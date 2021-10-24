Eternals | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

Less than a month before the premiere of Eternals, Marvel has only released two trailers that don’t show much of the history of the long, but they provide a good contextualization of who the new heroes are, how they fit into the overall story of the universe presented so far and what is the threat that arises and forces the group to step out of the shadows.

The first trailer highlights precisely this divine character of the characters, showing how they have existed on Earth since antiquity and how they see humans as children who need to be taken care of. It was in this video that we found out that the Eternals have always existed watching and guiding humanity, but not interfering in their affairs — which explains why they didn’t participate in the fight against Thanos. Still, overall, it’s a trailer to introduce the characters.

An important point that is brought out in this trailer is that the gods of Marvel are aware of what the Avengers are and even wonder who could lead the Mightiest Heroes on Earth after the events of Avengers: Ultimatum. And there are those who believe that this is the cue given by Marvel to indicate that Ikaris can really be the team leader in the future.

The second trailer delivers much more of the story, mainly highlighting the role of the new villains — the Deviants . These creatures are beings that were created together with the Eternals by the Celestials and that ended up being corrupted over time. Thus, it was defined that the role of the new heroes is to protect the Earth and humanity from these creatures.

More than that, he explains that Thanos and the Avengers’ use of the Gems of Infinity generated enough energy to trigger an event they just call Awakening. It is not clear what this is about, but it is clear that this will be the greatest danger that Ikaris and company will need to prevent. Therefore, we see Ajak seeking the Eternals scattered around the world. At the same time, we have the first major appearance of Kro, the leader of the Deviants imprisoning Thena.