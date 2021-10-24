10-super-weird-animals-that-live-in-the-depths-of-the-oceans

We can agree that the ocean is simply an enigma that has not yet been fully deciphered. According to Columbia University, scientists know more about space than the ocean, whereas 80% of abyssal creatures are still unknown to science. And believe me: what little is known is enough to cause estrangement. We separate bizarre animals from the depths of the oceans that prove it.

10. Mimic octopus (Image: joebelanger/envato)

The mimic octopus stands out for its ability to imitate other local species and change its color and texture in order to blend in with the environment. He is currently the only known marine animal capable of imitating such a wide variety of animals, taking the forms of lionfish, sea snakes and eels, for example.

9. Pufferfish (Image: Mint_Images/Envato)

As the name indicates, the pufffish has its body covered with thorns. Another striking feature is its ability to inflate, by filling the body with air and water, so that the predator that tries to devour it cannot. In this state, the pufferfish can grow up to three times its normal size. In addition, its thorns can still hurt the predator.

8. Leaf Sea Dragon

(Image: zambezi/envato)

The Sea-Dragon Leaf (Phycodurus eques) belongs to the Syngnathidae family, which also includes horses -marine. It is mainly found on the south and west coasts of Australia. This eccentric animal has long “leaves” that cover its entire body, helping its camouflage. The movements performed by the animal complete the illusion of algae floating.

7. Pelican Eel The pelican eel ( Eurypharynx pelecanoides ) is an abyssal fish rarely seen by humans. It is also known by names such as pelican fish, gullet eel or umbrella fish. It can be found in the oceans of tropical areas, at a depth between 500 to 3 thousand meters. 6. Flamingo Tongue Snail (Image: joebelanger/envato) The Flamingo Tongue Snail has a white to yellowish and is found in the neritic zone (a region of the oceans that corresponds to the relief of the continental shelf and the layer of water located on it and that is not influenced by the tides). The animal has a kind of stained cloak, which completely hides its shell. The species is found in the Caribbean, USA, Brazil (mainly Espírito Santo) and in places like Belize, Aruba, Bonaire, Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, Lesser Antilles, Gulf of Mexico, Tobago, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela. 5. Moreia-Ribbon (Image: Mint_Images/Envato)

The tape moray usually lives in burrows made of sand or coral and is a predator that feeds on small fish, cephalopods and crustaceans. It is found in the Indo-Pacific, including Maldives, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia. A striking feature of this species is that it can change sex throughout its life, going from male to female countless times.