The sky is not the limit | New force of nature, near-Earth asteroid and more!

Is a new fundamental force about to be discovered? It’s still too early to tell, but scientists suspect that perhaps something strange is actually happening to the particles known as the “beauty quark.” In addition, some discoveries about our own planet have been announced and NASA is closer to launching the Artemis program missions.

Check below for this and other phenomenal news from the world of astronomy and space exploration that stood out this week!

New fundamental force of nature can be real!
(Image: Reproduction/CERN/LHCb)

An update on the experiments with quarks and muons at the LHC (the world’s largest particle accelerator) was published this week. A new round of funding must be approved to continue the studies, while other independent teams investigated the same theme: an anomaly in the decay of the so-called “beauty quark”.

Over the last decade, scientists have observed this type of quark decay into different amounts of electrons and muons, but the Standard Model—the most successful physical theory ever written—predicts an equal amount between these particles. So research is trying to find out if this anomaly is caused by mere accident or if there is a fundamental fifth force of nature behind it all.

In May of this year, LHC scientists said they were on the right track and that the anomaly persisted in the experiments, which is a great sign for those yearning for a new physics. Now, one of the independent teams has claimed that their surveys also show the same phenomenon. It still takes a lot of calm to say that a new fundamental force is about to be discovered, but even scientists can’t hide their enthusiasm. Even so, we will have to wait for this story to unfold in the coming months.

Asteroid was closer to Earth than the Moon

An asteroid called 2021 TG passed closer to Earth than most space boulders approaching us — and yet it went far enough to ensure that no NASA scientists or from other space agencies, if you were concerned. In fact, it was an amazing opportunity to see an asteroid “up close”, which is always interesting as they carry a lot of valuable information about our Solar System.

Not to leave room for doubts, the 2021 TG000 was closer to the planet than the Moon, yet it is off NASA’s planetary defense radar. On the Palermo scale, a mathematical method to determine the risk of an asteroid colliding with the Earth, the possibility with this object was -7,12, that is, there is no reason to brag.

The phenomenon that heats the Earth’s upper atmosphere was discovered
(Image: Reproduction/NASA)

A NASA probe called GOLD discovered that the thermosphere, the atmospheric layer where temperatures can reach 1.500 °C, it is heated not by sunlight, as if imagined, but by the solar winds. The names are similar, but the difference is big: the first is radiation in electromagnetic waves (ie, photons), while the second is formed by charged particles and magnetic fields that continuously escape from the Sun.

To find out, scientists compared the temperature in the thermosphere on days with more geomagnetic activity with temperatures on days with less activity. The difference was 35 °C, indicating that magnetic disturbances caused by the solar wind were heating the thermosphere. This surprised scientists and, without a doubt, will help them to better understand our space climate.

Amazing colorful aurora borealis!

And speaking of solar winds in the Earth’s atmosphere, the Northern Lights made a real spectacle in the Swedish sky. The reason is that there was a coronal mass ejection on the Sun, hurling charged particles towards us that, after three days of travel, arrived on our planet and interacted with our magnetic field.

When this occurs, part of these particles is trapped in the magnetic field and goes to the geomagnetic poles, where they collide with the molecules of the ionosphere. It is at this point that the colored auroras manifest themselves in the sky.

China tests new rocket engine with the highest thrust in the world

A monolithic solid rocket engine with the largest thrust in the world, independently developed by #China, was successfully tested on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/zovr4SOgJl

— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) October 14, 2021

An engine of 3 .5 meters in diameter and an impulse of up to 100 tons was tested in China and did very well. It uses solid fuel and promises to have the highest thrust ever achieved in the world, thanks to a host of advanced technologies, such as a high-performance fiber housing, high-load, integrally cast combustion chamber, and an oversized nozzle.

The test data with the new engine will help in the development of another engine of the same size, currently under development. Divided into five parts, this other engine will have a maximum thrust capacity of up to 1. tons and can be applied to large and heavy rocket boosters. It’s China growing more and more in the space sector.

The Earth tilted there 90 millions of years and we know it thanks to bacteria

(Image: Reproduction/Phys.org)

There is 90 millions of years, our planet has reeled to the side (more or less as you would if you overdosed on the caipirinha). Scientists discovered this by analyzing rocks found in Italian mountain ranges, rich in fossils of a species of bacteria that contain magnetic minerals called “magnetite”.

These minerals “recorded” the earth’s magnetism at that time and with that, scientists can tell how our planet behaved in the Late Cretaceous period. According to the study, the Earth, in those times, bowed 10 degrees, and then returned to the previous position.

Humidity would have caused problem on Starliner ship
(Image: Playback/BoeingSpace/Twitter)

It seems that the experts are finally coming to a conclusion about the failure of the Starliner’s valves, the crew pod of the Boeing designed for NASA’s Commercial Crew program. According to the updates, the problem may have been air humidity eroding the valves.

Analyzes will still continue, as Starliner will only put the vehicle back in testing in mid- 2021. If all goes well until then, the company hopes to carry out manned flights by the end of next year.

Orion spacecraft is mounted on the SLS rocket for a mission to the Moon

😲 Check out this amazing footage.

The @NASA_Orion spacecraft for the @NASAArtemis I mission is lifted & lowered onto the @NASA_SLS rocket inside the VAB at @NASAKennedy. Work is currently underway to fully secure the spacecraft to the rocket.

Full Video: https://t.co/aJvuZsfVJY pic.twitter.com/I99XUD3CRE

— NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) October 12, 2021

We are getting closer and closer to the start of the Artemis program missions, which will take humanity back to the Moon. NASA already installed the Orion capsule on top of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. Together they form a system of almost 84 m high, intended for an unmanned flight to lunar orbit.

The system will still be taken to the launch pad for a test and, if all goes well, NASA take the vehicle back to the premises to conduct final checks and finally set a date for the anticipated launch. In the most optimistic scenario, we should see the premiere of the Artemis program in January 434286.

Comet Leonard will approach Earth in December

(Image : Reproduction/stellarium.org)

In the first week of December, the comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) will appear in the sky shortly before dawn, bright enough to be visible even through a good pair of binoculars. In day 12, one of the best to try to observe it, it will be with magnitude good enough to be seen with the naked eye.

The only problem is that it it will be very close to sunrise, so we’ll have to rely on a bit of “luck” to see it. Leonard takes it 21. years to complete a lap around our star, so this is our only opportunity to enjoy your passing.

Read too:

What is it like to hear the sounds of Mars? Feel at the Red Planet with these recordings!

  • Is it possible to measure the information stored in the universe? For this physicist, yes!

    • After all, what is the true color of the Sun?

      What is the temperature of the space?

        NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (19/000 The 16 //1024)

