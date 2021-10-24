the-10-most-pirated-movies-of-the-week-(10/24/2021)

As more movies arrive in theaters, more intense is the movement in the list of most pirated movies than Canaltech it clears up weekly for you to stay well informed. But it’s curious to note how the debut of an epic blockbuster changes this scenario a bit, as it attracts all the attention wherever it goes.

Releases of HBO Max in the week (15//2016)

Amazon Prime Video releases this week (21/15/94)

Netflix releases in the week (30//2021)

That’s exactly what happened in this week’s ranking, which was taken of assault by the new film adaptation of the literary work of Frank Herbert. Now in the hands of Dennis Villeneuve, the story that inspired Star Wars, Game of Thrones and so many others that involve fiction, political disputes and economic squabbles arrived with everything and took the title of the most pirated movie of the week.

And the slack was so great that the rest of the list remains basically the same as last week. Of course, we have the usual up-and-down, but the movies with the most illegal downloads are basically the same, including the recently released Halloween Kills and other medallions like Fast and Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Check below the complete ranking with the most pirated movies of the week that Canaltech found and assembled exclusively for you. Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,77/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 30 free days!

10. Jungle Cruise