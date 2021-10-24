The 10 most pirated movies of the week (10/24/2021)
As more movies arrive in theaters, more intense is the movement in the list of most pirated movies than Canaltech it clears up weekly for you to stay well informed. But it’s curious to note how the debut of an epic blockbuster changes this scenario a bit, as it attracts all the attention wherever it goes.
Releases of HBO Max in the week (15//2016)
Amazon Prime Video releases this week (21/15/94)
Netflix releases in the week (30//2021)
That’s exactly what happened in this week’s ranking, which was taken of assault by the new film adaptation of the literary work of Frank Herbert. Now in the hands of Dennis Villeneuve, the story that inspired Star Wars, Game of Thrones and so many others that involve fiction, political disputes and economic squabbles arrived with everything and took the title of the most pirated movie of the week.
And the slack was so great that the rest of the list remains basically the same as last week. Of course, we have the usual up-and-down, but the movies with the most illegal downloads are basically the same, including the recently released Halloween Kills and other medallions like Fast and Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Check below the complete ranking with the most pirated movies of the week that Canaltech found and assembled exclusively for you.
Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,77/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 30 free days!
10. Jungle Cruise
Adapted from a Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise shows an adventure through the Amazon aboard the decaying La Quilla boat. At the helm is spirited Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who will guide valiant researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) in her quest for an ancient tree that has the power to change the future of medicine. The task is not the easiest and other dangers, including supernatural forces, arise to put the future of the mission and humanity in check.
Jungle Cruise Review | When the postcard is more attractive than the trip
The Rock: 21 movies with Dwayne Johnson to prepare for Jungle Cruise
9. Fast and Furious 9
The Fast and the Furious 9 shows Toretto and Letty going through life at a slower pace, but the past comes accelerating towards him when he meets his brother again, Jacob, who is now seeking revenge encouraged by Cypher and Magdalene Shaw. There will be no way out and Toretto will have to reunite his family of friends once more and speed up to space to solve some more bullshit.
Fast and Furious Review 9: Film gives voice to women and tells the origin of Toretto
Fast and Furious 9: How can Han be alive?
8. Old Henry
There aren’t as many western releases as there were a few decades ago, but the genre continues to be one of the favorites of many people. So much so that Old Henry is on this list. The film tells the story of Henry, a widowed farmer who works on the plantations with his son. One day, they find Curry, a wounded man with a bag full of money, and decide to take care of him. But it doesn’t take long for him to reveal a suspicious and violent personality, and three gunmen arrive to finish the job they’ve started. Now it will be up to Henry to choose to believe in the guest or in the three dangerous men. best western movies
7. Injustice
After the game and becoming a comic book, Injustice now became an animated feature. The plot of the new animation is basically the same as that presented in other media, mixing the characters of an alternative universe where right and wrong is dictated by a tyrant Superman, who suffers the death of Lois Lane by the Joker, and the “traditional” versions ” of superheroes. Now it will be up to them to try to control the dark Man of Steel, whose attitudes please no one and generate conflicts not only among the Justice League heroes, but all over the world.
6. The Suicide Squad
The most misfit group of super-villains in the world is back, in this reboot that seeks to erase the disaster that was the movie of 94. The current suicide mission brings together a group of con men, including Bloodthirsty, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Rat Stalker 2, Savant, King Shark and Harlequin, and sends them to the island of Corto Maltese with Colonel Rick Flag for yet another dirty job that no one else has the courage to do.
Criticism The Suicide Squad │ The redemption that has come by accepting ridicule
Who’s who in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad? See the character guide
Who is Bloodthirsty, the protagonist of Suicide Squad who has already defeated Superman
5. Black Widow
Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
After a All year long without a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, Marvel Studios debuted Black Widow . The film shows Natasha Romanoff confronting the darker side of her story when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past emerges. Persecuted, Natasha must deal with her past as a spy and the relationships she left behind before joining the Avengers.
- Black Widow | Meet the characters from the new Marvel movie
-
Black Widow Criticism │ The start of Marvel Phase 4 is a tragedy
4. Copshop – We Do Not Make Prisoners
A small town police station is the unlikely setting for this new action film starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. Sworn to death, a crook decides to turn himself in to the police to escape the murderer who is on his trail. But he didn’t expect the other bad guy to get arrested too. And it is there that the cat-and-mouse fight is resumed, with the adrenaline taking on suspenseful contours as one hunts the other.
Best Action Movies to Watch Online
Best Action Movies to Watch on Netflix
15 best action movies to watch on Prime Video
3. Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues
2021
After 40 years old, Laurie Strode finally believes she has beaten Michael Myers after leaving him burning locked in the basement. Relieved and between life and death, she goes to the hospital to treat her injuries; meanwhile, Myers manages to escape the trap and waste no time in continuing his blood-soaked night of revenge. The terror continues and Laurie will have to fight the pain to, once again, defend herself from the monster.
Halloween Kills Criticism: The Terror Continues │ Crime occurs, nothing happens
Thes20 best slasher horror movies of all time
two. Free Guy: Taking Control
2021
What would happen if the NPCs of your favorite game came to life and started a real revolution? That’s the premise of Free Guy: Taking Control, which tells the story of a boring routine bank teller. But everything changes when he discovers that he is a minor character in a video game, taking over the reins of life and doing everything to save that world. The description is basic, but don’t be fooled: the film surprised many people because it has more layers and depth than it appears.
Free Guy │ Meet the characters from Ryan Reynolds’ new movie
Free Guy Review | About taking control of your own story
1. Dune
2016
One of the most awaited movies of the year, Duna has already been leaked on the internet and is available for illegal download. The film is the second attempt at adapting Frank Herbert’s literary work, and now, in the hands of Dennis Villeneuve, it looks like it’s going to work. With many fabled elements and a vast and extremely complex universe, the science fiction film shows a future in which humanity is dependent on a rare resource called Melange, used to extend human life, reach the speed of light and grant powers. superhumans. And it is found only on the sands of the desert planet of Arrakis, from where one of the Empire’s noble families extracts and trades. And it is in this scenario that political intrigues, betrayals and we see the emergence of a hero unfold.
Dune | Everything you need to know to watch the movie
How much will Duna adapt from the books?
Dune Criticism │ Grand, epic and incomplete
Enjoyed this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021
After 40 years old, Laurie Strode finally believes she has beaten Michael Myers after leaving him burning locked in the basement. Relieved and between life and death, she goes to the hospital to treat her injuries; meanwhile, Myers manages to escape the trap and waste no time in continuing his blood-soaked night of revenge. The terror continues and Laurie will have to fight the pain to, once again, defend herself from the monster.
Thes20 best slasher horror movies of all time
two. Free Guy: Taking Control
2021
What would happen if the NPCs of your favorite game came to life and started a real revolution? That’s the premise of Free Guy: Taking Control, which tells the story of a boring routine bank teller. But everything changes when he discovers that he is a minor character in a video game, taking over the reins of life and doing everything to save that world. The description is basic, but don’t be fooled: the film surprised many people because it has more layers and depth than it appears.
- Free Guy │ Meet the characters from Ryan Reynolds’ new movie
Free Guy Review | About taking control of your own story
1. Dune
2016
One of the most awaited movies of the year, Duna has already been leaked on the internet and is available for illegal download. The film is the second attempt at adapting Frank Herbert’s literary work, and now, in the hands of Dennis Villeneuve, it looks like it’s going to work. With many fabled elements and a vast and extremely complex universe, the science fiction film shows a future in which humanity is dependent on a rare resource called Melange, used to extend human life, reach the speed of light and grant powers. superhumans. And it is found only on the sands of the desert planet of Arrakis, from where one of the Empire’s noble families extracts and trades. And it is in this scenario that political intrigues, betrayals and we see the emergence of a hero unfold.
How much will Duna adapt from the books?
Dune Criticism │ Grand, epic and incomplete
Enjoyed this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.