how-to-play-stranger-things:-puzzle-tales

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales (Android | iOS) based on the Netflix series, taking players to Hawkings and the Inverted World, where they can review familiar faces and some exclusive news.

The title was gradually released around the world, and now it’s time for Brazilian fans of the work to enjoy the experience. We prepared a tutorial showing how to play the Next Games title, which mixes puzzles with RPGs.

Step 1: the title works similarly to Candy Crush, where the player needs to join three or more pieces to perform attacks on enemies.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Gather three pieces to perform an attack (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 2: when you join four or more dice, it is possible to attack the entire row of enemies.

Gather four or more dice for an area attack (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 3: As you break the corresponding data, the characters have their abilities loaded, when they are ready you can click on the icon and unleash your power. Use your skills to kill enemies (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Step 4: To know when enemies will attack, look out for the number next to their health bar. When it reaches zero, it will be the moment of attack. The number next to the enemy’s health bar shows when he will attack (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 5: If your characters have zero health, they will not be able to use abilities. If this happens to everyone, the mission is lost. Step 6: is It is important to pay attention to the colors of enemies to use attacks that will cause more damage. Basically, it works like this: Red is stronger than green

Green is stronger than blue

Blue is stronger than red



Orange and purple are strong each other Data colors that indicate strengths and weaknesses between each other (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Step 7: Level up your characters to withstand more difficult duels. Level up the characters as you progress through the story (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot ) Step 8: Collect more characters to build the ideal team for each duel. Assemble the ideal team by recruiting more characters from the different seasons of the series (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Build a strong team and think strategically to go even further in Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales.

Source: Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales