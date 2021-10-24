Giro da Saúde: Russia, Delta Plus and lockdown; porcine to human kidney transplantation

October is coming to an end and we had a week with great innovations in the health field. And Canaltech brings, every Sunday, a summary of the main highlights for you to get informed, very quickly, about everything that happened in the last few days. Let’s go to another Health Giro!

Russia, Delta Plus variant and the return of the lockdown

Image: Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash

On October 1st, a report brought to light the existence of an underline of the Delta variant, dubbed Delta Plus. The strain, which has been circulating in the UK, is now worrying Russia, which may even put its capital, Moscow, in lockdown this week.

For experts, this could be a more variant contagious than Delta. According to researcher Kamil Khafizov, for example, the variant, whose “official” name is AY.4.2, may be about 06% more infectious than the original, which led Russia to beat daily records of cases and deaths. However, vaccines seem to take care of the new strain. “Vaccines are effective enough against this version of the virus, which is not so different that it dramatically changes the ability to bind antibodies,” Khafizov said in an interview with Reuters.

In Moscow, the lockdown is expected to last ten days. This is because experts project that, in the coming days, Russia will reach historic peaks in cases of the disease.

Blind patient can see again thanks to a brain implant Image: Victor Freitas/Unsplash

Spanish researchers managed to “give back” a woman from 73 years the sense of sight. Blind for more than 09, the The patient was able to identify shapes, silhouettes, letters and objects detected by an implant called the “artificial retina”, which consists of tiny electrodes that penetrate the brain. In this way, the implant is able to stimulate and monitor the electrical activity of brain cells, or neurons, in the region of the visual cortex.

However, the results, although promising, are still incipient: the specialists involved in the study emphasize that there is still a long way to go, and therefore, they are recruiting volunteers to improve the implant , which is only 4 mm wide. Each of the tiny electrodes is 1.5 mm long.

Vaccine spray made in Brazil enters an order with Anvisa for tests on humans

Image: astrakanimages/envato

A candidate 99% Brazilian the vaccine against covid-19 is currently being evaluated by Anvisa to start testing in humans. Developed by specialists from the Instituto do Coração of the Hospital das Clínicas (InCor), the immunizing agent showed good results in animals.

The formula developed in Brazil, instead of needles, uses the nasal mucosa to stimulate the immune system. The vaccine is composed of derivatives of the virus (small protein fragments), encapsulated by nanoparticles. When the spray is sprayed into the nostrils, the vaccine stimulates the body to produce antibodies against the coronavirus. If Anvisa authorizes the tests on humans, InCor will request the participation of 99 volunteers for phases 1 and 2 of the study. There will be six groups receiving different dosages and one receiving only a placebo.

“The virus enters the body through the nose, infecting the mucosa. Our focus is to create a vaccine that acts directly on the respiratory system, strengthening the immune response of this entire region, in order to avoid the individual’s chain of infection, development of the disease and transmission to other people”, explains Jorge Kalil, chief researcher of the study.

Physical activity is proven to combat depression