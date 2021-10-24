Check out the comic where heroes were hunted long before The Boys
Have you ever watched The Boys? Well, even if you haven’t seen it, you know that the story involves a group of humans who receive unofficial help from the government to hunt down superheroes analogous to those of DC Comics (Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Flash, etc). Garth Ennis’ plot, which originally bordered on bad taste and got better in the Amazon Prime Video adaptation, was published in the early years 1990; and did you know that well before, at the end of the years 1970, has a highly successful comic book outside the mainstream ever done the same?
Marshal Law was released by the adult Epic, from Marvel Comics, in 1986, and came to deconstruct superheroes — which was the trend at the same time as Watchmen and Batman: Dark Knight — with a parody of another character who also punished super beings, Judge Dredd, from the British 2000 AD. And, although his concept was not so original at that time, it gained popularity for having its own knack, thanks to the successful union of screenwriter Pat Mills and artist Kevin O’Neill.
Mills and John Wagner, along with illustrator Carlos Ezquerra, were the creators of Judge Dredd, the judge of the future who became best known after winning two adaptations for the big screen, one of them with Sylvester Stallonne. His acidic writing, full of dark humor, also flooded the pages of Marshal Law, which offer an ultra-violent and satirical atmosphere of the universe of superheroes who were about to suffer its greatest decay over the years .
Image: Reproduction/Epic Comics
Marshal Law is set in a futuristic and dystopian San Francisco, in which Joe Gilmore, a former super soldier, has tremendous strength and accelerated healing factor, as well as a huge arsenal to destroy his opponents. The anti-hero is the only US government-sanctioned superhero hunter and works in a secret underground police station, where he only leaves to demolish those who wear a cape on the city streets.
Unconventional art by O’Neill
One of the things that attracted the most attention on Brazilian newsstands over the years 1980 were the covers of Marshal Law, released here by Editora Abril. Kevin O’Neill’s drawings stood out because, even though they were almost a caricature of superheroes, they had lines, colors and narrative that made everything very cynical and realistic, especially due to the fine and precise lines.
O’Neill, who hails from the bustling British comic market of the years 1970, brought, at the end of the subsequent decade, a style that confronted commercial standards, something that he had already performed in the early years of his career, with Nemesis the Warlock. But the artist would have had great importance even before the relative success of Marshal Law.
Image: Reproduction/Epic Comics
In 1986, O’Neill drew an Omega Men story, in DC Comics, alongside Alan Moore, in Tales of the Green Lantern Corps Annual #2, and changed the landscape of mainstream US comics. At the time, the Comics Code Authority censorship still insisted on existing, and, guess what, involved O’Neill’s art, calling it “suggestive” — and it was, since this has always been one of the great qualities of the author. , to provoke readers.
Image: Reproduction/Epic Comics
Well, the DC Comics claimed that the excerpt had been approved by the same Comics Code Authority, and refused to remove it. Thus, the publisher joined the movement of others in the sector and stopped stamping the code’s approval seal on the cover. The story of the Omega Man ended up influencing the resumption of Geoff Johns’ Green Lanterns, the duo Pat Mills and Kevin O’Neill, two British talents who already knew each other from the underground market, released together with the graphic novel Metalzoic .
Image: Reproduction /DC Comics
O ‘Neill adapted his strokes, which in many sequences could become pictures of some exhibition of art in museums, into an action-packed narrative that trivialized violence and elicited a tense little smile from the corner of the mouth in readers. Their covers shone on the stands, among many other formats, with colorful sticky characters.
O happened to Marshal Law?
In his debut volume, we see Joe Gilmore, or Marshal Law, hunting his “Joker”, a serial killer known as Sleepman. The criminal has a modus operandi quite peculiar: he only attacks women who dress like Celeste, partner of a famous superhero. The plot, of course, turns out to reveal that there is much more to the murders, including long-held secrets about the supposed benefactors. The story follows brutality, drugs and sex, with a conclusion that is extremely violent and shocking, even by late-year standards 83.
Although the adult label Vertigo and alternative publications were on the rise over the years 1987, epoch of superheroes’ decadence, Marshal Law ended up not coming to fruition initially as a monthly series, especially on account of the commitments of O’Neill and Mills. The artist ended up becoming a hit also in A Liga Extraordinaria, alongside Alan Moore; and the screenwriter got involved with TV, even writing episodes of Doctor Who.
Image: Reproduction/DC Comics
Both met again in 2019 in a joint work, a four-book literary series that has already published two episodes, Serial Killer and Goodnight, John-Boy. Marshal Law has appeared in crossovers with Mask, Batman and Pinhead, from Hellraiser by Clive Barker.
The anti-hero had a new series on the British publisher Apocalypse Comics, but then ended up in limbo — maybe you can find the luxury compilation around in specialized comic book stores Marshal Law Omnibus, released by Top Shelf in 2019 and published in Brazil by Panini Comics at the beginning of 2017.
