how-to-integrate-apple-music-with-shazam

October 24, 2021
Discovering music is a simple task for Shazam. In partnership with Apple since 2017, the app helps users quickly identify the name and artist of a song that is playing outdoors and in another app open on the iPhone or iPad.

If you want a more complete experience with the platform, you can link it directly to Apple Music. Thus, you can form an entire library of discovered melodies, add to other playlists, listen to entire songs through the app.

First of all, remember that you need to download the Shazam app from the App Store. So, below, see how to quickly integrate the two services on your Apple mobile device.

Step 1:

open the Shazam app. Then drag the tab at the bottom of the screen upwards and tap the app’s configuration icon (represented by a gear).

Touch the icon of Shazam settings – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Under “Broadcast”, activate the selector switch under “Sync Shazams with Apple Music”.

Link Apple Music to Shazam by the indicated option – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

If you are having difficulty linking accounts, you will need to authorize Shazam access to Apple Music. To do this, go to the Settings app, enter “Shazam” and enable the option “Media and Apple Music”. Then repeat the steps above to finish the task!

Enable Shazam’s access to Apple Music in the AJustes app – Screenshot : Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

