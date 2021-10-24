Eternals | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

October 24, 2021
After the Infinite Saga and the burst of the multiverse, it’s time to meet the gods of the Marvel Universe. The release of Eternos in movie theaters marks the debut of these almost divine beings in a world populated, until then, only by superheroes. This not only changes the strength scale, but also opens the door to a whole new world of stories.

    And although the group is not that well known by the general public and not even by most comic book readers, its characters are part of a very important side of mythology from Marvel. That’s because they are the ones who connect the superheroes we know with the Celestials, the cosmic entities that shaped all of creation.

    The Marvel deities will finally give the faces in the cinema (Image: Playback/Marvel Studios)

    The Eternals were created by Jack Kirby, one of the main names in the entire US comic book market and responsible for the success of Marvel alongside Stan Lee, and for that reason they are revered to this day, although they were never there much. popular. The idea around these characters was to treat them as a kind of improved race created by the Celestials and, therefore, seen as gods by mankind.

    It is not by chance that their names are taken from or directly inspired by mythological figures. Ikaris, Thena, Phastos and Gilgamesh are just some of the eternals that have a direct correspondence with the ancient myths we learned in school. And now they’re going to show all their immortal majesty in theaters.

    The decision to bring these characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is quite curious. Until then, Phase 4 had something much more geared towards the idea of ​​the multiverse and time travel, but Eternals further expands the cosmic side, especially by bringing these concepts to the land. For this reason, they open the door for elements that could only appear in the stories of the Guardians of the Galaxy or the Captain Marvel become common to the entire MCU.

      Eternal: Cast

      What’s most impressive about Eternals is its cast. Marvel did not save and bet on big names to live these characters so unknown to the general public. After all, we expect to see Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in big productions and not in a group of fourth division heroes of the publisher. Not to mention that the direction is in charge of Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for Nomadland.

      Marvel has cast a strong cast to give life to the group of almost unknown heroes (Image: Publicity/Marvel Studios)

    If it’s to attract interest in a film that would normally be off the public’s radar or if it’s because Marvel Studios believes in the grandiosity of the project, don’t we know, but the fact is that those chosen to live the Eternals is the big draw so far.

    Besides Hayek and Jolie, who live the characters Ajak and Thena, respectively, Eternals also has Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Don Lee and Kumail Nanjiani appearing as Ikaris, Sersi, Gilgamesh and Kingo. The rest of the group is made up of names not so well known to the general public, such as actors Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan and Lia Mchugh.

    Of course, with so many people showing up at once, the script should focus on just part of them, making the majority of Eternals supporting the main plot. And based on everything that’s been said so far, Ikaris and Sersi should take the lead for themselves, being largely responsible for bringing together the Marvel deities to fight the Deviant threat.

    Kit Harington will live a love triangle with the Eternals (Image: Divulgation/Marvel Studios)
    • In addition to Madden, the film has another guest appearance coming from Game of Thrones. Actor Kit Harington, the eternal Jon Snow, will play the character Dane Whitman, who is the hero Black Knight in the comics. We don’t know if he’s going to use the moniker in the feature, nor if he’s going to wield the Ebony Sword like in the comic books — in a post-credit scene, perhaps? — but it’s a fact that he’s going to live a love triangle with the protagonists.

    On the side of the villains, there’s a big unknown about who gives voice to Kro, the leader of the Due. Initially, it was speculated that the character would be voiced by actor Dan Stevens, but the name of Bill Skarsgård (It: The Thing) was given as the most likely to dub. the alien.

    The villain’s voice actor Kro is still a mystery (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

    As a bonus, there was also a special participation in the post-credit scene. In this case, let’s not talk here so as not to spoil the revelation, but the fact is that we have an actor-singer playing an important hero not only for Marvel’s cosmic universe but for the Avengers themselves.

    Thus, the names confirmed so far are:

    • Ikaris (Richard Madden)
    • Sersi (Gemma Chan)
    • Thena (Angelina Jolie)
    • Ajak (Salma Hayek)
    • Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington )
    • Gilgamesh (Don Lee)
    • Kingo ( Kumail Nanjiani)
    • Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry)
    • Sprite (Lia McHugh)
    • Makkari (Lauren Ridloff)

      • Druig (Barry Keoghan)

      Eternals: Trailers

      Less than a month before the premiere of Eternals, Marvel has only released two trailers that don’t show much of the history of the long, but they provide a good contextualization of who the new heroes are, how they fit into the overall story of the universe presented so far and what is the threat that arises and forces the group to step out of the shadows.

      The first trailer highlights precisely this divine character of the characters, showing how they have existed on Earth since antiquity and how they see humans as children who need to be taken care of. It was in this video that we found out that the Eternals have always existed watching and guiding humanity, but not interfering in their affairs — which explains why they didn’t participate in the fight against Thanos. Still, overall, it’s a trailer to introduce the characters.

      An important point that is brought out in this trailer is that the gods of Marvel are aware of what the Avengers are and even wonder who could lead the Mightiest Heroes on Earth after the events of Avengers: Ultimatum. And there are those who believe that this is the cue given by Marvel to indicate that Ikaris can really be the team leader in the future.

      The second trailer delivers much more of the story, mainly highlighting the role of the new villains — the Deviants . These creatures are beings that were created together with the Eternals by the Celestials and that ended up being corrupted over time. Thus, it was defined that the role of the new heroes is to protect the Earth and humanity from these creatures.

      More than that, he explains that Thanos and the Avengers’ use of the Gems of Infinity generated enough energy to trigger an event they just call Awakening. It is not clear what this is about, but it is clear that this will be the greatest danger that Ikaris and company will need to prevent. Therefore, we see Ajak seeking the Eternals scattered around the world. At the same time, we have the first major appearance of Kro, the leader of the Deviants imprisoning Thena.

      In addition, Marvel Studios released some brief teasers that bring one or another unprecedented scene. Nothing too revealing, just some extended dialogue or a joke confusing Ikaris with Superman.

      Eternals: What to Expect

      As it is a group of characters quite unknown even to most comic book readers, Marvel can take them to the theaters with a lot of freedom, without worrying so much about the chronology presented in the comic books. This makes the role of the Eternals in the MCU a huge question mark.

      It’s still unclear how the studio intends to connect these gods with the Avengers story we already know. The trailers explain that wearing the Gems released an energy and started some cosmic event, but the real impact of this is not yet clear. At the same time, we know that the Eternals are aware of who the Avengers are and what happened to them in the fight against Thanos.

      Ajak will run to gather the other Eternals before the Awakening (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Studios)

      Everything is so uncertain that we don’t even know if the MCU will address the fact that the Mad Titan is one of the Eternals and that part of his hatred against existence comes from the contempt that his race had for him. In the comics, Thanos is born with a disease called “Deviant Syndrome” and, therefore, he is discriminated against by his people to the point that his mother tries to kill him soon after giving birth. It would be interesting to see this issue raised in the film — and we may see something along those lines at least in one of the post-credit scenes.

      • Based on what was shown in the trailers, we should even have a pretty basic story telling that the Awakening is on its way and that the heroes must gather in just seven days to avoid some kind of cataclysm that could destroy the world. The relationship of this event with the appearance of the Deviants is not clear, but it seems that Kro and his creatures will fight in favor of this apocalypse. Our bet is that they want disaster to happen to wipe out humanity and the Earth to be repopulated by the superior races, just as the Celestials designed thousands of years ago.

        We will see the Eternals arriving on Earth 7,000 years ago as gods (Image: Press Release/Marvel Studios)

      And if this argument is not that interesting or creative, the highlight of Eternals should really stay in the relationship between their characters. The group seems to be quite varied and the dynamics between them are great, with each member of the group having a unique personality. The focus will probably be on the love triangle between Ikaris, Sersi and Dane Whitman, but you can be sure that names like Phastos and Kingo will steal the show.

          Regarding Kit Harington’s character, it is doubtful whether he will introduce himself as the Black Knight at some point. From what has been shown so far, he is just an ordinary human who ends up having a relationship with Sersi and, with that, comes into contact with this immortal side of Marvel. And it could be that his involvement with the heroine means that he also has to fight and, with that, he starts wielding the Ebony Sword and becoming the comic book character that fans have been waiting for.

          Film already presents amazing visuals (Image: Divulgation/Marvel Studios)

          On the other hand, this could be one of the surprises of the two post-credit scenes promised by the director. While the other Eternals are too powerful beings to join a group like the Avengers, the Black Knight is human enough for such a mission while maintaining his connections with these deities.

          Eternal: Release date

          O The good thing is that it won’t be necessary to wait much longer to see what Marvel Studios is preparing for the Eternals and their debut on the MCU. The film hits theaters on November 4th, that is, there is very little left to know about the mysteries that these deities keep about the future of Marvel’s cinematographic universe.

