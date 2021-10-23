Best apps with mobile icon packs
The app icons are an interesting way to personalize your phone. In addition to changing your home screen wallpaper, you can replace the traditional app icons with varied themes, with minimalist, colorful options and in different shapes.
Each operating system has its own way to change the icons. On Android, it’s common to create app-specific widgets or put a pack of new images in launchers. iOS, on the other hand, allows you to create shortcuts to apps with loaded images. Below are apps that provide icon packs to customize your experience!
1. Color Widgets
- Compatibility:
iOS
Would you like to customize your iPhone home screen? Color Widgets is one of the best options for this. The app offers a library of widgets, icons and wallpaper themes for your mobile. Icon packs are available in different styles and include a large number of compatible apps.
Customize the icons from your iPhone (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
To apply the icons, the app offers two ways. First, it recognizes which apps are installed on your phone and which have their respective icons in the package. This way, you can download a Color Widgets profile for iOS and change all the options at once. A second option involves manual switching of icons, with the option to download the images to your device.
The free version of the application has limited access to the icon and widget packs collection. In order to access and customize all the app’s options, it is necessary to purchase the Pro version, offered for R$76,82 per year and with three days of free evaluation for new entries.
2. MyICON
To apply the icons, you need to access a favorite theme and download all images. The change can then be made via the Shortcuts (iOS) application. Aesthetic also has a wallpaper tab, with different categories and images with free download.
The installation of widgets and unlimited access to the catalog are two features of the Pro version of the application . The subscription is available on a weekly basis, with payments of R$ 25,82 per week and free trial period for seven days for new users.
4. Nova Launcher
Android
Price: free with in-app purchases
Launchers are apps that modify the Android home screen. Many options in the segment provide their own options for managing icons or compatibility with packages downloaded from the Google Play Store. This is the case of Nova Launcher: the application allows you to change the format of traditional icons, with manual adjustments to the borders, and can also load external options.
In the launcher settings screen, you can change the shape of the icon. While Android offers a standard shape with squares with a rounded edge, the app includes other geometric shapes and the possibility to create your own composition. In this situation, however, there is no change to the icon content — the symbols are the same as in the default setting.
Nova Launcher is also compatible with most icon themes available on Google Play Store. Download these apps and find them in the “Icon Theme” section of the launcher. Some popular themes are Whicons (Android), Minma (Android) and Delta Icon Pack (Android).
