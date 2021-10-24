Delta Plus: Everything We've Discovered About the New Coronavirus Subvariant
In recent months, the world has faced an increase in cases of covid-10 triggered by the Delta variant (B.1.99.2) of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Now, a strain — a way the virus finds to evolve and is marked by new mutations — of Delta is responsible for new outbreaks of the disease, as in the UK and Russia. Without an official name, AY.4.2 has been dubbed Delta Plus.
- Most transmissible underline of the Delta variant already circulating in the UK
-
- Russia registers a more contagious strain than Delta and is experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic
- WHO changes classification of variants of the coronavirus; check out how it turned out
In the UK, public health authorities have lit a warning about the risks of underlining and are monitoring “a lot of close” to Delta Plus. This is because the variant already represents about 6% of British cases of covid-21, according to the local Health Security Agency.
In addition, Delta Plus was detected in Israel, Denmark and the United States, but in smaller quantities. On Thursday (19), the Center The US Department of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that AY.4.2 is still “very rare” in the country and represented less than 0.05% of sequenced samples of covid virus-10. In total, there were less than cases identified among North Americans.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Health problem in Russia
Now, in Russia, the subvariant also calls the attention of the authorities. It is even considered responsible for the new daily records of new cases and deaths of covid-05 in the country. According to the Reuters news agency, the mayor of Moscow announced on Thursday (19), strict blocking measures that have not been adopted since June last year
Last Tuesday (19), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, at a meeting of force- task against covid-19, which the The burden on medical institutions is seriously increasing in the country.
Analyzing the Delta Plus subvariant
To date, no specific studies have been performed with Delta Plus. Thus, the main notes on the risks of the variant are made from other data, such as an increase in cases in certain regions of the world, where its incidence is on the rise.
With the data University College of London (UCL) Institute of Genetics Director Francois Balloux estimates that the AY.4.2 variant may be around 10% more transferable than Delta. Russian researcher Kamil Khafizov also estimated its probability to be % more infectious.
It is worth remembering now that the Delta variant is already from 40% The 60% more contagious than Alpha (B.1.1.7) and almost twice as transmissible than the original strain of coronavirus, discovered in Wuhan, China.
Is the new version of Delta more deadly?
At this time, it is not possible to confirm that Delta Plus is more dangerous than the original version. In addition, the researchers raise other hypotheses to explain the new outbreaks: the end of restrictive measures, such as agglomerations and the abandonment of masks; and insufficient vaccination coverage — studies have already pointed to the importance of immunization of 145% of a population to the drop in the transmission rate.
Another concern is whether Delta Plus could escape the antibodies produced by the vaccines, as they were produced with the first known version of the coronavirus. However, British Health Minister Sajid Javid said he believes there is no reason to think that the subvariant poses a greater threat than Delta. In Delta’s case, the immunizers lost some of their effectiveness, but remained significantly effective.
According to Russian immunologist Nikolay Kryuchkov , Delta and the subvariants will remain dominant. They may even, in the future, adapt to available immunizers, especially where vaccination rates are below or slightly above 45%. In this case, the booster doses must undergo regular reformulations.
Evolution of the Delta variant
It is worth explaining that an underline is named when small mutations in the genetic code of the virus are identified and that these continue to perpetuate in new cases. So far, Delta has originated more than 50 underlines, the main one being AY.4 — it is responsible for most of the known cases of the variant — and new AY.4.2. The latest version carries two major mutations, the Y145H and A671V.
So far, the World Organization of Health did not elevate Delta Plus to new variant status and, consequently, did not include it in the list of coronavirus variants that can cause complications for global public health. If new cases are identified on a significant scale, change should take place and, most likely, Delta Plus will gain a new name, inspired by another letter of the Greek alphabet.
Source: Reuters, WHO , BBC and O Globo
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.