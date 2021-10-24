Discover 8 visual novels that became anime

In the anime industry, it is common for stories to be inspired by other works, especially manga. But did you know that many are inspired by games, especially visual novels?

    • This is a very common genre in Japan, but one that has been gaining strength in the West. This game category is story-focused, told from the protagonist’s perspective, in the first person. These games have lots of texts and few animations, relying only on static drawings of the characters.

    O

    Canaltech prepared a list with eight animes and games full of complex characters, surprising twists and, of course, engaging stories. It’s better to be careful with some: the first episodes may imply that they are simple or cute works, but as soon as the plot unfolds you will be shocked (or confused) by the events.

    8. Ace Attorney

    OBJECTION! One of CAPCOM’s most famous franchises, Ace Attorney accompanies a defense attorney who needs to prove his innocence from their clients in bizarre cases.

    The series won an anime adaptation in 2004, and has two seasons: the first adapts the first two games of the franchise,

    Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

    and

    Justice for All, while the second tells the events of

    Trials and Tribulations, the third game. Both are available at Crunchyroll.

    The latest game in the franchise,

    The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

    , was released in July 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC, bringing to the West two Nintendo 3DS games released exclusively for Japan in 2015 and 2021.

    7. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

    Danganronpa

    is a mix of

    Hunger Games

    with

    Among Us

    and

    Ace Attorney

    . In the game world, only the best students in the region are entitled to attend an elite school. Upon arriving there, the protagonist discovers that the students are forever trapped in the institution, and the only way to escape is by participating in a game commanded by a remote-controlled teddy bear. The goal: to kill a classmate without being discovered.

    The story of the visual novel is linear, but full of mysteries. The player also needs to investigate the crime scene, collect clues and solve puzzles in order to present evidence and refute arguments at trials.

    Going to school to study? No way! (Photo: Disclosure/Spike Chunsoft)

    Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc and its sequels are available for PC, PS4, PS5, Android and iOS. The anime, Danganronpa: The Animation, is available on Netflix, Funimation and Crunchyroll.

    6. School Days

    School Days

    is a novel who follows a high school student who ends up living in a love triangle with two other girls at school. It’s a mixture of love, vuco-vuco, betrayal and anger: all in the same story.

    The animation is not very popular with the fans, precisely because of the assholes and macho attitudes of the protagonist. However, the production was well known mainly for its twists and its tragic ending. On the other hand, the game, which is very similar to an anime, develops more characters and gives more options to the player, who can unfold the story in dozens of different endings — good and bad.

    5. Fate/stay night

    Fate/stay night

    is the first visual novel in a series that later became popular for its gaming universe

    Fate

    . The story tells of wizards who fight a millenary battle for the Holy Grail, a relic capable of fulfilling any wish. But who fights are not the magicians, but their servants, based on myths and legends from the history of mankind.

    The chronological order is a little difficult to understand, since the series

    Fate

    has several games, animes and spin-offs, which tell the same story in different ways and perspectives. However, the best starting point is the first work in the franchise,

    Fate/stay night, whose game was released on 2006 and anime it in 2015.

    4. Steins;Gate

    Fans of time travel stories must like

    Steins;Gate

    . With an anime that only owns 11 episodes, the story follows the life of a scientist and his colleagues, who work in a kind of mini laboratory. One day, the protagonist finds the corpse of a college student.

    Then he sends a text message to a friend explaining what happened—and that’s where things get complicated. Through a microwave, this message is sent to the past, which changes the events of the future and prevents the student’s death.

    Both visual novel and the anime addresses the consequences of time travel, proposing moral and ethical questions about these back and forth. The game even has several endings because of your day-to-day choices, such as answering calls and answering text messages (or not).

    Steins;Gate

    is available for PC on Steam; and the anime is on Funimation.

    3. Higurashi When They Cry

    Higurashi no Naku Koro Ni (or Higurashi When They Cry, in the West) may look cute at first, but the game becomes extremely macabre and bloodthirsty quickly. Some categorize games as sound novels rather than visual novels, because of the amount of images, sounds and music that help create the atmosphere. The story takes place in the village of Hinamizawa, in the year of 2004, just after a normal student moves into the place. He befriends several classmates, participating in games and games after school.

    However, peace ends when an annual festival begins in commemoration of the local god who protects the villagers: one person is murdered and another disappears every year. And the protagonist begins to distrust his friends — and, sometimes, himself.

    Don’t be fooled by the cute look of Higurashi When They Cry (Photo: Publicity/MangaGamer)

    The plot is based in arcs divided into “question” and “answer” categories: in the first ones, a friend becomes paranoid and kills everyone else in the group; in the second, the player (or spectator) revisits the massacres from another perspective, discovering what and who is behind everything.

    Higurashi When They Cry

    is available for PC on Steam, divided into chapters. Only the first season of the anime is on Netflix; in Funimation, the third and fourth seasons are on.

    two. Umineko When They Cry

    Developed by the same studio as

    Higurashi,

    Umineko

    tells a totally different story, but which takes place in the same universe as When They Cry

    . The story is set on the island of Rokkenjima, controlled by the wealthy Ushiromiya family. After everyone gathers at the site to discuss the head of the household’s inheritance, a tornado leaves them stranded in the area. Soon after, a series of mysterious murders begins to happen.

    Classic inspirations are striking in Umineko When They Cry (Photo: Disclosure/MangaGamer)

    In addition to mystery and psychological terror,

    Umineko

    also deals with fantasy, with witches and other supernatural beings directly linked to the world of humans. The story also draws parallels with

    Higurashi, which can be a big deal for those who like to create theories.

    Umineko When They Cry is available for PC on Steam.

    1 . Clannad

    Tired of so many bloody deaths? Consider ending up in tears with

    Clannad, one of the most famous drama and romance series in the eastern industry. The story revolves around a high school student plagued by family trauma. However, his life begins to change when he approaches another student, who is also not so happy with life.

    Only pain and suffering in Clannad (Photo: Disclosure/Sekai Project)

    In the first part of the plot, you just know and empathize with the characters, especially the two misfits who end up finding the much desired peace and calm in each other. However, in the second part, there are a lot of scenes that break your heart. We won’t tell you anything to avoid spoilers, but it’s better to prepare the scarves.

    The visual novel by Clannad

    is available for PC on Steam.

