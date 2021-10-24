Running shoe-inspired material can protect buildings from earthquakes
Researchers at Queensland University of Technology, Australia, have developed a new material capable of absorbing energy, protecting buildings from damage caused by impacts. The inspiration came from observing the compound used in running shoes and viscoelastic foam pillows, the famous pillow at NASA.
The 3D printed product has a synetic absorption capacity that can withstand the impact force equivalent to a passenger car traveling at a constant speed of km/h. This bioplastic mimics the behavior of auxetic materials — objects that expand transversely when pulled, and when compressed, contract transversely.
“Instead of flattening when stretched or swelling when compressed, materials auxetics expand or contract in all directions at the same time, which makes them highly energy-absorbent and load-resistant,” explains materials engineer Tatheer Zahra, lead author of the study.
As the auxetic materials available on the market are expensive, the researchers replicated the geometric shapes of these materials using a 3D printer. The resulting product has sufficient strength to replace steel and fiber reinforced polymer meshes normally used in civil construction.
Geometric shapes
As the auxetic materials available on the market are expensive, the researchers replicated the geometric shapes of these materials using a 3D printer. The resulting product has sufficient strength to replace steel and fiber reinforced polymer meshes normally used in civil construction.
A sample of this 3D printed material of only 180 grams is able to withstand a force of approximately 2.500 kg, when contracted in any direction, and absorb energy of about 400 joules without showing structural damage or significant changes in its original shape.
“On a normal scale, the compounds embedded in these 3D auxetic geometries could, in theory, easily withstand large impacts or shock energy caused by gas explosions, earthquakes, wind forces and vehicle collisions,” adds Zahra.
Other advantages
By incorporating the new material to common mortar, e.g. for example, the auxetic geometric shapes would be protected from microorganisms and temperatures above 180 °C, causing that they last for practically the entire lifetime of a building structure without being damaged.