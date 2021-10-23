how-to-put-a-tiktok-video-on-your-phone's-lock-screen

TikTok (Android | iOS | Web) has conquered millions of users for the ease of sharing short videos. Not only on TikTok itself, but also on other social networks or by saving the contents to the mobile gallery.

That’s what a lot of people have been doing, including using TikTok videos as backgrounds on smartphones. Want to learn how to put an app video on your phone’s lock screen? Follow the tutorial below.

On Android

Step 1: Before starting, download the TickTock Video Wallpaper app. The tool is provided by the same developer as TikTok.

This is the app responsible for allowing to use TikTok videos as background. Download to your Android phone (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2: With TikTok open, find the video that you want to use as wallpaper on mobile. Tap the three dots icon (“…”). It is below the “Share” button, with the WhatsApp symbol. Open the options of sharing on TikTok (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 3: select the option “Set as wallpaper”. With the app mentioned in Step 1 properly installed, select the option to set the video as wallpaper (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: You will see a preview of what the video will look like. If you agree, tap “Set as wallpaper” again. Yet in the TikTok interface, you will see this screen with the “Set as wallpaper” button (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 5: tap “Set Background”. Now at TickTock Video Wallpaper app interface, select the option to set the video as the background on the phone (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 6: set whether you want to put the video on home screen or home screen and lock screen. You have the option to put the video on your home screen, lock screen or and in both (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 7: TikTok’s video will be applied as the background on the mobile . The video applied to the background will play every time you have the phone screen turned on (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) On the iPhone Step 1: With TikTok open, find the video you want to use as your mobile wallpaper. Tap the three dots icon (“…”). It is below the “Share” button, with the WhatsApp symbol. Access the sharing options on TikTok (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2: select the option “Live Photo”. The video will be saved as an animated image in the mobile gallery. The video will be saved in the iPhone photo gallery when you select this option (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 3: open the video in the iPhone gallery, now converted to Live Photo, and tap the “Share” button. Open the share button in the iPhone Photos app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: scroll down and go to “Background Image”. Select this option to apply the TikTok video to the iPhone background (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 5: tap “Set”. Choose “Define” in the lower right corner of the screen to open an options menu (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6: choose whether you want to apply TikTok video as background on home screen, lock screen, or both.

If you want, you can leave the video in the background only on the lock screen, on the screen initial or in both options (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 7: the video in Live Photo format will be added as new mobile background. To activate the animation, tap and hold the screen.

The video will be added to the iPhone background (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Ready! Now, every time you want to put a cool TikTok video as your mobile wallpaper, just repeat our tutorial.