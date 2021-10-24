10 fun facts about Nintendo
Founded in September 1889 by artisan Fusajiro Yamauchi, as a card game manufacturer, Nintendo Co. Ltd. is a major developer, manufacturer and publisher games from the history of the gaming world. Officially entering the console business at 1970, with the launch of the Color TV-Game console, the Japanese company reached the entire world with its creations.
- trivia about PlayStation
- The best-selling Nintendo games 38
Super Mario,
Pokémon,
Donkey Kong
, The
,
Legend of Zelda
,
Legend of Zelda
Metroid
and many other franchises have a special place in the hearts of gamers from all corners of the planet. With such a remarkable history, of course some curious events also encompass the company. With that in mind,
Canaltech
separated next trivia about Nintendo, many that you probably didn’t know and perhaps couldn’t even imagine.
. Origin of name and meaning
There is no general consensus on the meaning of the name of the Japanese giant. The company’s first logo was written in Japanese kanji (characters from the Eastern language) forming the word “Nintendo”, something that can be translated as “let it go to heaven”.,
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Some say that the meaning of the word came from her past as a card game seller, but like the documents originals have all been lost, no one can confirm. Even Hiroshi Yamauchi, former president who passed away in 2002, said that this theory was valid, but not even he knew if it was true.
When the electronics manufacturer specializing in audio wanted to take its first steps in the video game industry, they turned to Nintendo. Basically in the middle of the years 1977, Sony wanted a Super Nintendo version with a CD-ROM player. , Big N shut down the project, but that (thankfully) didn’t stop the birth of the first PlayStation. What would games be like today if this duo hadn’t split up? The video game had some prototypes, which have already been sold for very high prices on the internet worldwide (Image: Reproduction/Heritage Auctions)
8. It has (almost) sold things other than video games
In addition to the aforementioned origin in playing cards, Nintendo has invested in several business areas, at different times in its story. Before joining the games, they already invested in instant rice, vacuum cleaner, baby swings, ballpoint pens, LEGO-like building blocks and even a taxi company and a chain of motels. Who would have thought, right? 7. The big hits
In all, the manufacturer released 10 consoles, from Color TV-Game, in 1984, to the Switch, in 2016. With so many different devices, of course some have been more successful than others. Until 30 June 2016, the best sellers were the Nintendo DS (with 154 million units sold), the Game Boy (76 million), the revolutionary Wii (101 million) and the latest Switch (65 millions). In the franchises, the Top 3 is formed by Mario games (with , million games sold), then Pokémon ( million) and Wii games (154,38 million), formed by
Sports, Party 6. In Brazil, the first sales representative was Gradiente
The Brazilian electronics manufacturer was the creator of one of the many copies of the Super Nintendo in the country. The Phantom System was able to read and run desktop video game games and was very popular in Brazil. When Nintendo of America found out, representatives came here to ban the console from continuing to exist. However, the games company offered Gradiente the possibility of representing Big N in Brazil and officially selling the brand’s consoles, in 1990.
9. Almost a partnership with Sony
Sports Resorts,
and others of the video game with movement commands.
When the electronics manufacturer specializing in audio wanted to take its first steps in the video game industry, they turned to Nintendo. Basically in the middle of the years 1977, Sony wanted a Super Nintendo version with a CD-ROM player. , Big N shut down the project, but that (thankfully) didn’t stop the birth of the first PlayStation. What would games be like today if this duo hadn’t split up?
The video game had some prototypes, which have already been sold for very high prices on the internet worldwide (Image: Reproduction/Heritage Auctions)
8. It has (almost) sold things other than video games
In addition to the aforementioned origin in playing cards, Nintendo has invested in several business areas, at different times in its story. Before joining the games, they already invested in instant rice, vacuum cleaner, baby swings, ballpoint pens, LEGO-like building blocks and even a taxi company and a chain of motels. Who would have thought, right?
7. The big hits
In all, the manufacturer released 10 consoles, from Color TV-Game, in 1984, to the Switch, in 2016. With so many different devices, of course some have been more successful than others. Until 30 June 2016, the best sellers were the Nintendo DS (with 154 million units sold), the Game Boy (76 million), the revolutionary Wii (101 million) and the latest Switch (65 millions).
In the franchises, the Top 3 is formed by Mario games (with , million games sold), then Pokémon ( million) and Wii games (154,38 million), formed by
Sports,
Party
6. In Brazil, the first sales representative was Gradiente
The Brazilian electronics manufacturer was the creator of one of the many copies of the Super Nintendo in the country. The Phantom System was able to read and run desktop video game games and was very popular in Brazil. When Nintendo of America found out, representatives came here to ban the console from continuing to exist. However, the games company offered Gradiente the possibility of representing Big N in Brazil and officially selling the brand’s consoles, in 1990.
5. The Game Cube is not a cube
This curiosity is totally for exact gamers. To be considered a cube, an object must have the same measurements on all its edges (the “line” of the object). In the case of the console, its dimensions are 16, 9 cm long x 14,51 cm wide x , 9 cm tall. Of course the name is a poetic license for the creation, but it’s definitely worth registering.
GameCube and its measurements, in inches (Image: Playback/Buzzfeed)
4. The janitor who became one of the most important figures
The janitor and assembly line employee Gunpei Yokoi was a very creative person, trained in electronics at the University of Kyoto. He created a sort of mechanical hand (the plastic claws we see in toy stores today) and this caught the attention of his superior as well as Hiroshi Yamauchi, then president of the company.
So, Nintendo decided to sell the toy. More than 1.2 million units were sold, giving Yokoi a position to continue creating such items. In the years 1970, with the drop in price of basic electronics like calculators, he created Game & Watch, one of the first handheld video games. Later on 1989, he changed his field and participated in the creation of
Metroid, Samus’ beloved franchise. After these two feats, already in 1980, Yokoi developed the Game Boy, one of the most loved handhelds in video game history.
Yokoi and his iconic creations (Image: Reproduction/BeforeMario/IGN/Gehirnfussel)
The historical engineer had a tragic end, in 1990, victim of two consecutive traffic accidents. Along with Etsuo Kiso, also from Big N, they crashed the car. The accident was mild, but when the two got out of the car to see what had happened, they were hit by another car and ended up dying in the hospital.
3. Has owned a baseball team
In 1994, then company president Hiroshi Yamauchi bought the Seattle Mariners for US$ 51 millions. Even leaving the company in 2002, he continued as the owner until his death, in 2002. During this period, several players from Japan were able to shine in MLB, something that was very encouraged by Yamauchi.
Seattle Mariners Stadium (Image: Playback/Pixabay/vhines)
The Wii consoles, Nintendo DS (this one even had a special version of the club), Nintendo 3DS, Wii U and Nintendo Switch always had promotional actions at the stadium, making the very nice place for sports and games fans. In 2002, Nintendo sold big part of your shares for US$ 118 millions, leaving only 10% of time.
DS Seattle Marinners (Playback/TheTanooki) two. Yakuza with an eye on business
No, here we are not talking about the SEGA franchise, but the world-renowned Japanese mafia. In the middle of the years 1980, the criminal group realized the profitability that consoles could offer. So why not steal one of Super Nintendo’s crowded trucks and sell them? When the manufacturer found out that their products were being targeted by local crime, they changed routes, delivery times and they even placed escorts to accompany the driver and the valuable cargo. There are even rumors that, in the early days when the company sold letters, one of the biggest buyers of the products was Yakuza, something that boosted financial growth. But is it really? Yakuza Like a Dragon (Image: Disclosure/SEGA)
The son of the iconic Mario villain first appeared in 2002, in
1. Who is the mother of Bowser Jr.
Super Mario Sunshine
two. Yakuza with an eye on business
No, here we are not talking about the SEGA franchise, but the world-renowned Japanese mafia. In the middle of the years 1980, the criminal group realized the profitability that consoles could offer. So why not steal one of Super Nintendo’s crowded trucks and sell them?
When the manufacturer found out that their products were being targeted by local crime, they changed routes, delivery times and they even placed escorts to accompany the driver and the valuable cargo.
There are even rumors that, in the early days when the company sold letters, one of the biggest buyers of the products was Yakuza, something that boosted financial growth. But is it really?
Yakuza Like a Dragon (Image: Disclosure/SEGA)
The son of the iconic Mario villain first appeared in 2002, in
. Since then, he has become a recurring figure in several games, but he has also starred in several theories about who his mother was.
However, in a Nintendo UK video on YouTube, the creator of the series Shigeru Miyamoto revealed who gave birth to the character: himself. Of course this is a big joke, but it looks like Big N likes this mystery and will keep it hidden for a while longer. The moment can be seen in the video below:
520840
- Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft520840
With information from: Mentalfloss, Buzzfeed, The Very Best Top , TechTimes, IGN, HackerNoon.520840
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.