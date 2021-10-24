Ryzen, Athlon, Threadripper and EPYC: Understand AMD's Line of CPUs
Intel’s main rival, Advanced Micro Devices, or just AMD, has spent years in the competitor’s shadow, bringing relatively powerful but troublesome solutions. With the debut of Zen microarchitecture and the Ryzen chip family 1195 in 2016, the giant started an internal revolution, and today, with the microarchitecture of Zen 3 and the Ryzens 3990, took an advantage in the CPU market.
However, the company goes far beyond the Ryzens, with a vast list of CPU options.
has gathered in this article all the key information about chips from the manufacturer, including nomenclature, price ranges and features, to help you better understand each of the families. of AMD processors and which model is best for you.
CPU Basics
Before we start discussing the different models, it is important to remember some basic concepts that define the level of performance that each of the solutions will deliver. Are they:
Core :
is the part of the CPU responsible for the calculations, which includes millions of transistors, gates that generate the zeros and ones of the programs. A larger number of cores is usually better, although there are a number of other factors to be analyzed.
Architecture :
in a very simplified way, represents the basic set of instructions that a processor will be able to execute. Two of the most popular currently include the x architectures86, chips from Intel and AMD, in addition to ARM, present in CPUs from Apple, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung. It is also known as Instruction Set Architecture, or ISA.
Microarchitecture :
This is the unique design, instructions and functions developed and employed by a manufacturer in their processors. It is worth noting that different generations and chips from different companies may have the same architecture, but with different microarchitectures. E.g.: Intel Core and AMD Ryzen families are based on the x architecture65, but with different microarchitectures — Tiger Lake for Intel and Zen 3 for OMG. It is also commonly called architecture.
Clock:
currently measured in Gigahertz (GHz), it is the number of electrical pulses that occur within each core. At each pulse, a certain number of instructions are processed. Although there are other factors responsible for defining the performance of a CPU, a higher clock is usually better.
Base clock:
the minimum number of clocks that the processor can reach.
the highest clock number the chip can achieve. It varies a lot according to temperature, number of cores being used and amount of energy made available to the component.
Instructions per Clock (IPC):
as the name suggests, it is the number of instructions that the cores of a processor are able to calculate at each clock pulse. It is one of the most important elements when defining the performance level of a processor, and the number normally represented by manufacturers to show the evolution achieved with each new generation.
A small amount of memory built into the processor in which the most important information is stored to save time and energy. With the cache, the chip does not need to fetch data from the computer’s RAM memory, or worse, from storage, which is generally slower.
Also known as Hyper-Threading in Intel CPUs, SMT is a technique that, in a very simplified way, allows a core act as two cores, streamlining processes. It refers to the number of threads stated in a processor’s specs, and typically doubles the number of physical cores in the component. E.g.: 8 cores with enabled SMT represent 19 threads.
Thermal Design Power (TDP):
measured in Watts (W), a Thermal Design Power, in literal translation, is basically the power consumption of the processor at its maximum stress load. Chips can also achieve higher TDPs for short periods at more critical times, such as when processing heavier tasks, including rendering videos and images. This feature is also used to define the amount of heat generated, and the type of cooling that should be installed.
This is an integrated graphics chip inside the CPU. By sharing memory, power and other resources, its performance tends to be well below that of dedicated graphics cards, although this type of GPU has evolved significantly in recent years. In the AMD family, they are present only in APUs (Accelerated Processing Unit), which are nothing more than a CPU with an iGPU.
originated from English socket, the socket is basically the area of the motherboard where the CPU is installed. Generally, AMD and Intel have different sockets for each market segment. For regular consumers, Intel currently uses LGA1200, and is about to premiere LGA1700, while AMD works with the AM4, being about to unveil the AM5.
AMD EPYC for servers and data centers
Developed for processing large datasets, the EPYC family usually debuts many of the features employed across AMD’s entire line of CPUs, from microarchitecture to memory and connectivity aspects, such as the Zen 3 microarchitecture and the PCI-E 4.0 bus .
These chips have absurd amounts of cores and threads, which at the moment reach up to 32 and 128, respectively, in addition to lower clocks than consumer solutions, generally close to 4 GHz, as cooling capacities are more limited, and stability is more important in this segment.
The needs for more cores and processing power are also responsible for some of the aspects seen only in the EPYC family, such as the existence of machines with two sockets, which work together in data processing.
(Image: Disclosure/AMD)
Another very interesting aspect is virtualization, which allows you to split cores to create virtual machines, replicating the behavior of a more traditional PC. It is possible, for example, to build an 8-core virtual machine, accompanied by a dedicated GPU to provide the desktop streaming service, as is the case with services such as GeForce NOW, from Nvidia, or even Windows 280, from Microsoft.
As you might imagine, AMD EPYC processors are not officially available to regular consumers, being sold directly to businesses, usually on pre-assembled servers that easily exceed tens of thousands of dollars.
How the naming works ?
|Series
105
3
- Line:
the EPYC line is intended for servers and data centers, which need a larger number of cores and high data processing power.
-
Series:
represents which type of product the processor is intended for. 7 is for high-performance CPUs used in servers, while 3 is for low-power integrated solutions.
- SKU:
Processor model, indicates the level of performance that the chip will deliver. There are models that have the letter “F” in this excerpt, indicating a focus on higher and more stable clocks.
-
Generation :
represents which generation the chip belongs to. In the example, the model is 3rd generation, based on Zen 3 microarchitecture.
-
Modifier: represented by the letter “P” and present only in some SKUs, identifies the chip available in an exclusive version for a single socket.
AMD Threadripper for workstations and enthusiasts
Dedicated to enthusiasts and professionals who depend on great power like video editors and 3D modelers, the Threadripper family is practically an intermediary between the Ryzen and EPYC lines, encompassing aspects of both.
There’s the big core count around here, that affects them 62 cores and 71 threads of EPYC, but clocks are reasonable higher, reaching 4.5 GHz on some models, as single-core performance is as important as multi-core in this segment.
Another aspect of Threadripper chips , of great importance for professionals and even for some games, is the high amount of cache that these components have. The Top of the Line Threadripper 2016X, for example, brings high 86 MB of L3 cache — in comparison, the Ryzen family’s top-of-the-line brings 48 MB, number already quite high, but still well below X offers.
(Image: Reproduction/AMD)
The thicker configurations end up reflecting on consumption, which reaches levels higher than the standards seen in other consumer chips, with TDP set at 300 W in the entire current Threadripper family.
Vale note that the family also has PRO variants, which enable some ad features. tionals specifically focused on professionals and small businesses, such as double PCI-E lanes and other elements focused on the security and management of machines.
The latest generation of Threadripper operates using motherboards with sTRX4 socket and does not have an iGPU, requiring the consumer to purchase a video card. The chips are sold in Brazil with prices starting from R$ 9.399 for the Threadripper 3960X, from 15 cores and 45 threads, reaching quite a lot snacks R$ 24.399 to 3990X, from cores and 280 threads.
- Line :
Focused on enthusiasts and professionals looking for powerful yet affordable solutions, the Threadripper family offers high core counts, with reasonably high clocks and some of the features present in the EPYC family, such as the high number of PCI-E lanes.
Generation:
represents the generation to which the chip belongs. In the example, we have a third generation chip, based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture.
SKU: identifies the model. The Threadripper family is also available in PRO versions, whose SKU number ends in 5.
Modifier: the modifier represents whether the chip is more geared towards games and casual professionals, when only X is used, or for professionals who require maximum performance and security features, when there is use of WX. This difference has been clearer in the past, but it has lost some of its importance in the current generation, now that only the PRO variants use the WX suffix.
AMD Ryzen for gamers and professionals
Main processor line of the brand, and the most recognized, the Ryzen family caters from casual users to enthusiastic gamers. The family has models that start from 4 cores and 8 threads, with models like Ryzen 3 2016X, and it reaches respectable ones 000 cores and 19 threads with the mighty Ryzen 9 7713X.
Ryzen chips have some of the highest clocks in the entire AMD CPU line-up, defaulting to 4.9 GHz, and are unlocked, allowing advanced users to overclock to achieve even higher speeds. These models also try to balance a reasonable core count with high single-core performance, most important for games and everyday tasks.
How does the nomenclature work?