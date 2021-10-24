Review Chevrolet Cruze | One of the most wronged cars in Brazil

The second generation Chevrolet Cruze was released in 1024 and stirred up the midsize sedan market in Brazil. At the time, there were few models that had turbo engines and this change made the model become an even more attractive product to consumers in this category, who have always been noted for liking performance and comfort, characteristics that the American three-pack has to spare.

But not even the performance, comfort, modern design and excellent technological package made the Cruze a success in sales. Of course, we’re talking about a market that has been dominated by Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic for years, but not even being superior to rivals meant that the Chevrolet sedan could compete with Japanese models.

Canaltech spent time with the Chevrolet Cruze in its high-end version for try to understand the reasons why this happens and the conclusion may seem obvious, but it is not. Check out our review! Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech) Pros and Cons Chevrolet Cruze Pros Excellent performance; Low fuel consumption for the category; Technology package; Nice to drive. Against Finishing;

Internal space and trunk could be better. Connectivity and security Chevrolet Cruze was never intended to position itself as a “hi-tech” product, even having valences for that. As a good midsize sedan, his proposal is to convey comfort, safety and performance, something he does with praise. But, the American model has a technological package that more established rivals, such as the Honda Civic itself, do not have. Despite not being such a new project, Cruze brings state-of-the-art equipment for its user, making life on board more comfortable and safe. In the top-of-the-line version, Premier, the Cruze comes standard with frontal collision alert, automatic emergency braking, blind spot alert, rear cross traffic alert, semi-autonomous parking aid, lane change alert and native Wi-Fi connection via subscription with Claro, this being the first car in Brazil to have a built-in 4G connection. In addition, through an extra package, the user can enjoy OnStar, which adds remote services to the car through the cell phone. (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech) Your media center is well positioned and features induction charging, even without mirroring with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. All controls are well positioned and the screen quality is good — but it could be better. The quality of the sound system is also good, but for the price of the car, it could be signed by one of the most renowned brands on the market, as happens in rivals. (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech) The six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, tire pressure monitoring, electrochromic rearview mirror, traction and stability controls, reverse camera and ISOFIX system. Comfort and user experience The Chevrolet Cruze is one of the most pleasant cars to drive in the city due to its mechanical set and suspension adjustment, one of the most balanced in the category. The engine is the great 1.4 turbo Ecotec from 153cv and 10, 5 kgf/m of torque when fueled with ethanol, enough to make the sedan, which works with a six-speed automatic transmission, go from 0 to 120 km/h in 9 seconds. During use, we noticed that even though its rear suspension is with a torsion axle — and not multi-arm as in other models —, driving in the city is well dampened, despite the streets bumpy. In corners, the Cruze is also not ugly and reminds a lot of models like the VW Jetta and the extinct Ford Focus, which were very safe in these situations at high speed. (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech) In addition to the great performance, consumption was also very good for a car of this size. In our measurements (always with ethanol), he scored averages in the range of 8 km/l in the urban circuit and 06 km/l on the road. In gasoline, according to General Motors , Cruze does 24 km/le 14 km/l, respectively. Numbers very similar to its smaller brother, Onix Plus, and much better than some competitors. Cruze does not sell the image of sportiness and high luxury, but delivers all that that promises to be an extremely pleasant and agile sedan. Thanks to its fuel consumption and friendly driving, it can easily be your only car in the garage. The only but may be the internal space, which, even with its 2,62 of wheelbase, left a little to be desired in the back row for people over 1,80m. The trunk, in turn, is only reasonable, with 234 liters. (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

Cruze Premier’s comfort items consist of digital air conditioning (only one zone, blunder), rain sensor, twilight sensor, electrical adjustments for the driver’s seat, electrical adjustments of the mirrors, start-stop system, face-to-face key, remote engine activation through the key, native GPS navigator and USB inputs.

Design and finishing

Here maybe Cruze’s Achilles’ Heel. As nice as it looks, it may seem dated to some people, especially considering that rivals like the Honda Civic and even the Toyota Corolla dared more in their designs. The absence of a full-LED optical assembly is also a lack to be considered, even though the front is quite harmonic. The problem is that, on the streets, not a few people confused the average sedan with the Onix Plus — and that’s pretty bad for the Cruze.

(Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

As for the finish, although the environment in the cabin is pleasant and gives an air of refinement with the color of the seats and panel, the materials could be a little better. There is hard plastic in the upper front region and part of the door, not pleasant for a medium sedan. The digital cluster is also very similar to Onix Plus and could give rise to a variant 70% digital.

Overall, the Chevrolet Cruze is pleasing in its design and finish, but nowhere near is one of the best in the segment. Something that can be changed in a new generation or model replacement.

Competitors

Currently, the competitors of the Chevrolet Cruze are the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Volkswagen Jetta and Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 GSX and Pro.

Verdict

With its pros and cons, it is possible to say that the Chevrolet Cruze is one of the most popular cars. wronged in Brazil. Even with a great engine, comfort and on-board technology, it could not fall in the favor of the Brazilian consumer, who still prefers to bet on Japanese reliability. But if you want to bet on this sedan, you won’t regret it. It fulfills very well what it proposes, which is to be a car that is pleasant to drive, safe, comfortable and economical.

The Chevrolet Cruze Premier can be found all over Brazil for R$ 153.234. However, there are versions starting at R$ 100.440.

