how-to-make-a-collaborative-post-on-instagram

In recent weeks, Instagram (Android l iOS l Web) offered, along with instabilities and bugs, many new features. And anyone who thought that the wave of change was over is wrong. Recently, the social network launched yet another resource: Collabs — or in good Portuguese, collaborative posts.

The tool allows a single publication to have multiple authors. Content is displayed across accounts at the same time and, best of all, all interactions in the post are counted equally in each profile. Thus, likes, shares, comments and other reactions are entirely shared by the authors.

Although the resource offers enormous potential for content creators, it can also be used by common users. Here are two ideas: can you post photos with your family members or maybe couple records?

Colabs is a very simple and affordable resource. According to Canaltech tests, its compatibility includes posts on Feed and Reels. Check out, below, how to use the new feature and make collaborative posts on Instagram.

Step 1:

Access Instagram through the app and open the screen of publications. To do so, slide the page to the right.

Access the publishing screen (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot )

Step 2:

At the bottom of the screen, choose a format for the post. Remember that Collabs can only be used in posts in Feed and Reels. Now, select media from your gallery or create new content. Then click “Next”.

Choose one of the highlighted formats (Image: Kris Gaiato/ Print Screen)