top-10-marine-life-documentaries-to-watch-online

Cinema has shown us in many ways what the vast life in the ocean is like. From Finding Nemo presenting in a playful way how marine creatures live together, to the most extravagant fictions like the franchise Sharknado, the truth is that we still know very little about the world below the waves.

8 fun facts about the depths of the ocean

The world’s first autonomous ship begins to cross the Atlantic

Review Luca | An ode to childhood friendships

Technical details of the life of each species, how human actions spoil life in oceans and other similar issues are some of the main issues addressed by documentarians and environmentalists. With teams made up of journalists, filmmakers, marine biologists and oceanographers, the lay public is able to learn much more about a place that is often only associated with summer leisure.

Para show you different perspectives of the creatures that inhabit the seven seas and also how the oceans deserve attention and care, the Canaltech separated 23 of the best documentaries about marine life and ranked them according to an IMDb score.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

10. Beneath The Sea

Unlike the next ones on this list, this documentary is for you to relax and see a little bit of each marine species in your “day to day” . The production of 2016 has 48 minutes and shows the algae and corals to the manatee and the whale shark, in a beautiful compilation of videos of these creatures filmed in 8K. The feature film is accompanied by a serene soundtrack, conveying a sense of peace.

(Image: Reproduction/ Amazon Prime Video)

Beneath The Sea was rated at 7.4 and is available in the Prime Video catalog.

9. Sharkwater Extinction

Production with 1h23 in length is by renowned Canadian documentary filmmaker and environmentalist Rob Stewart. The film denounces the billion-dollar illegal shark fishing industry and how the market is associated with some local policies. Stewart died while shooting the documentary after complications on one of the dives that resulted in his drowning. The film was continued and finished in his honor.