gboard-crashed?-learn-how-to-fix-google-keyboard-errors

The app stores have a multitude of alternatives to your mobile’s native keyboard. Gboard (Android | iOS) is one of these virtual keyboard options. But even being created by Google doesn’t make the tool immune to errors.

You will know that your Gboard is malfunctioning when you encounter a bug message, usually in the form of “Gboard continually crashes.” the keyboard suddenly locks up, preventing you from typing on your smartphone screen.The following are 9 suggestions for solving common issues that may arise on your Gboard.

Restart your phone

It may sound simple, but just restarting the phone can help a lot in solving problems related to the Gboard. That’s because you might forget to clean the drawer. apps running from time to time, overloading the functioning of the device as a whole and therefore sequence, the Gboard itself.

Understand why reset the phone once and for all when it’s okay

How to turn off the iPhone without using the physical buttons

That’s why you can restart your phone periodically, in the case of Android, or turn it off and start, if you have an iPhone. Thus, when starting the phone for the second time, the Gboard can return to work without errors.

Uninstall and install the Gboard

Another measure that doesn’t require many steps is to simply remove the Gboard app from the phone, then download it again from the Google Play Store or App Store.

When you delete any app on your smartphone, all the data saved in that tool will go away with it. Therefore, if there is any corrupted data that is making the Gboard difficult to use, it is likely that it will be removed by deleting the application. Then, just download the virtual keyboard one more time from the mobile app store.

Uninstall and re-install Gboard is one of the possible solutions to solve the problem with the keyboard (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) On Android, to delete an app, just open the Gboard page in the Play Store and tap the “Uninstall” button. On the iPhone, tap and hold the application icon on the mobile screen and go to the “Remove App” option. Disable other keyboards Both Android and iOS allow you to download more than one keyboard on your phone. However, so many applications for the same function can end up generating errors in the system, causing the Gboard to fail at boot time. So, nothing better than leaving it as the only active keyboard. To do this on Android, open the settings, search for “virtual keyboard” and select “Manage keyboards”. the key from all other keyboards except the Gboard. The same procedure on the iPhone can also be done by searching for “keyboard” in the iOS internal search, select “Edit” and delete the keyboards, with the exception of the Gboard. Uncheck (Android, on the left) or delete (iOS, on the right) the other keyboards on the phone and leave active only the Gboard (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Delete the Gboard’s hidden cache This is a technique that many people are already using used to the computer. And on mobile it works the same way: clearing the cache. On the one hand, the cache makes opening apps easier, as it stores data so that they work faster. But on the other hand, leaving this content accumulating indefinitely can lead to crashes in some apps, including Gboard. And that’s even if you update the keyboard to newer versions. What is cache? Learn how to delete it on your phone and computer How to clear the app cache on Android The function is not available on iPhone. Meanwhile, Android allows you to clear the cache by accessing the phone’s settings, within the “Storage” option and selecting the Gboard to clear the application’s cache. Deleting the cache files automatically saved in the phone memory can also be useful to solve the Gboard problem (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Uninstall updates It’s great when mobile apps are updated with a certain frequency, but it’s also common that many of these updates have bugs. Fortunately, Android allows you to uninstall updates only, not the app as a whole. To do this, go to your system settings and look for Gboard. Tap the three dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen and select “Uninstall updates”. Some updates, instead of fixing bugs, bring new problems. But you can disable them on Android (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Force Gboard Close In this same section where you can uninstall updates from Gboard, there is an option called “Force close”. Almost all Android apps have this function, which serves to interrupt the entire operation of the app, since just closing it doesn’t solve anything. To force the keyboard to stop, go in the system settings and look for Gboard. Finally, tap the “Force close” button, and confirm with “OK”. If just closing the application doesn’t solve anything, you can force the Gboard to stop to try to solve malfunctions (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Enable Gboard as the default keyboard For those who do not want to go through this procedure of deleting the Gboard from the mobile, one of the options is to check if the Google keyboard is, in fact, marked as the default keyboard of the device. Don’t be surprised: it is common that some applications do not make this change automatically, nor ask if you want to make such a change. In addition, many developers can offer their own keyboard built into their apps, eliminating the keyboard defined by default in the smartphone settings. If there is more than one keyboard installed on your phone (in addition to the manufacturer’s keyboard), the ideal is to keep the Gboard as the main keyboard (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Both on Android and iOS , you can use operating systems search and search for “keyboard” to access the corresponding option in the phone settings. Once this is done, you can activate only the Gboard (Android) or move it to the top of the screen (iPhone), reducing the chances of the keyboard not being recognized on the phone. Quickly switch from Gboard to another keyboard

If Gboard is already your default keyboard on your phone and it’s experiencing errors, another very useful method is to switch between the Gboard and your smartphone’s native keyboard. Then, just go back to the Gboard and check if the keyboard still doesn’t work properly.

If the Gboard still isn’t working, you can keep the manufacturer’s native keyboard until an update be released to fix the problem. Take it for me: it’s more common than it seems to take days, sometimes weeks, for a flaw of this kind to be fixed.

Switch to some other keyboard on the phone and then return to Gboard. This can help to fix working bugs in Google’s virtual keyboard (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

To switch keyboards on Android, open the system settings and find the “Language and input” section. Then go to “Virtual Keyboard” and switch from Gboard to the factory keyboard for your cell phone brand. On the iPhone, search for “keyboard” in the system search, go to the function tab and tap “Portuguese (Brazil)” , which is the native iOS option.