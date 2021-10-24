how-technology-fixed-an-error-and-changed-what-we-knew-about-this-dinosaur

More than 30 years ago, in the 1964, paleontologists analyzed footprints found by Australian coal miners. The marks, which measured more than centimeters in length, led paleontologists to conclude that the tracks were about a carnivorous dinosaur.

The UK’s oldest carnivorous dinosaur is identified by paleontologists

Well-preserved fossil found in China may contain dinosaur DNA

Long-necked herbivorous dinosaurs survived in flocks, study says

Now, with 3D modeling technology, which allows a more accurate study of the footprints, scientists have discovered that, in fact, the creature was an herbivore belonging to the group Prosauropod. Anthony Romilio, paleontologist and lead author of the study, explains that it is now possible to make models and visualizations in 3D, as well as in augmented reality.

Image : Reproduction/Anthony Romilio/Historical Biology

Together with his team, the researcher used the mold of one of the impressions made in 1960 to create a 3D model of the dinosaur’s paw, better understanding the structure of the animal’s entire body. Once digitized, it was possible to obtain the exact measurement of the plaster and compare it with the 3D model. At the time of discovery, this measurement was made only from drawings and photos, which ended up showing that the paw was longer than the actual length.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!