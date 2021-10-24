how-much-is-a-burned-bugatti-chiron-worth?-you-will-not-believe

Valued at approximately US$ 3.98 million (about R$ 65,98 million, in the current quote), the Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest, most expensive and most coveted cars in the world. And its price is absurd even when it suffers an unexpected attack and ends up being damaged by fire. What do you mean? You won’t believe how much it costs to keep a Bugatti Chiron in the garage Bugatti Chiron faces hunting in insane video; see This is the most beautiful hypercar in the world, according to design experts The curious story took place in the United States and was reported by the YouTube channel Royal Exotic Cars and went viral precisely by buying damaged supercars and restoring them. The post made on October 9th has already had more than 223 thousand views. And the reason you’ll understand now.

According to what was told by Houston and Tony in a relaxed chat, the Bugatti Chiron in question belonged to a hip hop singer and was the victim of vandalism. Three Molotov cocktails were thrown under the hood and the damage to the supermachine was substantial.

Body, windows, seats, instrument panel and part of the wiring have been hit , a scenario that led the insurance company that owns the policy to decree the popular “total loss” of Bugatti. And what does that mean? In a simple explanation, this means that, even if someone is willing to spend a fortune to buy and renovate the sports car, they will not be able to run and flaunt with it. So, as the Americans would say, what is the point? (or, What’s the logic?, in good old Portuguese).

It’s for sale… And it’s not cheap

Well, despite the little spoiler we gave informing that the Bugatti will no longer be able to run even if it is fixed, the fact is that it is for sale on the Copart insurance website. And the asking price to take the damaged sports car out of the yard and send it to someone’s garage is unbelievably high.

According to the YouTubers responsible for telling the story to the world, the channel itself tried make the purchase, but was startled by the amount requested by the insurer: US$ 1.2 million, equivalent to R$ 6.6 million.

The idea of ​​the channel was to spend approximately a third of the value on the purchase, recovering it. it and resell it at a good profit margin. The “plan”, however, went down the drain because of two simple words in the insurer’s final report: total loss. A little happy ending to a very curious story, don’t you think?

Source: Motor1, Copart, Royal Exotic Cars