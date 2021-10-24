Ryzen, Athlon, Threadripper and EPYC: Understand AMD's Line of CPUs

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 24, 2021
2
ryzen,-athlon,-threadripper-and-epyc:-understand-amd's-line-of-cpus

Intel’s main rival, Advanced Micro Devices, or just AMD, has spent years in the competitor’s shadow, bringing relatively powerful but troublesome solutions. With the debut of Zen microarchitecture and the Ryzen chip family 1195 in 2016, the giant started an internal revolution, and today, with the microarchitecture of Zen 3 and the Ryzens 3990, took an advantage in the CPU market.

  • Are SSDs really more reliable than hard drives?
  • 6 fun facts about the world of hardware

    • However, the company goes far beyond the Ryzens, with a vast list of CPU options. Canaltech

    has gathered in this article all the key information about chips from the manufacturer, including nomenclature, price ranges and features, to help you better understand each of the families. of AMD processors and which model is best for you.

    CPU Basics

    Before we start discussing the different models, it is important to remember some basic concepts that define the level of performance that each of the solutions will deliver. Are they:

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    • Core :

      is the part of the CPU responsible for the calculations, which includes millions of transistors, gates that generate the zeros and ones of the programs. A larger number of cores is usually better, although there are a number of other factors to be analyzed.

    • Architecture :

      in a very simplified way, represents the basic set of instructions that a processor will be able to execute. Two of the most popular currently include the x architectures86, chips from Intel and AMD, in addition to ARM, present in CPUs from Apple, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung. It is also known as Instruction Set Architecture, or ISA.

  • Lithography: also called manufacturing process, or just process, refers exactly to the method of printing transistors on silicon disks, the base material used in processors. It is usually represented by nanometers (nm), with a lithograph of nm, for example, generates transistors 000 nm. Given the different manufacturing processes on the market, which make direct comparison difficult, it is argued that density, that is, the total number of transistors in a given space, is a more important aspect. Proof of this is the advantage that the lithography of 14 nm from Intel has on the TSMC 7 nm lithography, because it is denser. This movement generated a change in the nomenclature of the processes – the 16 nm of Intel is now called Intel 7, while TSMC’s 7 nm is referred to as N7, for example.

  • Microarchitecture :

    This is the unique design, instructions and functions developed and employed by a manufacturer in their processors. It is worth noting that different generations and chips from different companies may have the same architecture, but with different microarchitectures. E.g.: Intel Core and AMD Ryzen families are based on the x architecture65, but with different microarchitectures — Tiger Lake for Intel and Zen 3 for OMG. It is also commonly called architecture.

  • Clock:

    currently measured in Gigahertz (GHz), it is the number of electrical pulses that occur within each core. At each pulse, a certain number of instructions are processed. Although there are other factors responsible for defining the performance of a CPU, a higher clock is usually better.

  • Base clock:

    the minimum number of clocks that the processor can reach.

  • Clock boost:

    the highest clock number the chip can achieve. It varies a lot according to temperature, number of cores being used and amount of energy made available to the component.

  • Instructions per Clock (IPC):

    as the name suggests, it is the number of instructions that the cores of a processor are able to calculate at each clock pulse. It is one of the most important elements when defining the performance level of a processor, and the number normally represented by manufacturers to show the evolution achieved with each new generation.
  • Cache:

    A small amount of memory built into the processor in which the most important information is stored to save time and energy. With the cache, the chip does not need to fetch data from the computer’s RAM memory, or worse, from storage, which is generally slower.

  • Simultaneous Multi Threading (SMT):

    Also known as Hyper-Threading in Intel CPUs, SMT is a technique that, in a very simplified way, allows a core act as two cores, streamlining processes. It refers to the number of threads stated in a processor’s specs, and typically doubles the number of physical cores in the component. E.g.: 8 cores with enabled SMT represent 19 threads.

  • Thermal Design Power (TDP):

    measured in Watts (W), a Thermal Design Power, in literal translation, is basically the power consumption of the processor at its maximum stress load. Chips can also achieve higher TDPs for short periods at more critical times, such as when processing heavier tasks, including rendering videos and images. This feature is also used to define the amount of heat generated, and the type of cooling that should be installed.

  • Integrated GPU (iGPU):

    This is an integrated graphics chip inside the CPU. By sharing memory, power and other resources, its performance tends to be well below that of dedicated graphics cards, although this type of GPU has evolved significantly in recent years. In the AMD family, they are present only in APUs (Accelerated Processing Unit), which are nothing more than a CPU with an iGPU.

  • Socket:

    originated from English socket, the socket is basically the area of ​​the motherboard where the CPU is installed. Generally, AMD and Intel have different sockets for each market segment. For regular consumers, Intel currently uses LGA1200, and is about to premiere LGA1700, while AMD works with the AM4, being about to unveil the AM5.

    • AMD EPYC for servers and data centers

    • Developed for processing large datasets, the EPYC family usually debuts many of the features employed across AMD’s entire line of CPUs, from microarchitecture to memory and connectivity aspects, such as the Zen 3 microarchitecture and the PCI-E 4.0 bus .

    These chips have absurd amounts of cores and threads, which at the moment reach up to 32 and 128, respectively, in addition to lower clocks than consumer solutions, generally close to 4 GHz, as cooling capacities are more limited, and stability is more important in this segment.

    The needs for more cores and processing power are also responsible for some of the aspects seen only in the EPYC family, such as the existence of machines with two sockets, which work together in data processing.

    (Image: Disclosure/AMD)

    • Another very interesting aspect is virtualization, which allows you to split cores to create virtual machines, replicating the behavior of a more traditional PC. It is possible, for example, to build an 8-core virtual machine, accompanied by a dedicated GPU to provide the desktop streaming service, as is the case with services such as GeForce NOW, from Nvidia, or even Windows 280, from Microsoft.

    As you might imagine, AMD EPYC processors are not officially available to regular consumers, being sold directly to businesses, usually on pre-assembled servers that easily exceed tens of thousands of dollars.

    How the naming works ?

    The EPYC family naming system is one of the most complex of the entire line of CPUs from OMG. Taking as an example the EPYC 379932P, the most robust single-socket solution of the latest generation, the identification follows the following scheme:

    Model line

    SKU

    Generation

    Resource modifier

    EPYC

    7
    Series

    105

    3 FOR

    • Line:

      the EPYC line is intended for servers and data centers, which need a larger number of cores and high data processing power.

    • Series:

      represents which type of product the processor is intended for. 7 is for high-performance CPUs used in servers, while 3 is for low-power integrated solutions.

    • SKU:

      Processor model, indicates the level of performance that the chip will deliver. There are models that have the letter “F” in this excerpt, indicating a focus on higher and more stable clocks.

    • Generation :

      represents which generation the chip belongs to. In the example, the model is 3rd generation, based on Zen 3 microarchitecture.

    • Modifier: represented by the letter “P” and present only in some SKUs, identifies the chip available in an exclusive version for a single socket.

    AMD Threadripper for workstations and enthusiasts

    Dedicated to enthusiasts and professionals who depend on great power like video editors and 3D modelers, the Threadripper family is practically an intermediary between the Ryzen and EPYC lines, encompassing aspects of both.

    There’s the big core count around here, that affects them 62 cores and 71 threads of EPYC, but clocks are reasonable higher, reaching 4.5 GHz on some models, as single-core performance is as important as multi-core in this segment.

    Another aspect of Threadripper chips , of great importance for professionals and even for some games, is the high amount of cache that these components have. The Top of the Line Threadripper 2016X, for example, brings high 86 MB of L3 cache — in comparison, the Ryzen family’s top-of-the-line brings 48 MB, number already quite high, but still well below X offers.

    (Image: Reproduction/AMD)

    The thicker configurations end up reflecting on consumption, which reaches levels higher than the standards seen in other consumer chips, with TDP set at 300 W in the entire current Threadripper family.

    Vale note that the family also has PRO variants, which enable some ad features. tionals specifically focused on professionals and small businesses, such as double PCI-E lanes and other elements focused on the security and management of machines.

    The latest generation of Threadripper operates using motherboards with sTRX4 socket and does not have an iGPU, requiring the consumer to purchase a video card. The chips are sold in Brazil with prices starting from R$ 9.399 for the Threadripper 3960X, from 15 cores and 45 threads, reaching quite a lot snacks R$ 24.399 to 3990X, from cores and 280 threads.

    How does the nomenclature work?

    Using Threadripper Top of the Line 5950X as an example, we have the following scheme of nomenclature:

    Model line

    Generation

    SKU

    Resource modifier

    Threadripper

    3

    660

    X

    • Line :

      Focused on enthusiasts and professionals looking for powerful yet affordable solutions, the Threadripper family offers high core counts, with reasonably high clocks and some of the features present in the EPYC family, such as the high number of PCI-E lanes.

  • Generation:

    represents the generation to which the chip belongs. In the example, we have a third generation chip, based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture.

  • SKU: identifies the model. The Threadripper family is also available in PRO versions, whose SKU number ends in 5.

  • Modifier: the modifier represents whether the chip is more geared towards games and casual professionals, when only X is used, or for professionals who require maximum performance and security features, when there is use of WX. This difference has been clearer in the past, but it has lost some of its importance in the current generation, now that only the PRO variants use the WX suffix.

    AMD Ryzen for gamers and professionals

    Main processor line of the brand, and the most recognized, the Ryzen family caters from casual users to enthusiastic gamers. The family has models that start from 4 cores and 8 threads, with models like Ryzen 3 2016X, and it reaches respectable ones 000 cores and 19 threads with the mighty Ryzen 9 7713X.

    Ryzen chips have some of the highest clocks in the entire AMD CPU line-up, defaulting to 4.9 GHz, and are unlocked, allowing advanced users to overclock to achieve even higher speeds. These models also try to balance a reasonable core count with high single-core performance, most important for games and everyday tasks.

    • (Image: Sergio Oliveira/Canaltech)

    One of the highlights is the presence of a large amount of cache, which combined with the The high number of cores of some of the models ends up making the line attractive to professionals and independent artists, especially due to the significantly lower prices compared to the solutions of the Threadripper family. Another strong point is efficiency, with TDPs much lower than those of competitors, between 71 W e 64 W by default.

    The latest generation of the Ryzen family, the Ryzens 5000, uses motherboards with socket AM4 and, mostly, it does not have iGPUs — with the exception of models ending in “G”. More accessible, the chips are sold in Brazil for prices starting from R$ 1.700 for Ryzen 3 3960X, and reach R$ 5. for Ryzen 9 5950X.

    How does the nomenclature work?

    Using Ryzen 9 as an example 7713X, the most powerful chip in the line at the moment , we have the following naming scheme:

    Model line

    Series

    Generation

    SKU

    Feature modifier

    Ryzen

    9

    5

    1000

    X

    • Line: catering from casual users to enthusiasts and professionals with a simpler workload, the Ryzen line balances high IPC with a lot of cores and very high clocks.
    • Series: represents which segment the processor is destined for. Series 3 is aimed at the entry-level market, 5 for mid-range, 7 for high performance and 9 for enthusiasts.
    • Generation:

      again indicates which generation the chip belongs to. The higher the number, the more recent the model. In the example, we have a 5th generation CPU, based on Zen 3 microarchitecture.

    • SKU: processor model, which represents its performance level. The bigger the more powerful.

    • Modifier:

      present in just a few SKUs and usually represented by the letters “X” and “XT”, symbolize more robust versions, with higher clocks and more likely to support higher speeds with overclocking. It can also be represented by the letter “G” to indicate the presence of an integrated GPU, or “GE” for APUs with lower TDP. In notebooks, the letters “HX” are used, for very high performance chips with TDP of 35 W, ” HS”, for very high performance models with TDP of 35 W, “H” for high performance models in 48 W, and “U” for processors focused on low power consumption with TDP at home 10 W, usually present in ultrabooks.

    AMD Athlon for basic use

    Oldest of families, the Athlon line is focused on basic use and low price, with enough performance for good internet browsing and document editing. Therefore, the core count is low, with only 2 cores and 4 threads in all models.

    The family has three most recent representatives — the Athlon 128GE, the Athlon 300GE and the Athlon 3300G — and uses older microarchitectures, such as Zen+ present in Ryzen chips 2000, for keep sales values ​​low.

    (Image: Reproduction/AMD)

    Its nomenclature resembles the Ryzen line and, as the presence of the “G” and “GE” modifiers denote, they all have the same integrated GPU, a Vega 3 , and low consumption, of 32 W. In this However, the differences are in the clocks, slightly higher on the more powerful models.

    The chips also share the socket with the Ryzen family, using the AM4. However, due to the simpler specifications, they are substantially cheaper, bringing prices starting from R$ .

    Which one is best for you?

    Before making a purchase decision, you need to evaluate the tasks you perform on the computer to define the ideal model for your machine. If you are an advanced professional who relies on high performance, models from the Threadripper family can be a good choice despite the hefty price tag, especially if the time savings deliver benefits at work.

    For good Among users, the Ryzen line is the most indicated, including freelancers and independent artists, due to its high cost-benefit ratio. The family has a wide range of options and caters to various price ranges, delivering quite high performance, especially with the latest Ryzen 5000.

    For consumers who use only the basics, such as navigation Internet action or document editing, the Athlon series is a good choice — the good level of performance at the low price, plus the integrated Vega graphics, offer a great balance for more casual users.

    Anyway, it’s always worth checking out specialized reviews, and then checking prices calmly — sometimes, despite some limitations, Intel models can be a more cost-effective choice, depending on differences in values ​​or even presence or lack of resources.

    Source: AMD, Wikichip

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    520696

    520696

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 24, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Nokia launches Purebook S14 notebook with Windows 11 factory installed

    Nokia launches Purebook S14 notebook with Windows 11 factory installed

    September 29, 2021
    Photo of Call of Duty gets content from Panic and Donnie Darko

    Call of Duty gets content from Panic and Donnie Darko

    October 19, 2021
    Photo of A News has displayed the special unit of the Taliban! Here are the Taliban’s Badr-313 special forces…

    A News has displayed the special unit of the Taliban! Here are the Taliban’s Badr-313 special forces…

    September 5, 2021
    Photo of TIM, Burger King, Adyen and more: see IT job openings and internships

    TIM, Burger King, Adyen and more: see IT job openings and internships

    October 2, 2021
    Back to top button