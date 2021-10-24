Culpa é do Cabral celebrates 5 years with the premiere of a new season

Comedy fans can now schedule: the new season of It’s Cabral’s Fault It already has a date to arrive . The national comedy starring Thiago Ventura, Rafael Portugal, Fabiano Cambota, Nando Viana and Rodrigo Marques debuts its tenth season this Monday (25), at Comedy Central, with rhythm of party and celebration.

That’s because the newest season marks the five-year anniversary of the show. Since 2016, the comedians participate in this roundtable with discussions, games and debates that are not always so serious, but that always guarantee a good laugh. And, to celebrate the special date, the new episodes will earn new paintings, as well as receive some special guests.

So much so that the debut chapter brings the singers Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraísa, who head the project As Patroas. Thus, the trio enters the game to tell stories and participate in the dynamic that marks the irreverent and fun style of It’s Cabral’s Fault.

Comedy Central’s promise is that each of the new season’s episodes will feature special guests, but it hasn’t been revealed who they will be. But that doesn’t detract from the shine of the quintet, which continues to be the big star of the show — and especially the buzz between them.

With weekly broadcast, the tenth season of It’s Cabral’s Fault premieres on Comedy Central next Monday (25), starting at 22H.

Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2016 2016 2016

2016