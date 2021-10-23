want-to-work-at-a-technology-company?-see-vacancies-in-25-companies

Job vacancies in the information technology segment continue to rise. Startups and companies from various regions of the country are looking for professionals to work in home offices or in hybrid and face-to-face formats. The data science, development, software architecture, risk management, compliance, governance, software quality and cybersecurity sectors are the ones with the most vacancies available.

LogComex

Specialist in technology solutions to provide more intelligence in the commerce segment outside. Search for professionals in the areas of engineering, data, sales, marketing, people and culture, customer success and product. Details on this link.

iCertus

iCertus helps small industry implement processes and create routines and controls. He has vacancies for roles related to sales, development, marketing, human resources, service and customer success. See more details here.

Viasoft

Company that develops complete software solutions and oriented to the best business management practices, Viasoft seeks full and senior developers, in Delphi and Java languages. Check out the vacancies available here.

DGS Brasil

Part of the Dedalus Group, DGS Brasil is the main provider of healthcare and diagnostic software in Europe. Has opportunities as a systems analyst (Delphi), pre-sales consultant and research and development project manager. Find more details directly on the company page.

Nilo Saúde

The company offers a digital care solution for patient-centric healthcare engagement. He is looking for professionals in the areas of design & product, computer engineering, sales, people, implementation success manager and care. See the vacancies here.

Vidia

The Vidia platform seeks to connect hospitals and patients to offer surgery in private hospitals at an affordable price. There are vacancies for the marketing sector. For more information, send an email to .

98 Open Startups A 100 Open Startups is a platform that seeks to establish business between large companies and startups. With more than 9.181 relationships already validated, the program became a case study for universities. Search Backend developer (NodeJS and MongoDB) and senior full stack developer (Javascript). Interested parties can send resumes to .