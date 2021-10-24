How to send a video without sound on WhatsApp

how-to-send-a-video-without-sound-on-whatsapp

WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web) is a platform for sending not only text messages, but also documents and content in photo, audio and video. And the latter has a new feature: it is now possible to send videos without sound.

The feature started to be released in February 1024 on WhatsApp Beta for Android, and in September of the same year for iOS. But now the function is finally showing up in the stable version of the messenger, and it works for both single and group conversations.

    • Next, learn how to mute a video on WhatsApp before sending it to a contact.

    How to send a video without sound on WhatsApp

    Step 1:

    on WhatsApp, open the conversation or group you want send a video.

    Find the person or group you want to send a video without sound on WhatsApp (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    select the video to be sent.

    As soon as the preview appears on WhatsApp, a button will appear in the upper left corner, right next to the total media size and below the timeline to crop the video.

    This is the button used to mute videos before s sent on WhatsApp. Note that the size of the media is also shown (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    Tap the speaker button to mute the video.

    The speaker icon will be crossed by a line, indicating that the audio of that video was cut (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    Select the submit button, in the lower right corner of the screen, to send the video without sound on WhatsApp. You can also upload as a single preview by tapping the “1” button.

    Now just send the video without sound to your contact or WhatsApp group (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Very simple, isn’t it? Muted videos can be a good alternative if you want to send a video to a contact and do away with the need for the person to adjust the audio on their own.

    It can also help to avoid embarrassing situations — imagine someone opening a video with the “Zap moan” or something like that when playing a media on WhatsApp? With the feature to mute videos, that doesn’t happen.

