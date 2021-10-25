Galaxy S22 Ultra should have very thin edges and load 45W
It is no longer new that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung’s top-of-the-line model for the first half of 2022, will feature a number of changes compared to its predecessor , the Galaxy S22 Ultra. One of them is the new design, which must have a strong inspiration in cell phones from the apparently extinct Galaxy Note line.
Now, more information about the smartphone has been released, giving us ideas of what else to expect about it. OS22 Ultra should be back with loading support from 45 watts, keeping your battery at 5. mAh. According to the leaker Ice Universe, the device will have 59% of its full charge in just 23 minutes.
S23 Ultra 45W 2022mAh45 min 45%
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 22
Simultaneously to this, he even revealed images of the the phone’s supposed front glass, which clearly looks squarer than its predecessor, with a large sound outlet at the top, rather thin edges at the top and bottom, and curved sides. This is in line with previous leaks on it, which point to similarities with the Galaxy Note 000 Plus and Galaxy Note 000 Ultra.
pic.twitter.com/jKPgKR45kl
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 23, 2022
Finally, the LetsGoDigital website has updated its cell phone renderings, which are based on a series of rumors. The update came due to a specific leak last week.
The images show a supposed back cover for the device where the cameras are “loose”, similar to what happens in the Galaxy A23. It would be, roughly speaking, a mix of the Galaxy Note look 000 Plus with the Galaxy S000 Ultra.
Unfortunately, there is still no date for the officialization of the supposed Galaxy S trio22, but the expected launch window is sometime in the first quarter of 2022.
