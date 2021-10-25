Review Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Catchy and fun from start to finish

Eidos-Montréal chose to follow the safer path com Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. This is a third-person single-player action-adventure game where we control only Star-Lord, who has the duty to command the decisions and the battles. I saw a lot of people complaining that this should be a co-op game, with each player taking on the role of a Guardian. As an enthusiast of co-op experiences, I understand the desire. However, after the mess that was Marvel’s Avengers, I decided to believe that single-player could be the best option to avoid another potential disaster.

You can unlock three moves and one special ability for every hero. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

In the end, controlling only Star-Lord worked. In battle, you are able to activate the abilities of Gamora, Groot, Drax and Rocky, which have a load time when used. In addition to a special power, there are three normal moves for each hero, which are unlocked gradually throughout the game, with skill points that are earned from experience gained in battle. A creative insight is that unlocking the special move is tied to specific and important moments for the development of the corresponding character.

Playing on normal difficulty, I felt that the biggest challenge of combat was get used to the commands. Getting the hang of Peter’s pistols took a while: the blasters overheat and there’s a mechanic that, when hit by the player, allows the guns to load quickly and you don’t have to wait for the cool-down time.

Paying attention to this, while pressing button after button to open a radial menu and see which of my teammates’ abilities I would use at the moment, was more chaotic than I expected in the first few hours. There are also commands linked to the environment, which can ask Drax to throw a giant rock at enemies or Gamora to knock down a pile of hanging boxes, for example.

Some snippets of combat took place within the tight corridors of a ship, limiting the space for something that requires a lot of movement. But it’s not something that permeated the entire experience. I was determined to get the timing of the commands right and try not to despair when it comes to selecting character abilities.

It’s not like the game will punish me for slowing down a bit, but the feeling was that I needed to squeeze everything quickly to keep up with the frantic pace of what was happening before my eyes. So, I leave the tip so that you can enjoy the game’s combat at its best: breathe and don’t be in a hurry. Otherwise, you won’t have control over everything you’re doing and it can be frustrating.

Despite all this, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy doesn’t have a complicated fight. Once you master Peter Quill’s weapons, the experience becomes much more fluid. The moves that the protagonist makes to do a dodge, a lunge and a melee combo, interspersed with the shooting, work organically, like a dance. The care with the animations at this time is remarkable.

Finding the best skill combinations to perform a move also improves group dynamics. In my case, I used this combo quite often: Rocky’s Gravitational Grenade, which immobilizes and suspends opponents, with Drax’s Crush, which opens a fissure in the ground to deal damage. I also liked using Gamora’s moves to attack more powerful opponents, because they are focused on quickly hitting a single enemy and dealing a lot of damage.

It is possible to perform commands to activate the abilities of all characters in the group. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

In addition to all that, there is a function called Grouping. When charged and activated, the combat pauses and gives way to a scene in which Peter Quill calls his companions for a conversation. Some of the Guardians will talk about what they’re feeling, and based on that, you should choose the right answer to motivate them. The problem is that it won’t always be clear, because some options just didn’t make sense with what I had just heard.

Nevertheless, Grouping is a cool and very original mechanic. If Peter answers correctly, all heroes will have their attacks temporarily improved. If he misses, only the protagonist will receive the bonus. The function also serves to restore health when they are slain — you can even revive one by one manually, but when the four are gone, the best option is to activate the Muster.

At the Gathering, the Guardians gather to hear Peter Quill’s speech of encouragement (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

With resources found by exploring the planets, you can unlock boosters for Peter's visor, weapons and other traits — by the way, it's Rocky who improves them for you, and it's something that can only be done on a bench. Just before the end of the game, I was able to unlock all Star-Lord's upgrades and all the characters' abilities without difficulty. It's a simple, no-fuss progression system.

There are a considerable variety of enemies, with different health levels and shield types, that need to be taken down with elemental blaster fire. Peter’s — these are four elements that are also slowly unlocked throughout the game, and are tied to specific moments in the story, as well as special abilities. Boss battles, for the most part, are messy and without major challenges. I didn’t feel contemplated when I finished them, just relieved that they were finally over.

The game has puzzles and obstacles, which can be solved using the elements of Peter’s pistols. or through Guardian commands. Groot can use its branches to create bridges or raise platforms; Gamora can cut through obstacles to open passages and pin its blades to the wall to give Quill a boost; Rocky hacks terminals and gets into tight spots; and Drax drops or loads large structures. These are elements that make the exploration of environments not just about fighting and walking around with nothing to do but collect resources and skins.