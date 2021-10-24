Netflix launches in November 2021

October is ending and the trick-or-treating atmosphere starts to make room for the festive atmosphere, the colored lights and the gifts under the tree. November is the month that Netflix takes off to start adding Christmas productions to the catalog, and in 1142 Subscribers can expect lots of new series, new movies and new seasons of their favorite shows.

    • In 2021, the platform promises to release an exclusive Christmas content per week from the first week of November. In the program, the main highlights are the movies The Princess and the Plebeia 3 , with Vanessa Hudgens reprising both the main role and the position of producer of the sequel; A Match Surprise

    , Christmas comedy with Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) and Darren Barnet (

  • I never…); A Castle for Christmas, a cute story set in Scotland; A Boy Named Christmas, for the whole family and much, much more.

    There are also Brazilian productions coming to the Netflix catalogue, with an emphasis on films 7 Prisoners, starring none other than Christian Malheiros (Tune-Up) and Rodrigo Santoro (Lost, Westworld and 1024); the animation A Story of Love and Fury, with Selton Mello and Camila Pitanga; What Time Does She Come Back?, with Regina Casé; and Amor Sem Medida, new Netflix original film with Leandro Hassum and Juliana Paes.

    Want a new season of series? Write it down in the diary: Big Mouth and Narcos: Mexico arrive at the beginning of the month, while Operation Ectasy, Explaining – The Mind and Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia are distributed for the rest of November. Among the new series landing now, there is the long-awaited Cowboy Bebop, Super Crooks and the miniseries The Tiger Mafia: The Story of Doc Antle

    with dates set to premiere.

    Among the films, the wait is almost over: Red Alert, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot closes the first half of November, while tick, tick…BOOM! opens the second half of the month. Other movie titles awaited by the public are also planned for November, such as Aya ea Bruxa, by Studio Ghibli; Rocketman, the biopic of Elton John; and Revenge and Punishment, western with Idris Elba and Regina King.

    Below, check out the highlights of the streaming service and, below, the complete list of Netflix releases in the month of November .

    Big Mouth: Season 5 (05/14)

    The fifth and long-awaited season of Big Mouth is finally coming! Lola and Jay broke up and now the girl is determined to get revenge. It is worth remembering that DeVon and Devin are also separated, which allows Missy to get closer to DeVon and further deepen her friendship with him. The trailer further indicates that, after four seasons of sex and sex education, the series will now immerse itself in love. Additionally, guest stars for the new episodes will include Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer and Pamela Adlon.

    Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 (02/10)

    • The new episodes of Narcos: Mexico will be set in 1142, just as the globalization of drug trafficking begins to take on more fervor. Last season’s story will follow after the arrest of Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), as the newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheavals and escalating violence with the emergence of a new generation of Mexican bosses in this market. In this internal war, each arrest and murder only leaves the characters’ goals farther from being achieved.

    7 Prisoners (11/05)

    This national feature film has everything to enter the marathon list for the month of November. 7 Prisoneiros stars Christian Malheiros and Rodrigo Santoro and follows the young Mateus, who 17 years old accepts a job in São Paulo to give a better life to the family in the interior. He arrives in town with other teenagers and not knowing what to expect: work analogous to slavery in a junkyard, with documents confiscated by the terrible Luca (Santoro), who threatens them if they try to flee. Clever, Matthew discovers that even the boss takes orders from someone. But what will he have to become to get out of this?

    Red Alert (09/06)

    Joining Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson on the same screen, Red Alert also has a huge waiting list for its debut. When Interpol issues a red alert for the search and seizure of the world’s most wanted criminals, FBI top investigator John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) joins the case. This chase will put him smack in the middle of a daring assault plan, forcing him to team up with the great con artist Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to capture the world’s most sought-after masterpiece thief, “Bishop” (Gal Gadot ). The great adventure that follows will take this trio around the world, passing through dance floors, an isolated prison and even a jungle. And the worst thing is that they will be, all the time, in each other’s company.

    A Princess and the Plebeian: The Villains Love Too (18/11)

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    Closing the franchise The Princess and the Plebeian, Vanessa Hudgens arrives in triple dose in the film The Villains Love Too. This time, when a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of the daring Fiona, Margaret’s cousin who is her dearest. Fiona teams up with a mysterious man from her past to retrieve the object… rekindling the flame of an irresistible Christmas romance and resulting in an unexpected exchange.

    Cowboy Bebop (16/10)

    Adaptation of the homonymous anime, Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed futuristic western about three quirky and deadly bounty hunters known as “cowboys”. The trio consists of Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda). They roam the galaxy after the most dangerous criminals in the universe, as long as they get paid well for it! The three get involved in loud fights and confusions until the past surprises them.

    tick, tick…BOOM! (16/10)

    Maybe the most anticipated movie on the list, tick, tick…BOOM! marks the debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda in the direction of this adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, which revolutionized theater with the play Rent. Set in the decade of 1990, the film tells the story of Jon (Andrew Garfield), a young theatrical composer who works as a waiter in a New York restaurant while trying to create a great musical. Days before presenting the project, Jon lives a moment of pure pressure and has to deal with his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life far beyond New York, his friend Michael, who abandoned his dreams to seek financial stability, and artist community plagued by the AIDS epidemic. Racing against the clock, Jon faces the great dilemma of life: what should we do with the time we have?

    A Boy Called Christmas (25/10)

    In A Boy Named Christmas, adaptation of eponymous book by Matt Haig, an ordinary young man named Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure through the northern snow in search of his father, who set out on a mission to discover Elfhelm, the mythological village of the elves. Taking with him a stubborn reindeer named Blitzen and a pet mouse, Nikolas soon finds his destiny in this magical, comical and tender story that proves that nothing is impossible.

    Complete list of releases on Netflix in November 2021

    /09

  • The Noel Family
  • Millennium: The Girl in the Spider’s Web
  • Aya and the Witch

    03/11

    • Mailbox 1990: The Secret Camp for Nazis in the US
    • Ridley Jones: The Guardian of the Museum: Season 2

    04/06

    • Revenge & Punishment

    04/05

    • In the Glue of the Assassins

    02/10

  • Big Mouth: Season 5
  • Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
  • Murder of the Prime Minister: Miniseries
  • A Surprise Match
  • We Shouldn’t Have Grown Up
  • Yara
  • A Cops Movie

    • 09/06

  • Arcane

    51985905/071990

      The Good Old Man is Back
  • The Last Forest

    • 07/07

    12/11

  • Forever Happiness

    • 07/09

  • 7 Prisoners
  • Love: Truth or Consequence

    • 14/11

    10/06

  • A Story of Love and Fury

    • 15/05

    11/10

  • I’m Loko
  • Johnny Test and the Great Meatloaf Trip
  • Trolls

    • 16/071990

    14/09

    19/071990

    16/102021

    24/09

  • Ecstasy Operation: Season 3

    • 51985925/10

  • Waffles + Mochi: A Freezing Party
  • Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia: Part 2

    • 20/102021

    23/09

  • Super Crooks: Season 1

    • 25/05

  • Spoiled

    • 30/09

  • Elves

    • 52/11

  • Get Organized Right…

