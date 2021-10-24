netflix-launches-in-november-2021

October is ending and the trick-or-treating atmosphere starts to make room for the festive atmosphere, the colored lights and the gifts under the tree. November is the month that Netflix takes off to start adding Christmas productions to the catalog, and in 1142 Subscribers can expect lots of new series, new movies and new seasons of their favorite shows.

Netflix announces 29 Christmas titles for November and December 1990

The best Christmas episodes of the series

The 11 best Christmas movies Netflix originals

14 movies you need to watch for Christmas

In 2021, the platform promises to release an exclusive Christmas content per week from the first week of November. In the program, the main highlights are the movies The Princess and the Plebeia 3 , with Vanessa Hudgens reprising both the main role and the position of producer of the sequel; A Match Surprise

, Christmas comedy with Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) and Darren Barnet (