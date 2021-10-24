why-fans-will-love-the-game-of-demon-slayer

The game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is already with us, in versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC (via Steam). Developed by Cyberconnect2, the game narrates the events of the manga created by Koyoharu Gotōge, which became extremely popular thanks to the anime by Ufotable studio.

Taking advantage of the return of animation with the TV version of the Infinite Train movie, we’ve separated some reasons why you’ll love the fighting game of Demon Slayer

Loyalty to the original material Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech Since the franchise games Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm, Cyberconnect2 delivers a standard of excellence when it comes to transporting the anime story for games. In Hinokami Chronicles it's no different. The game uses a style very similar to Ninja Storm, in which the player navigates through chapters of the story that relive important moments of the anime. If you watched the animation in the original Japanese audio, all the original voices are there, in addition to the English dubbed version. The game's story mode shows the moment when Tanjiro begins his training with master Urokodaki and with Sabito to learn how to Breath of Water until the Infinite Train movie, going through remarkable moments such as Tanjiro's fight against Rui, Lua Inferior 5 and Kyojuro Rengoku's fight against Akaza. For anime fans, the game is a great recap of the events of the story, with the whole experience of Cyberconnect2 after the formula for success with Naruto games. You like the music that plays when Zenitsu fights the Spiders? The Tanjiro and Nezuko vs. Rui Theme? All original songs from the anime are present, as well as the characteristic artistic style of the animation made by Ufotable. It's like the game is a playable version of the anime. Story mode without scrolling Image: Reproduction/SEGA As the first season of Demon Slayer has only 10 episodes, in addition to the movie, the game's story mode could end up adding extra elements to make the campaign "yield" more. To our relief, Hinokami Chronicles is faithful to the work and does not make unnecessary additions. In the few moments that don't follow the story to the letter, the game focuses on exploration, and in a way that makes sense. In the part of the Final Exam, where Tanjiro manages to become a demon hunter, the anime already cuts to the fight of the demon that would have killed the disciples of Urokodaki. But in the game, you can climb the mountain by finding some smaller enemies, until you reach the final opponent. The same happens before the player gets to the last fight against Rui at Monte Natagumo. In this way, Hinokami Chronicles manages to have a story mode of satisfactory size, without needing to invent a lot and that doesn't harm the original narrative. Combat system already established Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech Do you like the franchise Ninja Storm? So you can be sure you'll love the combat style of Hinokami Chronicles. The new game from Cyberconnect2 has a style very similar to the renowned Naruto games, but without disrespecting the striking features of Demon Slayer. Using a combat system already very familiar and accepted by fans, the game stays in the "safe" of Cyberconnect2's system and delivers a consistent experience. With the option of having support characters, either to take the player out of an endless combo or to attack the opponent, the gameplay is very familiar for those who already know other releases of the genre of Cyberconnect. And this is an absolutely positive point, as the mechanics created by the studio are excellent.

Play with your favorite characters Image: Reproduction/SEGA Despite having a character that is not as relevant to the plot in the game (yes, Murata, I’m talking about you), the characters included in the game are the demon hunters present in the franchise. Cyberconnect2 has also confirmed that the next additional fighters will be Akaza, Upper Moon 3 and Rui, Lower Moon 5. Do you like Inosuke? You’ll love playing with him and his crazy battle style. If you like Zenitsu, the character’s fast speed and mobility are there too. Even the two “versions” of Tanjiro are part of the game, offering different styles and special moves, called “Ultimate Art”, which are based on iconic moments from the anime and the movie. A gift for the fans Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech

When you choose characters to play in versus mode, they will always have some interactions with each other at the end of games. This shows the affection that Cyberconnect2 had when developing the adaptation and maintaining fidelity to the work. If you choose Tanjiro and Zenitsu to play, the weeping Zenitsu will think that Tanjiro fought alone and saved him, which always makes for fun interactions on the victory screen. If your partner is Shinobu Kocho and Giyuu Tomioka, for example, the Pillar of Insects will be filling the Pillar of Water’s patience, as it does in the animation.

This is already common within Naruto games, but in Demon Slayer it’s very interesting to see the characters interacting with each other from uncommitted way. Seeing Tanjiro and Rengoku talking on the victory screen is amazing, especially for fans who saw the Pillar of Flame in action during the Infinite Train movie.

If you end a fight with a special move, an anime scene will be placed as a way to add drama to the moment, just like it happened in the franchiseNinja Storm. Seeing the characters’ great moments after performing that final blow always feels like you’re playing an anime battle.

All this shows how much Cyberconnect2 wanted to deliver the perfect experience for fans of Demon Slayer, and much of it comes the studio’s knowledge of recreating great anime moments. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles doesn’t disappoint!