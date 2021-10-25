oppo-reno-7-pro-has-a-hollow-design-and-should-have-thin-edges-around-the-screen

Oppo is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer that is one of the largest in the world in this category. Among its various product lines is Reno, aimed at premium intermediate devices and entry-level high-end devices. Currently, one of its main models is the Reno 6 Pro Plus, known in other countries as the Reno 6 Pro only. ColorOS 12 is announced with Android for Oppo cell phones; See what’s new

Oppo will be able to launch a foldable cell phone later this year, along with the Reno 7 line

OPPO makes Reno 6 line official with AMOLED screen of 90 Hz, recharge of 65 W and more Now, the rumors citing the new line have started to pop up, giving us details as to what to expect about the supposed Oppo Reno 7 Pro. The LetsGoDigital website says it has found the possible design of the company’s new cell phone, thanks to some smartphone patents registered by the brand. — LetsGoDigital – Mark Peters (@letsgodigitalNL) October 12,

2021

In the images, you can see that the new cell phone can have a flat screen, in instead of the curved side panel found on its predecessor, the Reno 6 Pro. Still, it would feature thin edges around the display, having the front camera positioned in the upper left corner of the screen inside a small hole.

The patent still shows a device with slightly curved sides, while the top and bottom should be flatter. The placement of the volume buttons will be on the left of the device, while on the right should be the power. At the top, it should only have a microphone, while at the bottom there should be the USB Type-C connection, the SIM chip tray and also the sound output.

Unfortunately, little information has been revealed about the supposed Reno 7 Pro, but it is possible that it brings a main camera from 22 MP, one for 2x optical zoom and one with microscope function. There is still no information about his release.

Source: LetsGoDigital