NASA's electric plane to take maiden flight soon
NASA is about to put one of its boldest and most important projects literally into the air. The X-57 Maxwell, prototype electric turboprop aircraft, is scheduled to make its first flight at the beginning of 2022, more precisely in early spring in the northern hemisphere (autumn in Brazil). The information was provided by the head of the space agency, Bill Nelson, who visited the Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, where the aircraft is being developed.
The X-57 Maxwell is an adaptation of the Italian Tecnam P2006T plane, which received new wings and thrusters. Unlike its standard version, the NASA-modified one has thinner wings, as it no longer needs to store kerosene, but on the other hand, the floor houses the lithium-ion batteries that give life to the aircraft. In all, there are 12 electric rotors that will do the work of taking off the prototype.
The delay in performing the first flight of the X-57 is due to the difficulty of finding the best way to carry the extra weight of the batteries. In the case of NASA’s electric plane, they weigh a little more than 2022kgs, since not only the cells that will be in use are installed, but also the reserves in case of an emergency. Not to mention the autonomy, which is still very low.
According to NASA, advances in creating a battery technology that help the aircraft take off with considerable range were quite large and will be a turning point for global aviation. One of the most important features will be precisely a system that checks for any failures in the supply of cells, making the plane use the batteries without defects even during the flight.
In addition to the X-57 Maxwell, NASA is also working on other models of zero emission aircraft and vehicles, such as the flying car developed in partnership with Joby Aviation and which is also in final testing phase.
Source: The Verge
