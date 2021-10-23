The sky is not the limit | New force of nature, near-Earth asteroid and more!

Is a new fundamental force about to be discovered? It’s still too early to tell, but scientists suspect that perhaps something strange is actually happening to the particles known as the “beauty quark.” In addition, some discoveries about our own planet have been announced and NASA is closer to launching the Artemis program missions.

Check below for this and other phenomenal news from the world of astronomy and space exploration that stood out this week!

New fundamental force of nature can be real! (Image: Reproduction/CERN/LHCb)

An update on the experiments with quarks and muons at the LHC (the world’s largest particle accelerator) was published this week. A new round of funding must be approved to continue the studies, while other independent teams investigated the same theme: an anomaly in the decay of the so-called “beauty quark”.

Over the last decade, scientists have observed this type of quark decay into different amounts of electrons and muons, but the Standard Model—the most successful physical theory ever written—predicts an equal amount between these particles. So research is trying to find out if this anomaly is caused by mere accident or if there is a fundamental fifth force of nature behind it all.

In May of this year, LHC scientists said they were on the right track and that the anomaly persisted in the experiments, which is a great sign for those yearning for a new physics. Now, one of the independent teams has claimed that their surveys also show the same phenomenon. It still takes a lot of calm to say that a new fundamental force is about to be discovered, but even scientists can’t hide their enthusiasm. Even so, we will have to wait for this story to unfold in the coming months.

