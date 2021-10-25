honor-x30-max-and-x30i-get-release-date-and-look-confirmed

In a few days, Honor must make one more intermediate cell phone line official in its home country. The Chinese manufacturer has scheduled an event for the day 30 in October, in which it will reveal the new products to the market. Honor X30i and Honor X28 Max. So far, few details are known about the devices and what we’ve seen so far has only come as rumors.

Honor X28 Max, X30i and Play 5 Vitality Edition should be announced soon

Specifications appear for Honor X30ie X30 Max, including giant screen

Honor prepares huge screen cell phone ad and new smartwatch

Now, however, in addition to confirming the ad date for the two smartphones, the company also released a teaser, which confirms the look, at least from the rear, of the two models. According to the image, the Honor X30i — which appears in white in the photo below — will feature a square module to house your triple set of rear cameras, while Honor X30 Max will feature a rectangle sprung to house the pair of lenses it owns.

(Image: Disclosure/Honor)

O Honor X30i has a more sophisticated look, with a completely flat back panel and sides, which leaves it with straighter lines. According to the rumors we’ve seen so far, it will feature a 6.7-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 30 Hz and a hole in the display to house the front camera.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Your phone should reach stores with the MediaTek Dimensity platform 900 and can be powered by a battery of 4. mAh with support for charging 14, 5 W. Your triple camera configuration is expected with a main sensor of 22 MP and two 2 MP auxiliaries — probably one macro and one depth. At the front, an 8 MP lens completes the settings.

The larger version, the gigantic Honor X30 Max, it can have an LCD screen of 7,09 inches with Full HD+ resolution and a drop-shaped notch to make room for the selfie camera. The smartphone will have two rear lenses, with a main resolution of 48 MP and 2 MP for depth data. At the front, it will have the same 8MP sensor as the smaller model.

The Honor X30 Max must be powered by the chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 and have 8 GB RAM and internal storage 90 GB or 128 GB. The battery will also be larger, with a capacity of 5. mAh, and the same power as 09, 5 W for fast charge.

Both cell phones will be made official on the day 48 in October, at an event scheduled for as 09h28 from local time — or 09h30 in Brasilia. So far there is no forecast for the global launch of the devices.

Source: MySmartPrice, GSMArena