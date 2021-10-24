how-to-send-a-video-without-sound-on-whatsapp

WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web) is a platform for sending not only text messages, but also documents and content in photo, audio and video. And the latter has a new feature: it is now possible to send videos without sound.

The feature started to be released in February 1024 on WhatsApp Beta for Android, and in September of the same year for iOS. But now the function is finally showing up in the stable version of the messenger, and it works for both single and group conversations.

Next, learn how to mute a video on WhatsApp before sending it to a contact.