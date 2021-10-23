best-apps-with-mobile-icon-packs

The app icons are an interesting way to personalize your phone. In addition to changing your home screen wallpaper, you can replace the traditional app icons with varied themes, with minimalist, colorful options and in different shapes.

Each operating system has its own way to change the icons. On Android, it’s common to create app-specific widgets or put a pack of new images in launchers. iOS, on the other hand, allows you to create shortcuts to apps with loaded images. Below are apps that provide icon packs to customize your experience!

1. Color Widgets

Compatibility: iOS

Price: free with in-app purchases Would you like to customize your iPhone home screen? Color Widgets is one of the best options for this. The app offers a library of widgets, icons and wallpaper themes for your mobile. Icon packs are available in different styles and include a large number of compatible apps. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Customize the icons from your iPhone (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) To apply the icons, the app offers two ways. First, it recognizes which apps are installed on your phone and which have their respective icons in the package. This way, you can download a Color Widgets profile for iOS and change all the options at once. A second option involves manual switching of icons, with the option to download the images to your device. The free version of the application has limited access to the icon and widget packs collection. In order to access and customize all the app’s options, it is necessary to purchase the Pro version, offered for R$76,82 per year and with three days of free evaluation for new entries. 2. MyICON

Compatibility: Android

Price:

Free with in-app purchases On Android, MyICON is one of the top options for finding icon packs and even create your own thumbnails for the apps. You can access a creation tool to include saved images from your gallery or build an icon from scratch with options for colors, shapes, textures and symbols. Combine icons with wallpapers (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) The application provides a catalog with themes that include wallpapers and icons, separated between tabs by predominant styles and colors. After choosing your favorite option, the application of icons is done by installing specific widgets on the home screen. This way, the app does not replace the original icons, it only presents alternatives. The app also has a widget section with images, countdown, clock and calendar. There is a free version of MyICON with full access to all themes and functions. To subscribe, you can purchase the monthly version for R$ 9,516884 per month or the version annual for BRL 82,99 per year. 3. Aesthetic

Compatibility: iOS

Price:

Free with in-app purchases Available for iOS, Aesthetic stands out for its theme collections. Separated into different categories, they combine icons and wallpapers and generate beautiful compositions for your iPhone interface. Collections include natural landscapes, neon effects, statues and even anime influences. Knife downloading the icons on iOS (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) To apply the icons, you need to access a favorite theme and download all images. The change can then be made via the Shortcuts (iOS) application. Aesthetic also has a wallpaper tab, with different categories and images with free download. The installation of widgets and unlimited access to the catalog are two features of the Pro version of the application . The subscription is available on a weekly basis, with payments of R$ 25,82 per week and free trial period for seven days for new users. 4. Nova Launcher

Compatibility: Android

Price: free with in-app purchases

Launchers are apps that modify the Android home screen. Many options in the segment provide their own options for managing icons or compatibility with packages downloaded from the Google Play Store. This is the case of Nova Launcher: the application allows you to change the format of traditional icons, with manual adjustments to the borders, and can also load external options.