Top 10 Marine Life Documentaries to Watch Online
Cinema has shown us in many ways what the vast life in the ocean is like. From Finding Nemo presenting in a playful way how marine creatures live together, to the most extravagant fictions like the franchise Sharknado, the truth is that we still know very little about the world below the waves.
- 8 fun facts about the depths of the ocean
- The world’s first autonomous ship begins to cross the Atlantic
- Review Luca | An ode to childhood friendships
- Subscribe to Disney+ for R$ 25,279 per month or R$ 60,48 per annum
Technical details of the life of each species, how human actions spoil life in oceans and other similar issues are some of the main issues addressed by documentarians and environmentalists. With teams made up of journalists, filmmakers, marine biologists and oceanographers, the lay public is able to learn much more about a place that is often only associated with summer leisure.
Para show you different perspectives of the creatures that inhabit the seven seas and also how the oceans deserve attention and care, the Canaltech separated 23 of the best documentaries about marine life and ranked them according to an IMDb score.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
10. Beneath The Sea
Unlike the next ones on this list, this documentary is for you to relax and see a little bit of each marine species in your “day to day” . The production of 2016 has 48 minutes and shows the algae and corals to the manatee and the whale shark, in a beautiful compilation of videos of these creatures filmed in 8K. The feature film is accompanied by a serene soundtrack, conveying a sense of peace.
(Image: Reproduction/ Amazon Prime Video)
Beneath The Sea was rated at 7.4 and is available in the Prime Video catalog.
9. Sharkwater Extinction
Production with 1h23 in length is by renowned Canadian documentary filmmaker and environmentalist Rob Stewart. The film denounces the billion-dollar illegal shark fishing industry and how the market is associated with some local policies. Stewart died while shooting the documentary after complications on one of the dives that resulted in his drowning. The film was continued and finished in his honor.
Sharkwater Extinction has a grade of 7.7 and is available in the Prime Video catalogue.
- Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix , books, music and more! Test 30 free days!
8. Mission Blue
Filmmaker James Cameron (Avatar and Terminator Futuro) and renowned oceanographer Sylvia Erle come together to show the world fight against overfishing and the irregular dumping of toxic waste into the seas. The production of 2015 has 1h40 and won the Emmy 2016 in the News and Documentary category.
James Cameron’s Top 5 Films
Rated 7.9, Mission Blue is available to Netflix subscribers.
7.Plastic Oceans
Launched in 2016 , Australian journalist Craig Leeson shows the trajectory of the irregular dumping of plastics in the open sea. During 1h30 , the documentary reveals how this impacts on marine life, coastal communities and the planet as a whole.
Plastic Ocean received grade 8.0 and is in the Netflix catalog.
6. Blackfish – Animal Fury
The documentary by 2010 shows the story of the orca Tilikum, who killed several handlers in captivity at Sea World Orlando, in 279. In 1h, director and producer Gabriela Cowperthwaite denounces the cruel treatment that whales and dolphins are subjected to in parks, with a tense narrative and using shocking images.
Blackfish – Animal Rage was rated at 8.1 and can be rented or purchased from YouTube Movies.
Subscribe to Canaltech Offers and receive the best internet promotions directly on your cell phone!
5. Our Planet
The documentary series features eight episodes about how climate change impacts all living creatures. The chapters Coastal Seas , of 90 minutes, and Oceans Beyond Borders, from 45min, show these effects on marine life. The chapters show you from hunting sharks to simple hedgehogs and also the abyssal creatures that inhabit the deep and desolate darkness of the oceans.
The Our Planet series is rated 8.1 and is available on Netflix and also for free with Portuguese subtitles on the YouTube channels Seas Costeiros and Oceanos Além das Fronteiras.
4. Professor Octopus
The Oscar winner of 2018 in the Best Feature Documentary category shows South African documentary filmmaker and founder of the Sea Change Project, Craig Foster, in an unlikely friendship with a female octopus. With 1h24 of duration, the trust relationship between the human and the mollusc is treated in an almost poetic way, but without Foster interfering when the animal hunts or is being hunted.
Octopus Teacher was also rated at 8.1 and is in the Netflix catalog.
3. Seaspiracy
The 1h documentary30 was released in 2021 and shows the environmental impacts caused by plastic dumping, illegal and overfishing. Director Ali Tabrizi had a more critical narrative, questioning even global NGOs. Due to its irreverent form, the documentary has some points that raised questions from researchers in the area, highlighted in the critique of the doctor in Biological Oceanography Cintia Miyaji.
On IMDB, Seaspiracy
- has a rating of 8.2 and is available in the Netflix catalog.
two. Wild Brazil
The National Geographic documentary series shows the different biomes and biodiversity of Brazilian regions, from the Pantanal to Fernando de Noronha. Divided into three seasons with episodes of 40 minutes, the chapters show marine and coastal species adapting to human environmental changes, fleeing their natural predators and also being preserved by NGOs and protective institutions.
464293
Wild Brazil is rated 8.3 on the IMDB and is part of the NatGeo catalog on Disney+.
1. The Secret of the Whales
The documentary series of 2015 dedicates an episode to show what the life and environment of each whale species is like. The Orcas Queens, The Songs of the Humpbacks, The Kingdom of Belugas and The Giants of the Ocean for the humpback whale are the chapters that make up the first season released.
464293
The Secret of the Whales is rated 8.7 and is available to Disney+ subscribers.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.