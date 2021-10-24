discover-8-visual-novels-that-became-anime

In the anime industry, it is common for stories to be inspired by other works, especially manga. But did you know that many are inspired by games, especially visual novels?

24 Pokémon games free for mobile and Switch

GTA Trilogy arrives in November for up to R$ 320

5 exclusive PlayStation games worth getting to the PC

This is a very common genre in Japan, but one that has been gaining strength in the West. This game category is story-focused, told from the protagonist’s perspective, in the first person. These games have lots of texts and few animations, relying only on static drawings of the characters.

O

Canaltech prepared a list with eight animes and games full of complex characters, surprising twists and, of course, engaging stories. It’s better to be careful with some: the first episodes may imply that they are simple or cute works, but as soon as the plot unfolds you will be shocked (or confused) by the events.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Do you agree with our list? Remember any other visual novel turned anime? Share with us through social networks! 8. Ace Attorney

OBJECTION! One of CAPCOM’s most famous franchises, Ace Attorney accompanies a defense attorney who needs to prove his innocence from their clients in bizarre cases.

The series won an anime adaptation in 2004, and has two seasons: the first adapts the first two games of the franchise,

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

and

Justice for All, while the second tells the events of

Trials and Tribulations, the third game. Both are available at Crunchyroll.