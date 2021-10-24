check-out-the-comic-where-heroes-were-hunted-long-before-the-boys

Have you ever watched The Boys? Well, even if you haven’t seen it, you know that the story involves a group of humans who receive unofficial help from the government to hunt down superheroes analogous to those of DC Comics (Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Flash, etc). Garth Ennis’ plot, which originally bordered on bad taste and got better in the Amazon Prime Video adaptation, was published in the early years 1990; and did you know that well before, at the end of the years 1970, has a highly successful comic book outside the mainstream ever done the same?

Check out the featured comics from Marvel and DC in September

Learn everything that went on in the Marvel and DC comics in August

Marvel syncs even more comics and movies with the Multiversal Avengers

Marshal Law was released by the adult Epic, from Marvel Comics, in 1986, and came to deconstruct superheroes — which was the trend at the same time as Watchmen and Batman: Dark Knight — with a parody of another character who also punished super beings, Judge Dredd, from the British 2000 AD. And, although his concept was not so original at that time, it gained popularity for having its own knack, thanks to the successful union of screenwriter Pat Mills and artist Kevin O’Neill.

Mills and John Wagner, along with illustrator Carlos Ezquerra, were the creators of Judge Dredd, the judge of the future who became best known after winning two adaptations for the big screen, one of them with Sylvester Stallonne. His acidic writing, full of dark humor, also flooded the pages of Marshal Law, which offer an ultra-violent and satirical atmosphere of the universe of superheroes who were about to suffer its greatest decay over the years .

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!