twitter-prepares-another-shortcut-to-attract-new-readers-to-newsletters

It’s even easier to subscribe to new Revue newsletters on Twitter. Posts shared by tweets appear as common links in the followers’ feed, but now come with a subscribe button as soon as the visitor finishes reading capable of attracting a new reader for their convenience.

As well as the integration of the newsletter to the profiles, the link for subscription to Revue (a company recently acquired by Twitter) is designed to encourage the consumption of content on the network. The new button is a discreet addition that can boost the number of subscribers to newsletters shared on the network, basically because of the ease of becoming a new subscriber.

📣 We’ve got big news. (You’re really going to like this.) Starting today, your followers can subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from Tweets in their timeline. This is already enabled for all Revue writers on desktop and mobile web, with iOS and Android to follow soon. ✨ pic.twitter.com/6eBxvGWyxH — Revue (@revue) October 22, 2021

The news first appeared in August, while it was in testing. In September, the feature was made available to email-verified writers on Revue. Now, the add-on is available to all users who at least have an email address saved in their Twitter profile.

According to the Revue publication, the feature is available for the web version of Twitter, but apps for Android and iOS are also in the plans. The addition should probably be released via an update, so stay tuned for updates made available on the Play Store and App Store.

Source: Twitter/Revue