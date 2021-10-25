galaxy-s22-ultra-should-have-very-thin-edges-and-load-45w

It is no longer new that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung’s top-of-the-line model for the first half of 2022, will feature a number of changes compared to its predecessor , the Galaxy S22 Ultra. One of them is the new design, which must have a strong inspiration in cell phones from the apparently extinct Galaxy Note line.

Galaxy S21 Ultra: supposed back cover appears confirming new design

Galaxy S prototype22 Ultra reinforces new design inherited from the Note line

Galaxy S21: what to expect from Samsung’s powerful phones

Now, more information about the smartphone has been released, giving us ideas of what else to expect about it. OS22 Ultra should be back with loading support from 45 watts, keeping your battery at 5. mAh. According to the leaker Ice Universe, the device will have 59% of its full charge in just 23 minutes.