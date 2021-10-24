How to create ZIP file

A compressed file in ZIP format is a very interesting option to send several documents at once. In addition to compressing, this format also reduces the final file size and makes sending via email or other platforms easier.

  • What is the difference between ZIP and RAR formats
  • How to open or create ZIP files on Android
  • How to create ZIP files on iPhone

It is possible to create a ZIP file with native resources on iOS, macOS and Windows. In these cases, the new file is stored in the same location. Android, on the other hand, requires you to download a specific app for this function, such as ZArchiver (Android). Want to create a compressed file on your computer? Check the step by step below!

How to create ZIP file on your computer

macS

Step 1:

open a folder in the macOS Finder and select one or more files.

Select the files to be compressed (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 2: then right click and press “Compress”.

Use the right button to locate the option (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 3:

Finally, the ZIP file will be displayed in the same location.

Access your ZIP file on macOS (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Windows

Step 1: Open Windows File Explorer and choose the items you want to compress.

Choose files on Windows (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 2:

Right click, go to the “Send to” option and select “Compressed Folder”.

Create a zipped folder (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 3:

the ZIP compressed folder will be available in the same location.

521046Share the ZIP file by Windows (Im act: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

After following these steps, you can create ZIP files on your mobile phone or computer.

