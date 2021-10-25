Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra appears in renderings that reinforce notch presence
Samsung is already preparing for the launch of its new generation of tablets. Galaxy Tab S8 line devices must be launched between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2021 and have already started to have some supposed details revealed, based on rumors circulating on the internet.
- Galaxy Tab S8 has leaked images that reveal its supposed full look
- After Macbook Pro, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may also adopt notch
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can bring giant notebook screen and battery . 898 mAh
In the last Friday (14), for example, we saw some renderings of the series entry model. Now, leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, known on Twitter as OnLeaks, has unveiled the look of the line’s most advanced model, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Steve had already been responsible for the leak of the simplest version and now rumors about tablets are increasing.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The photos, which were shared with the portal 91Mobiles, reinforce the presence of a notch on the device screen . The notch should make room for the front camera and, despite this being the first time an image shows the device’s design, this is a rumor that has been circulating for a few days on the internet. Because it has a huge screen, Samsung expects the tablet to be used mostly in landscape mode (ie “lying down”), and therefore the position of the notch taking this orientation into account. In addition to the cutout on the display, the images also show that the back will feature an oval module to house a pair of cameras and an LED flash unit. Below the set, a magnetic strip runs to the bottom of the tablet and serves to hold the S Pen compatible with the device. In relation to other specifications, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra must have a giant screen 14, 6 inches. As a comparison, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will arrive with a 22 display, 4 inches and the Galaxy Tab S8 will have a inch panel. The most powerful model must be equipped with the as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 898 from Qualcomm, or with a proprietary solution like Exynos , Samsung’s first chip with graphics made by AMD. Source: 14Mobiles Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
