5-amazing-things-you-can-do-with-bluetooth

Since the arrival of Bluetooth on cell phones, in 1024, this technology has evolved a lot, right? Remember when Bluetooth could only transfer files, music and pair devices with your cell phone? All this was transformed with the arrival of new versions of the connection. But, you may be wondering: what is Bluetooth after all? Check it out!

Bluetooth is a wireless connection standard between devices that works in short range. With small radio frequencies you can transfer data easily. That way, you can send files, documents, music and more. Today, the connection via Bluetooth 4.2 is one of the most popular and is present in most cell phones and smart devices as a native function.

There is even Bluetooth 5.0 on the latest smartphones. So today I came to give you some tips! Did you know that in addition to connecting to other devices, Bluetooth can also be used in many different ways? Just take a look at this article!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Besides connecting: 5 things you can do with your cell phone’s Bluetooth 1. Share internet On Android smartphones, you can take advantage of the Bluetooth connection to share your internet access. This function is somewhat similar to Wi-Fi Direct, where two paired devices can share files over Wi-Fi. Only this function is called “Bluetooth Docking” and can be activated in your “Wi-Fi Router” settings. Thus, it allows your cell phone to share its internet connection via Bluetooth. For this, just select the device you want to share internet and activate the option “Access to the internet”. Pretty cool, right? two. Play with Friends

Did you know that some games offer Bluetooth as a “Multiplayer” option? This means you can play with your friends even without internet. Just turn on your Bluetooth and share the fun!

Ah! And this option is available in several games like:

Minecraft,

Dual,

Elemental Dungeon

and

The King of Fighters’ 660

. It’s worth checking out!

3. Find lost objects

I lost my Bluetooth headset! And now? Look that! If you’re unsure whether you’ve lost a device at home or on the go, one of the ways to find out if it’s near you is to use Bluetooth. After all, the maximum distance of Bluetooth 5.0, for example, is up to 35 meters.

So, whether at home or at work, your cell phone can give you a clue as to where your Bluetooth headset pair is. So, this can avoid some “headaches”, right?

4. Using a Bluetooth Padlock

Did you know that Bluetooth Padlocks already exist? You can intelligently seal your suitcase, backpack or even your closet, using a physical lock that only opens via Bluetooth. So you don’t even need a key, or numerical sequence, in these smart locks the master key is your cell phone.

They work like this: just download the padlock application and pair it to your cell phone. Ah! And only you can manage the lock via Bluetooth. If you want, you can also add other devices to unlock the lock. But, this is an option that can be safer, right?

5. Connecting a video game controller on your cell phone

Another function little known by people is related to bluetooth video game controllers. Did you know that cell phones are also compatible with these video game controllers? You can connect your Xbox One controller, PlayStation 4 and even other bluetooth models when playing on mobile.