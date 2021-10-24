Why fans will love the game of Demon Slayer
The game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is already with us, in versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC (via Steam). Developed by Cyberconnect2, the game narrates the events of the manga created by Koyoharu Gotōge, which became extremely popular thanks to the anime by Ufotable studio.
Taking advantage of the return of animation with the TV version of the Infinite Train movie, we’ve separated some reasons why you’ll love the fighting game of Demon Slayer
Loyalty to the original material
When you choose characters to play in versus mode, they will always have some interactions with each other at the end of games. This shows the affection that Cyberconnect2 had when developing the adaptation and maintaining fidelity to the work. If you choose Tanjiro and Zenitsu to play, the weeping Zenitsu will think that Tanjiro fought alone and saved him, which always makes for fun interactions on the victory screen. If your partner is Shinobu Kocho and Giyuu Tomioka, for example, the Pillar of Insects will be filling the Pillar of Water’s patience, as it does in the animation.
This is already common within Naruto games, but in Demon Slayer it’s very interesting to see the characters interacting with each other from uncommitted way. Seeing Tanjiro and Rengoku talking on the victory screen is amazing, especially for fans who saw the Pillar of Flame in action during the Infinite Train movie.
If you end a fight with a special move, an anime scene will be placed as a way to add drama to the moment, just like it happened in the franchiseNinja Storm. Seeing the characters’ great moments after performing that final blow always feels like you’re playing an anime battle.
All this shows how much Cyberconnect2 wanted to deliver the perfect experience for fans of Demon Slayer, and much of it comes the studio’s knowledge of recreating great anime moments. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles doesn’t disappoint!
