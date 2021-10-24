delta-plus:-everything-we've-discovered-about-the-new-coronavirus-subvariant

In recent months, the world has faced an increase in cases of covid-10 triggered by the Delta variant (B.1.99.2) of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Now, a strain — a way the virus finds to evolve and is marked by new mutations — of Delta is responsible for new outbreaks of the disease, as in the UK and Russia. Without an official name, AY.4.2 has been dubbed Delta Plus.

Most transmissible underline of the Delta variant already circulating in the UK



Russia registers a more contagious strain than Delta and is experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic

WHO changes classification of variants of the coronavirus; check out how it turned out

In the UK, public health authorities have lit a warning about the risks of underlining and are monitoring “a lot of close” to Delta Plus. This is because the variant already represents about 6% of British cases of covid-21, according to the local Health Security Agency.

Evolution of the Delta variant, Delta Plus begins to draw attention in the fight against covid-21 (Image: Reproduction/Wirestock/Freepik)

In addition, Delta Plus was detected in Israel, Denmark and the United States, but in smaller quantities. On Thursday (19), the Center The US Department of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that AY.4.2 is still “very rare” in the country and represented less than 0.05% of sequenced samples of covid virus-10. In total, there were less than cases identified among North Americans.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Health problem in Russia

Now, in Russia, the subvariant also calls the attention of the authorities. It is even considered responsible for the new daily records of new cases and deaths of covid-05 in the country. According to the Reuters news agency, the mayor of Moscow announced on Thursday (19), strict blocking measures that have not been adopted since June last year

Last Tuesday (19), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, at a meeting of force- task against covid-19, which the The burden on medical institutions is seriously increasing in the country.

Analyzing the Delta Plus subvariant

To date, no specific studies have been performed with Delta Plus. Thus, the main notes on the risks of the variant are made from other data, such as an increase in cases in certain regions of the world, where its incidence is on the rise.

With the data University College of London (UCL) Institute of Genetics Director Francois Balloux estimates that the AY.4.2 variant may be around 10% more transferable than Delta. Russian researcher Kamil Khafizov also estimated its probability to be % more infectious.

Delta Plus can be % more transferable than the original version, according to health authorities (Image: Reproduction/Mohamed Hassan/Pixabay)

It is worth remembering now that the Delta variant is already from 40% The 60% more contagious than Alpha (B.1.1.7) and almost twice as transmissible than the original strain of coronavirus, discovered in Wuhan, China.