, because it resulted in the creation of one of the best soundtracks I’ve ever heard in a game. I’ll talk more about it in another topic of the text.

    Going beyond the secrets that involve Marvel’s universe, it’s also remarkable how the studio managed to create a very interactive and thought-provoking exploration, especially when we’re aboard Milano. I’ve investigated as much of the party’s ship as possible whenever I can, either to unlock optional dialogs or to find out what happens if I interact with a certain object. You can poke around in every hero’s bedroom (be careful, you can get scolded for this), catch them in the bathroom, or just stare at your favorite music, chosen by you on Quill’s radio (we’ll talk about that too later).

    A more specific example: I was intrigued by the Guardians’ refrigerator, whose door was often open. I just couldn’t get past it without wanting to close it. I’ve done this countless times, which has garnered a few jokes from the other Guardians. It’s a small detail, I know, but added to a handful of others, it makes the setting much more alive and immersive. I also have to mention my fantastic interactions with Kammy, the purple-haired alpaca who lives at Milano. She just fits in well with the group and I laugh just remembering certain moments.

    Interacting with Kammy is guaranteed fun. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

    The beginning of the game, which introduces us to the child version of Peter Quill, also deserves a mention. I was impressed in the first few minutes because there are a lot of very elaborate interactions in the protagonist’s room. You can read the Star-Lord album cassette tape insert, with all lyrics and song credits available. As he watched the objects, which also included a Rolling Stone magazine with a real story about the band, he listened to Peter’s walkman, the character’s iconic item in Marvel stories.

    I smiled in surprise when I realized that it was possible to use the buttons on the device to fast-forward and rewind songs. After I progressed through the first chapter, I was curious to see if this amazing level of detail would continue throughout the game. “It’s not possible, they must have done it just to impress us at first”, I thought. I was wrong, as I made clear in the previous paragraphs.

    The group’s journey developed well throughout 19 chapters (in addition to a prologue), and took about 10 hours to complete my game. However, this is not an applause-worthy narrative, as it contains some predictable twists and an unnecessarily long passage or other. Don’t expect big changes based on your choices during dialogues and cutscenes: there’s only one ending — and what can change is how you or other characters get to it. Even so, it was cool to be able to choose what Peter would say and mold it to be more or less optimistic, motivating and so on.

      The Star-Lord Music Album liner is fully in-game. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

      Although interesting and full of mysteries, it was not the main objective of the protagonists to save the galaxy that caught my attention, but the characters themselves. Each Guardian is excellent in its own way, with very distinct personalities that add to the group’s dynamics. As I already mentioned, their essence hasn’t changed much here, which might please MCU fans. I dare say that I liked this version of the quintet more than what we see in theaters. Everyone is equally charismatic, including Peter Quill, who can get less arrogant depending on your choice of responses during dialogue. the interactions between all Guardians are very good. I liked and attached myself to everyone, without exception. It’s not tiring to see them playing and teasing each other and it was their company that kept me totally interested in the game. I would even say that I already miss it.

      The dynamics between the heroes only improves throughout the game and is also present during combat, but with some minor problems. As you fight, Peter and company talk to each other, either about the situation they’re in or to let the player know they’re ready to attack. Many phrases are repeated often, just so that the group is not silent. It didn’t really irritate me, but I would say it was a small inconvenience.

      During the exploration, the long and trampled dialogues displeased me a little more. That’s because, while walking and exploring planets, there were times when the ongoing conversation was interrupted by a cutscene. As someone who was enjoying every minute with the Guardians, I was frustrated that I didn’t know how the previous conversation ended.

      Finally, it is worth mentioning that the group’s charisma also has one more merit: the Brazilian dubbing is impeccable for Peter (Raphael Rossatto), Gamora (Priscilla Amorim), Rocky (McKeidy Lisita) and Drax (Mauro Ramos). They’ve already lent the voices to characters in Marvel movies, which helped maintain the authenticity of all the work. Halfway through the game, I tried to switch to the original English audio to check how it was, but I soon switched back to Brazilian Portuguese because I had gotten used to and used to the voices. A lip sync issue here and there didn’t overshadow the performance of the dubbing cast, who did an excellent job once again.

        • Between gunfire and laughter

        Eidos-Montréal chose to follow the safer path com Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. This is a third-person single-player action-adventure game where we control only Star-Lord, who has the duty to command the decisions and the battles. I saw a lot of people complaining that this should be a co-op game, with each player taking on the role of a Guardian. As an enthusiast of co-op experiences, I understand the desire. However, after the mess that was Marvel’s Avengers, I decided to believe that single-player could be the best option to avoid another potential disaster.

      You can unlock three moves and one special ability for every hero. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

      In the end, controlling only Star-Lord worked. In battle, you are able to activate the abilities of Gamora, Groot, Drax and Rocky, which have a load time when used. In addition to a special power, there are three normal moves for each hero, which are unlocked gradually throughout the game, with skill points that are earned from experience gained in battle. A creative insight is that unlocking the special move is tied to specific and important moments for the development of the corresponding character.

      Playing on normal difficulty, I felt that the biggest challenge of combat was get used to the commands. Getting the hang of Peter’s pistols took a while: the blasters overheat and there’s a mechanic that, when hit by the player, allows the guns to load quickly and you don’t have to wait for the cool-down time.

      Paying attention to this, while pressing button after button to open a radial menu and see which of my teammates’ abilities I would use at the moment, was more chaotic than I expected in the first few hours. There are also commands linked to the environment, which can ask Drax to throw a giant rock at enemies or Gamora to knock down a pile of hanging boxes, for example.

      Some snippets of combat took place within the tight corridors of a ship, limiting the space for something that requires a lot of movement. But it’s not something that permeated the entire experience. I was determined to get the timing of the commands right and try not to despair when it comes to selecting character abilities.

      It’s not like the game will punish me for slowing down a bit, but the feeling was that I needed to squeeze everything quickly to keep up with the frantic pace of what was happening before my eyes. So, I leave the tip so that you can enjoy the game’s combat at its best: breathe and don’t be in a hurry. Otherwise, you won’t have control over everything you’re doing and it can be frustrating.

      Despite all this, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy doesn’t have a complicated fight. Once you master Peter Quill’s weapons, the experience becomes much more fluid. The moves that the protagonist makes to do a dodge, a lunge and a melee combo, interspersed with the shooting, work organically, like a dance. The care with the animations at this time is remarkable.

      Finding the best skill combinations to perform a move also improves group dynamics. In my case, I used this combo quite often: Rocky’s Gravitational Grenade, which immobilizes and suspends opponents, with Drax’s Crush, which opens a fissure in the ground to deal damage. I also liked using Gamora’s moves to attack more powerful opponents, because they are focused on quickly hitting a single enemy and dealing a lot of damage.

      It is possible to perform commands to activate the abilities of all characters in the group. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

      In addition to all that, there is a function called Grouping. When charged and activated, the combat pauses and gives way to a scene in which Peter Quill calls his companions for a conversation. Some of the Guardians will talk about what they’re feeling, and based on that, you should choose the right answer to motivate them. The problem is that it won’t always be clear, because some options just didn’t make sense with what I had just heard.

      Nevertheless, Grouping is a cool and very original mechanic. If Peter answers correctly, all heroes will have their attacks temporarily improved. If he misses, only the protagonist will receive the bonus. The function also serves to restore health when they are slain — you can even revive one by one manually, but when the four are gone, the best option is to activate the Muster.

      At the Gathering, the Guardians gather to hear Peter Quill’s speech of encouragement (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

      With resources found by exploring the planets, you can unlock boosters for Peter's visor, weapons and other traits — by the way, it's Rocky who improves them for you, and it's something that can only be done on a bench. Just before the end of the game, I was able to unlock all Star-Lord's upgrades and all the characters' abilities without difficulty. It's a simple, no-fuss progression system.

      There are a considerable variety of enemies, with different health levels and shield types, that need to be taken down with elemental blaster fire. Peter’s — these are four elements that are also slowly unlocked throughout the game, and are tied to specific moments in the story, as well as special abilities. Boss battles, for the most part, are messy and without major challenges. I didn’t feel contemplated when I finished them, just relieved that they were finally over.

      The game has puzzles and obstacles, which can be solved using the elements of Peter’s pistols. or through Guardian commands. Groot can use its branches to create bridges or raise platforms; Gamora can cut through obstacles to open passages and pin its blades to the wall to give Quill a boost; Rocky hacks terminals and gets into tight spots; and Drax drops or loads large structures. These are elements that make the exploration of environments not just about fighting and walking around with nothing to do but collect resources and skins.

      I already miss each one of them. (Image: Disclosure/Square Enix)

      You can’t say the puzzles are fun and thought-provoking, but they’re not bad or boring, with the exception of the times when I had to use Peter’s visor to create a current of electricity to open some passages. These excerpts, yes, were unnecessary and boring. I didn’t want to waste time trying to unravel the circuits, I wanted to move on to the next battle or cutscene.

      Finally, I almost forgot to mention that the game has parts where we can control Milano in battle. They are short and punctual moments, but they work well as a break and break from the usual combat with the heroes on the ground.

        No Does heaven have a video game?

        On the PlayStation 5, there are two performance modes to choose from: the quality one, which displays better visual effects, environments more detailed and greater graphic fidelity; and performance, which guarantees higher frame rates. It’s up to you to prioritize one or the other. I played most of it in quality mode, and even then, I didn’t find any serious frame rate hitches. On the PC, it is still possible to activate the ray tracing mode.

        About the look, I can say that I was dazzled at various times. The planets and environments are full of details, colorful as a Guardians of the Galaxy game should be. There is no aliasing in the scenarios or characters, providing well-defined images, with great textures and lighting. However, some special effects, like explosions and fires, don’t match the rest and can look a little rough.

        Overall, the game is nice and well optimized, with few glitches and some rendering glitches where parts of the scene loaded while the cutscene was taking place. The two most troubling bugs I found were fixed in the Day 1 update, according to Square Enix. The update also adds Photo Mode, which promises to hold the attention of photographers (both amateurs and professionals) for a few hours.

        The backdrops in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are impressive on PS5. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

        Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy takes full advantage of DualSense features to provide more immersion. The PS5 controller emits sensory pulses with different rhythms and intensities at certain moments in the cutscenes, and also reacts to the gameplay. The vibrations are unique to elemental firings, while the adaptive triggers react to Quill’s weapons, creating a certain resistance to finger pressure as the blasters heat up.

        I didn’t find the look of the generic characters — quite the opposite. With Rocky and Groot I couldn’t do much differently, but Peter and Gamora didn’t cause me the same discomfort I had with the Avengers in Marvel’s Avengers

          . I was just a little surprised by Drax’s wide eyes, which at times reminded him of Uncle Chico from the Addams Family. Interestingly, when I activated Dave Bautista’s Drax skin, the strangeness passed.

          Peter Quill’s exaggerated topknot is a joke among the Guardians, but it works well with the protagonist’s style and personality. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

      Hey, rockers!

      Steve Szczepkowski, Senior Audio Director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, said in a behind-the-scenes video that music is in the game’s DNA, which is absolutely true. As I mentioned, the game has an original band to call your own — it even seems like it’s becoming a vogue in games, with CD Projekt Red creating Samurai for Cyberpunk 521330 . The fact is that these bets have been more than successful. Star-lord is a hard rock band with a touch of “space metal” made especially for the Guardians game.

      In addition to giving voice to the Star-lord vocalist, Szczepkowski wrote the songs from the album. Early in the game, when Peter is lying in bed listening to his walkman, I had already started the process of becoming a fan of the fictional band. I liked the songs the moment I heard them, and I still listen to Quill’s favorite group on Spotify. They even got an animated music video for the track “From Zero to Hero”. That’s awesome.

      Richard Jacques is the composer of the game’s orchestrated soundtrack, which features songs worthy of an epic superhero adventure. The theme song is a bit reminiscent of the Avengers, but it goes well with the quintet and gives the adventure a cinematic atmosphere.

      Finally, Marvel ‘s Guardians of the Galaxy has licensed music, with a selection made up of true classics from the decade 98. Surfing the wave of what James Gunn did with the soundtrack of the films, the game bets on rock and new wave to create a playlist that will hardly displease anyone.

      On radio Milano, you can select a track and let it go while exploring the ship. In addition to the Star-Lord album, there’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley, “Everybody Wants to Rule The World” by Tears For Fears, “I Love it Loud” by KISS, “Take on Me” by A-ha and many other songs. It’s the perfect marriage of soundtrack, story and characters.

      And remember the Grouping? Turns out I haven’t mentioned the best part of the mechanics yet: after the cutscene, Quill turns on his walkman and a song from the soundtrack starts playing, making the battle much cooler. It’s impossible not to get carried away as you shoot aliens to the sounds of Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For a Hero” — calm down, streamers, there’s a menu option to turn the songs off licensed.

      Is it worth it?

      There is no doubt that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a must-stop for any fan of the Marvel comic or hero group. The game is a full plate for anyone who knows the stories of Peter Quill and company, being possible to enjoy a modest original narrative with extremely friendly protagonists. Even those who don’t know the Guardians, but are looking for a good action-adventure game with a good dose of fun, will find something special. It’s practically impossible not to be enchanted by the group of misfits.

      In case you’re worried: there aren’t any kind of microtransactions. All skins can be found throughout the game, just invest a little time in exploration — it’s worth it, by the way, because the visuals are excellent collectibles.

      521342 All alternative character skins can be found throughout about the game. (Image: Disclosure/Square Enix)

      And if you have any doubts about the replay factor, clarify: after finishing the game for the first time, the New Game+ mode is released, allowing you to start all over again with a little more challenge, but with all the skills, improvers and skins you collected in the original game. From the main menu, you can still select a specific chapter to play again and search for a skin and collectible you left behind.

      I promised myself I wouldn’t do a huge review, but clearly it didn’t work. I’d like to spend more time talking about how this game surprised me and I’m curious to hear from other people about the Guardians’ newest adventure. I hope, from the bottom of my heart, that the game has the success it deserves, even because I’ve already created expectations for a sequel (which wasn’t even announced, ok?). As I said, I already miss Peter, Gamora, Drax, Rocky and Groot, and I want to see them again in the future.

      521342 O_O (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

