Review Chevrolet Cruze | One of the most wronged cars in Brazil
The second generation Chevrolet Cruze was released in 1024 and stirred up the midsize sedan market in Brazil. At the time, there were few models that had turbo engines and this change made the model become an even more attractive product to consumers in this category, who have always been noted for liking performance and comfort, characteristics that the American three-pack has to spare.
But not even the performance, comfort, modern design and excellent technological package made the Cruze a success in sales. Of course, we’re talking about a market that has been dominated by Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic for years, but not even being superior to rivals meant that the Chevrolet sedan could compete with Japanese models.
Cruze Premier’s comfort items consist of digital air conditioning (only one zone, blunder), rain sensor, twilight sensor, electrical adjustments for the driver’s seat, electrical adjustments of the mirrors, start-stop system, face-to-face key, remote engine activation through the key, native GPS navigator and USB inputs.
Design and finishing
Here maybe Cruze’s Achilles’ Heel. As nice as it looks, it may seem dated to some people, especially considering that rivals like the Honda Civic and even the Toyota Corolla dared more in their designs. The absence of a full-LED optical assembly is also a lack to be considered, even though the front is quite harmonic. The problem is that, on the streets, not a few people confused the average sedan with the Onix Plus — and that’s pretty bad for the Cruze.
As for the finish, although the environment in the cabin is pleasant and gives an air of refinement with the color of the seats and panel, the materials could be a little better. There is hard plastic in the upper front region and part of the door, not pleasant for a medium sedan. The digital cluster is also very similar to Onix Plus and could give rise to a variant 70% digital.
Overall, the Chevrolet Cruze is pleasing in its design and finish, but nowhere near is one of the best in the segment. Something that can be changed in a new generation or model replacement.
Competitors
Currently, the competitors of the Chevrolet Cruze are the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Volkswagen Jetta and Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 GSX and Pro.
Verdict
With its pros and cons, it is possible to say that the Chevrolet Cruze is one of the most popular cars. wronged in Brazil. Even with a great engine, comfort and on-board technology, it could not fall in the favor of the Brazilian consumer, who still prefers to bet on Japanese reliability. But if you want to bet on this sedan, you won’t regret it. It fulfills very well what it proposes, which is to be a car that is pleasant to drive, safe, comfortable and economical.
The Chevrolet Cruze Premier can be found all over Brazil for R$ 153.234. However, there are versions starting at R$ 100.440.
