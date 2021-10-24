the-10-most-watched-series-of-the-week-(10/24/2021)

October is heading towards its final stretch and we are already beginning to notice a change in what Brazilians have been doing marathon. So much so that we have some news appearing on the list of the most watched series of the week in Brazil, especially with the premiere of the third season of Você. And the proximity to Halloween and the release of the trailer for the new movie in the franchise Scream also boosted the series.

Furthermore, the arrival of new episodes of Young Justice to HBO Max has made the animation of the teenage superheroes from DC also featured in the weekly rankings. Of course, all the hype for the films in this universe created at DC Fandome gave that little help, but there’s no denying the quality and popularity of the show — which was canceled a few times and was rescued thanks to the insistence of the fans.

All this caused the almighty Round 6 to step on the brakes a little. After a few weeks topping our list of most-watched series, the South Korean series had a slight drop, which indicates a slight drop in audience interest. Basically, everyone watched this story and now it’s time for other productions to stand out. Still, the most watched series in Netflix history remains very popular.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool that measures audiences in series in the services and that the best way to do this measurement is from the JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also what streaming content is available on.

So, based on this data, we came up with an approximate ranking of which ones were the most watched series by Brazilians in the last week.

10. CSI: Criminal Investigation

The classic police investigation series has returned to fall in the public’s liking for a very simple reason: a few seasons just hit HBO Max, so a lot of people took the opportunity to revisit the plot. Originally released in , the series was one of the main responsible for popularizing productions focused on criminal investigations and gave rise to several spin-offs.