How to make a collaborative post on Instagram
In recent weeks, Instagram (Android l iOS l Web) offered, along with instabilities and bugs, many new features. And anyone who thought that the wave of change was over is wrong. Recently, the social network launched yet another resource: Collabs — or in good Portuguese, collaborative posts.
The tool allows a single publication to have multiple authors. Content is displayed across accounts at the same time and, best of all, all interactions in the post are counted equally in each profile. Thus, likes, shares, comments and other reactions are entirely shared by the authors.
Although the resource offers enormous potential for content creators, it can also be used by common users. Here are two ideas: can you post photos with your family members or maybe couple records?
Collabs: how to make collaborative posts on Instagram
Step 1:
Access Instagram through the app and open the screen of publications. To do so, slide the page to the right.
Access the publishing screen (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot )
Step 2:
At the bottom of the screen, choose a format for the post. Remember that Collabs can only be used in posts in Feed and Reels. Now, select media from your gallery or create new content. Then click “Next”.
Choose one of the highlighted formats (Image: Kris Gaiato/ Print Screen)
Step 3:
If you want, edit the image and once again select the command. Use filters and edit the image (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 4:
On the next screen, tap the “Tag people” tab. Use the indicated command to add contributors to the post (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 5
: once that is done, select the command “Invite collaborator” on the right side of the screen, just below the post preview. Step 6: in the search field, look for an Instagram user. Search for the user and select him in the results (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 7:
with this, the your nickname will be registered in the “Collaborator” field. To proceed, tap “Finish”. Proceed to publish the content (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 8:
enter a description and configure the rest of the post. When finished, tap “Share” in the upper right corner of the screen. By doing this, the content will be displayed in your account and the marked user will receive an invitation to participate as a co-author. Step 1:
If you are marked as a contributor to a post, Instagram will send a notification to the your profile. To access it, click on the heart symbol located at the top of the home page. Collabs invitations are displayed in the notifications tab (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
look for the warning ” (User) tagged you in a post” and click on it. Click on the notification to accept or not the invitation (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 3:
below the content, give a tap on the “Analyze” button. Step 4: to finalize, accept or decline the invitation. In the first hypothesis, the post will be “replicated” in your profile, as well as all user interactions.
Ready! Now you know Collabs and know how to make a collaborative post on Instagram.
