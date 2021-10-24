running-shoe-inspired-material-can-protect-buildings-from-earthquakes

Researchers at Queensland University of Technology, Australia, have developed a new material capable of absorbing energy, protecting buildings from damage caused by impacts. The inspiration came from observing the compound used in running shoes and viscoelastic foam pillows, the famous pillow at NASA.

The 3D printed product has a synetic absorption capacity that can withstand the impact force equivalent to a passenger car traveling at a constant speed of km/h. This bioplastic mimics the behavior of auxetic materials — objects that expand transversely when pulled, and when compressed, contract transversely.

“Instead of flattening when stretched or swelling when compressed, materials auxetics expand or contract in all directions at the same time, which makes them highly energy-absorbent and load-resistant,” explains materials engineer Tatheer Zahra, lead author of the study.