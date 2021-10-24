How technology fixed an error and changed what we knew about this dinosaur
More than 30 years ago, in the 1964, paleontologists analyzed footprints found by Australian coal miners. The marks, which measured more than centimeters in length, led paleontologists to conclude that the tracks were about a carnivorous dinosaur.
Now, with 3D modeling technology, which allows a more accurate study of the footprints, scientists have discovered that, in fact, the creature was an herbivore belonging to the group Prosauropod. Anthony Romilio, paleontologist and lead author of the study, explains that it is now possible to make models and visualizations in 3D, as well as in augmented reality.
Together with his team, the researcher used the mold of one of the impressions made in 1960 to create a 3D model of the dinosaur’s paw, better understanding the structure of the animal’s entire body. Once digitized, it was possible to obtain the exact measurement of the plaster and compare it with the 3D model. At the time of discovery, this measurement was made only from drawings and photos, which ended up showing that the paw was longer than the actual length.
According to the researchers, one of the features that stood out in the new analysis was print rotation. With the trail directed to the midline of the dinosaur’s foot, they concluded that the animal’s steps rotate inwards, which is not usually seen in predators.
Scientists say that the footprints pre -historicals are crucial to understanding the fossil record, and that there are still many discoveries to be made thanks to 3D technology. The study is available at this link.
Source: Popular Science
