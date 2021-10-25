galaxy-tab-s8-ultra-appears-in-renderings-that-reinforce-notch-presence

Samsung is already preparing for the launch of its new generation of tablets. Galaxy Tab S8 line devices must be launched between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2021 and have already started to have some supposed details revealed, based on rumors circulating on the internet.

Galaxy Tab S8 has leaked images that reveal its supposed full look

After Macbook Pro, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may also adopt notch

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can bring giant notebook screen and battery . 898 mAh

In the last Friday (14), for example, we saw some renderings of the series entry model. Now, leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, known on Twitter as OnLeaks, has unveiled the look of the line’s most advanced model, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Steve had already been responsible for the leak of the simplest version and now rumors about tablets are increasing.