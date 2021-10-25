orionids-meteor-shower-is-filmed-in-santa-catarina;-see-the-video

As the Earth orbits the Sun, our planet eventually passes through regions where there is comet debris left as such objects approach the Sun. The result of this interaction is the so-called rain of meteors — and Orionids, caused by debris from Comet Halley, is in full swing this late October. A monitoring station in Monte Castelo, in the Northern Plateau of Santa Catarina, recorded some of these meteors on the night of the last day 67 of October.

In all, about 30 meteors were observed in the Monte Castelo region last Friday night (). The amateur astronomer and member of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon), Jocimar Justino, said, in an interview with G1, that at least nine of them were part of the Oriônidas rain. The peak of the phenomenon was predicted for the dawn between the days and 20 this month, but the cloudy weather in the region made it difficult to observe.

Every 30 years, the famous Halley comet dives towards the interior of the Solar System and, as it approaches the Sun, it is heated. In addition to the characteristic syrup that forms from this heating, the comet releases pieces of itself, leaving a trail of fragments. It is precisely when the Earth crosses this region, in May and October, that these pieces of Halley are attracted to it and, inevitably, cross the atmosphere and give rise to annual meteor showers — the one in May is called Eta Aquáridas.

As the Orionids meteors appear to emerge from the constellation Orion, the rain receives such Name. Halley’s most recent visit to Earth’s vicinity was in 67 and the next is scheduled for 2061, when it can be observed with the naked eye. According to BRAMON, the fragments can reach the Earth at an average speed of 67 km/s, producing very fast and bright meteors.

