evin lewis half century: st kitts & nevis patriots won the second consecutive victory in cpl 2021, barbados royals also wins

St. Kitts and Nevis

Barbados Royals registered their first win in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Saturday while St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots won their second match in a row. Barbados Royals beat Jamaica Tallawahs by 15 runs to collect opening points of the season while St. Kitts and Nevis beat Guyana Easy win by 8 wickets over Amazon Warriors.

Barbados Royals opened the innings with Shai Hope and Johnson Charles changing the opening pair. Both added 32 runs in 20 balls for the first wicket. After Hope’s dismissal, Barbados’s score was 48 for three.

Hyder Ali gave life to Glenn Phillips (56) on a personal score of two runs. Taking advantage of the lifeline, Phillips completed his half-century in 46 balls. He added 79 runs with Ramon Reifer (31 not out) to help the team score 161 for five.

Talawahas started off on a disappointing note as the team lost four wickets in the power play itself. Carlos Brathwaite and Samarah Brooks put on a 66-run partnership to take over the innings. However, Reefer then made it difficult for the Jamaican team by dismissing Brathwaite and Andre Russell in the same over.

In another match, Guyana’s team could only manage 146 for eight in front of the sharp bowling of Dominic Drakes (2 for 26) and Fawad Ahmed (2 for 33). Hemraj made 39 while Mohammad Hafeez scored 38 not out.

In reply, St Kitts and Nevis scored a comfortable 147 for two in 18.5 overs, thanks to innings from Evin Lewis (62) and Devon Thomas (55 not out).