Eternals | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more
After the Infinite Saga and the burst of the multiverse, it’s time to meet the gods of the Marvel Universe. The release of Eternos in movie theaters marks the debut of these almost divine beings in a world populated, until then, only by superheroes. This not only changes the strength scale, but also opens the door to a whole new world of stories.
If it’s to attract interest in a film that would normally be off the public’s radar or if it’s because Marvel Studios believes in the grandiosity of the project, don’t we know, but the fact is that those chosen to live the Eternals is the big draw so far.
Besides Hayek and Jolie, who live the characters Ajak and Thena, respectively, Eternals also has Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Don Lee and Kumail Nanjiani appearing as Ikaris, Sersi, Gilgamesh and Kingo. The rest of the group is made up of names not so well known to the general public, such as actors Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan and Lia Mchugh.
Of course, with so many people showing up at once, the script should focus on just part of them, making the majority of Eternals supporting the main plot. And based on everything that’s been said so far, Ikaris and Sersi should take the lead for themselves, being largely responsible for bringing together the Marvel deities to fight the Deviant threat.
- Ikaris (Richard Madden)
- Sersi (Gemma Chan)
- Thena (Angelina Jolie)
- Ajak (Salma Hayek)
- Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington )
- Gilgamesh (Don Lee)
- Kingo ( Kumail Nanjiani)
- Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry)
- Sprite (Lia McHugh)
- Makkari (Lauren Ridloff)
As a bonus, there was also a special participation in the post-credit scene. In this case, let’s not talk here so as not to spoil the revelation, but the fact is that we have an actor-singer playing an important hero not only for Marvel’s cosmic universe but for the Avengers themselves.
Thus, the names confirmed so far are:
Druig (Barry Keoghan)