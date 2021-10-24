10-fun-facts-about-nintendo

Founded in September 1889 by artisan Fusajiro Yamauchi, as a card game manufacturer, Nintendo Co. Ltd. is a major developer, manufacturer and publisher games from the history of the gaming world. Officially entering the console business at 1970, with the launch of the Color TV-Game console, the Japanese company reached the entire world with its creations.

Super Mario,

Pokémon,

Donkey Kong , The Legend of Zelda ,

Metroid

and many other franchises have a special place in the hearts of gamers from all corners of the planet. With such a remarkable history, of course some curious events also encompass the company. With that in mind,

Canaltech

separated next trivia about Nintendo, many that you probably didn’t know and perhaps couldn’t even imagine.

. Origin of name and meaning

There is no general consensus on the meaning of the name of the Japanese giant. The company’s first logo was written in Japanese kanji (characters from the Eastern language) forming the word “Nintendo”, something that can be translated as “let it go to heaven”.,

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Some say that the meaning of the word came from her past as a card game seller, but like the documents originals have all been lost, no one can confirm. Even Hiroshi Yamauchi, former president who passed away in 2002, said that this theory was valid, but not even he knew if it was true.