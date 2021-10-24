The 10 most watched series of the week (10/24/2021)
October is heading towards its final stretch and we are already beginning to notice a change in what Brazilians have been doing marathon. So much so that we have some news appearing on the list of the most watched series of the week in Brazil, especially with the premiere of the third season of Você. And the proximity to Halloween and the release of the trailer for the new movie in the franchise Scream also boosted the series.
Furthermore, the arrival of new episodes of Young Justice to HBO Max has made the animation of the teenage superheroes from DC also featured in the weekly rankings. Of course, all the hype for the films in this universe created at DC Fandome gave that little help, but there’s no denying the quality and popularity of the show — which was canceled a few times and was rescued thanks to the insistence of the fans.
All this caused the almighty Round 6 to step on the brakes a little. After a few weeks topping our list of most-watched series, the South Korean series had a slight drop, which indicates a slight drop in audience interest. Basically, everyone watched this story and now it’s time for other productions to stand out. Still, the most watched series in Netflix history remains very popular.
It is worth noting that there is still no official tool that measures audiences in series in the services and that the best way to do this measurement is from the JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also what streaming content is available on.
So, based on this data, we came up with an approximate ranking of which ones were the most watched series by Brazilians in the last week.
10. CSI: Criminal Investigation
The classic police investigation series has returned to fall in the public’s liking for a very simple reason: a few seasons just hit HBO Max, so a lot of people took the opportunity to revisit the plot. Originally released in , the series was one of the main responsible for popularizing productions focused on criminal investigations and gave rise to several spin-offs.
6. You
The new episodes of You arrived on Netflix and it soon became one of the most watched series of the week. It could also, since the second season ended in a surprising way and that completely changed the dynamics of the stories.
Without getting into those spoilers, You — or You, to avoid confusion — follows the life of Joe, a character played by Penn Badgley, an assassin who “falls in love” and becomes obsessed with women, willing to commit even the most brutal crimes to make the relationship work.
You is exclusive to Netflix — the series , not you who are reading.
5. Ted Lasso
O noise caused during the Emmy 2021 made the Brazilian discover and fall in love with Ted Lasso. The plot tells the story of a former American football player who goes to England to coach a real football team. It was a huge success on the platform and seems to have conquered audiences in Brazil and the world to the point of being a record audience.
And the recipe for success seems to be simple: instead of following a more pessimistic and cynical line of life, the story brings a more good vibes perspective that makes the protagonist’s journey a light pill on the viewer’s day.
Ted Lasso is available on Apple TV+.
4. Round 6
9. Only Murders in the Building
With characters extremely charismatic, Only Murders in the Building is one of Star+’s biggest hits on its debut in Brazil. Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, the comedy tells the story of three strangers who find themselves involved in a crime in the middle of New York. From the mysterious death of a neighbor, they need to incarnate the detectives and find out what happened.
The highlight here is the chemistry of the actors, which makes this mixture a bit how unusual casting works so well as to trap the viewer episode by episode.
Only Murders in the Building is a Star+ exclusive series.
8. Midnight Mass
THE Netflix’s new horror series arrived already highly praised and the Halloween vibe propelled the success. Midnight Mass brings a combination of elements that we love in stories of the genre: mysteries, dark stories, the arrival of a religious and that atmosphere where there is a great secret being kept by everyone.
The story revolves around a young priest who has just arrived in a small town. What he doesn’t know is that the place is full of traditions and secrets that the population is not keen to reveal and that, inevitably, will cross his path.
Miss of Midnight is an exclusive production of Netflix.
7. Dragon Ball Z
Dragon Bal Z is a timeless phenomenon. Although the series ended nearly 21 years ago and rerun to exhaustion by several broadcasters in Brazil, it continues to be watched with an absurd frequency by Brazilians. No matter how much time passes, Goku’s saga continues to be the true owner of the hearts of the tupiniquin otakus.
For those who have never watched the anime, the story is quite simple: a group of ultra-powerful warriors fight to protect the Earth from alien invasions. With each new saga, some threat appears to try to dominate or destroy the world and Goku and company solve everything based on punch, kick and special powers. The great charm is in the humor that is built around all this thanks to very charismatic characters.
As a bonus, Toei Animation brought the first teaser of the new feature. With an unprecedented story, new villains and a new art style, curiosity around the ad became an additional spice to nostalgia.
Round 6 broke all Netflix records in a matter of weeks. So much so that the South Korean series quickly became the most watched content on the platform worldwide. And what is the secret of all this success?
The series is a mixture of battle royale with deadly games and all that craziness that only oriental stories can provide us. The story deals with a strange game that hundreds of people decide to play: a survival game in which they can lose their lives.
All in all, 456 people with debt and big financial problems enter the competition in hopes of solving their problems—or dying in the attempt. Thus, they are taken to an island to participate in children’s games and games, but with deadly consequences.
Round 6 is an exclusive production of Netflix.
3. Panic
The slasher terror is back on the rise and proof of this is that the series Pânico was resurrected by the Brazilian. Inspired by the famous movies that marked the years 456, the new story begins after a murder brought to life. brings back the memory of Lakewood’s past crimes. With that, a new masked assassin begins to leave his trail of deaths while raising the doubt in the city: it’s the old serial killer acting again or he just inspired a new killer to commit crimes with him modus operandi?
And uncertainty is the perfect spice to create tension necessary for a good Panic. The highlight here is how he manages to tie the original films very well with the new story that is being told, modernizing several elements without giving up what made the franchise famous.
The two seasons of Panic are available on Netflix.
2. American Horror Story
But no matter what the phenomenon is, one thing remains unchanged: horror is still the Brazilian’s favorite genre. And, in the month of Halloween, this would be no different and it was obvious that American Horror Story would once again appear on our list of most watched series in Brazil — even more so with tenth season airing weekly on Star+, allowing us to have new scares to follow.
The good news is, if you’ve never watched any episodes of the show, you can go for it. the latest season without weight on conscience. As it works in an anthology format, you can follow any of the years in isolation and still enjoy the scary atmosphere according to the theme you prefer.
In addition to Star+, American Horror Story is available on Globoplay and Now.