Discover 8 visual novels that became anime
In the anime industry, it is common for stories to be inspired by other works, especially manga. But did you know that many are inspired by games, especially visual novels?
This is a very common genre in Japan, but one that has been gaining strength in the West. This game category is story-focused, told from the protagonist’s perspective, in the first person. These games have lots of texts and few animations, relying only on static drawings of the characters.
O
Canaltech prepared a list with eight animes and games full of complex characters, surprising twists and, of course, engaging stories. It’s better to be careful with some: the first episodes may imply that they are simple or cute works, but as soon as the plot unfolds you will be shocked (or confused) by the events.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Do you agree with our list? Remember any other visual novel turned anime? Share with us through social networks!
8. Ace Attorney
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Do you agree with our list? Remember any other visual novel turned anime? Share with us through social networks!
OBJECTION! One of CAPCOM’s most famous franchises, Ace Attorney accompanies a defense attorney who needs to prove his innocence from their clients in bizarre cases.
The series won an anime adaptation in 2004, and has two seasons: the first adapts the first two games of the franchise,
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
and
Justice for All, while the second tells the events of
Trials and Tribulations, the third game. Both are available at Crunchyroll.
The latest game in the franchise,
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
, was released in July 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC, bringing to the West two Nintendo 3DS games released exclusively for Japan in 2015 and 2021.
7. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
Danganronpa
is a mix of
Hunger Games
with
Among Us
and
Ace Attorney
. In the game world, only the best students in the region are entitled to attend an elite school. Upon arriving there, the protagonist discovers that the students are forever trapped in the institution, and the only way to escape is by participating in a game commanded by a remote-controlled teddy bear. The goal: to kill a classmate without being discovered.
The story of the visual novel is linear, but full of mysteries. The player also needs to investigate the crime scene, collect clues and solve puzzles in order to present evidence and refute arguments at trials.
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc and its sequels are available for PC, PS4, PS5, Android and iOS. The anime, Danganronpa: The Animation, is available on Netflix, Funimation and Crunchyroll.
6. School Days
School Days
is a novel who follows a high school student who ends up living in a love triangle with two other girls at school. It’s a mixture of love, vuco-vuco, betrayal and anger: all in the same story.
The animation is not very popular with the fans, precisely because of the assholes and macho attitudes of the protagonist. However, the production was well known mainly for its twists and its tragic ending. On the other hand, the game, which is very similar to an anime, develops more characters and gives more options to the player, who can unfold the story in dozens of different endings — good and bad.