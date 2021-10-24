ryzen,-athlon,-threadripper-and-epyc:-understand-amd's-line-of-cpus

Intel’s main rival, Advanced Micro Devices, or just AMD, has spent years in the competitor’s shadow, bringing relatively powerful but troublesome solutions. With the debut of Zen microarchitecture and the Ryzen chip family 1195 in 2016, the giant started an internal revolution, and today, with the microarchitecture of Zen 3 and the Ryzens 3990, took an advantage in the CPU market.

However, the company goes far beyond the Ryzens, with a vast list of CPU options. Canaltech

has gathered in this article all the key information about chips from the manufacturer, including nomenclature, price ranges and features, to help you better understand each of the families. of AMD processors and which model is best for you.

CPU Basics

Before we start discussing the different models, it is important to remember some basic concepts that define the level of performance that each of the solutions will deliver. Are they:

Core : is the part of the CPU responsible for the calculations, which includes millions of transistors, gates that generate the zeros and ones of the programs. A larger number of cores is usually better, although there are a number of other factors to be analyzed.

Architecture : in a very simplified way, represents the basic set of instructions that a processor will be able to execute. Two of the most popular currently include the x architectures86, chips from Intel and AMD, in addition to ARM, present in CPUs from Apple, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung. It is also known as Instruction Set Architecture, or ISA.

Lithography: also called manufacturing process, or just process, refers exactly to the method of printing transistors on silicon disks, the base material used in processors. It is usually represented by nanometers (nm), with a lithograph of nm, for example, generates transistors 000 nm. Given the different manufacturing processes on the market, which make direct comparison difficult, it is argued that density, that is, the total number of transistors in a given space, is a more important aspect. Proof of this is the advantage that the lithography of 14 nm from Intel has on the TSMC 7 nm lithography, because it is denser. This movement generated a change in the nomenclature of the processes – the 16 nm of Intel is now called Intel 7, while TSMC’s 7 nm is referred to as N7, for example.

Microarchitecture : This is the unique design, instructions and functions developed and employed by a manufacturer in their processors. It is worth noting that different generations and chips from different companies may have the same architecture, but with different microarchitectures. E.g.: Intel Core and AMD Ryzen families are based on the x architecture65, but with different microarchitectures — Tiger Lake for Intel and Zen 3 for OMG. It is also commonly called architecture.

Clock: currently measured in Gigahertz (GHz), it is the number of electrical pulses that occur within each core. At each pulse, a certain number of instructions are processed. Although there are other factors responsible for defining the performance of a CPU, a higher clock is usually better.

Base clock: the minimum number of clocks that the processor can reach.

Clock boost:

the highest clock number the chip can achieve. It varies a lot according to temperature, number of cores being used and amount of energy made available to the component.

Instructions per Clock (IPC): as the name suggests, it is the number of instructions that the cores of a processor are able to calculate at each clock pulse. It is one of the most important elements when defining the performance level of a processor, and the number normally represented by manufacturers to show the evolution achieved with each new generation.

Cache:

A small amount of memory built into the processor in which the most important information is stored to save time and energy. With the cache, the chip does not need to fetch data from the computer’s RAM memory, or worse, from storage, which is generally slower.

Simultaneous Multi Threading (SMT):

Also known as Hyper-Threading in Intel CPUs, SMT is a technique that, in a very simplified way, allows a core act as two cores, streamlining processes. It refers to the number of threads stated in a processor’s specs, and typically doubles the number of physical cores in the component. E.g.: 8 cores with enabled SMT represent 19 threads.

Thermal Design Power (TDP): measured in Watts (W), a Thermal Design Power, in literal translation, is basically the power consumption of the processor at its maximum stress load. Chips can also achieve higher TDPs for short periods at more critical times, such as when processing heavier tasks, including rendering videos and images. This feature is also used to define the amount of heat generated, and the type of cooling that should be installed.

Integrated GPU (iGPU):

This is an integrated graphics chip inside the CPU. By sharing memory, power and other resources, its performance tends to be well below that of dedicated graphics cards, although this type of GPU has evolved significantly in recent years. In the AMD family, they are present only in APUs (Accelerated Processing Unit), which are nothing more than a CPU with an iGPU.

Socket:

originated from English socket, the socket is basically the area of ​​the motherboard where the CPU is installed. Generally, AMD and Intel have different sockets for each market segment. For regular consumers, Intel currently uses LGA1200, and is about to premiere LGA1700, while AMD works with the AM4, being about to unveil the AM5.

AMD EPYC for servers and data centers

Developed for processing large datasets, the EPYC family usually debuts many of the features employed across AMD’s entire line of CPUs, from microarchitecture to memory and connectivity aspects, such as the Zen 3 microarchitecture and the PCI-E 4.0 bus .

These chips have absurd amounts of cores and threads, which at the moment reach up to 32 and 128, respectively, in addition to lower clocks than consumer solutions, generally close to 4 GHz, as cooling capacities are more limited, and stability is more important in this segment.

The needs for more cores and processing power are also responsible for some of the aspects seen only in the EPYC family, such as the existence of machines with two sockets, which work together in data processing.