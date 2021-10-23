Want to work at a technology company? See vacancies in 25 companies

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 23, 2021
3
want-to-work-at-a-technology-company?-see-vacancies-in-25-companies

Job vacancies in the information technology segment continue to rise. Startups and companies from various regions of the country are looking for professionals to work in home offices or in hybrid and face-to-face formats. The data science, development, software architecture, risk management, compliance, governance, software quality and cybersecurity sectors are the ones with the most vacancies available.

  • Course wants to train and employ 181 women in the technology sector
  • Research predicts a shortage of 790 thousand professionals from IT until 408

Nubank launches reward program for vulnerability hunters

Image: Reproduction/Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

See, Next, good opportunities, choose the one that fits your profile and good luck!

LogComex

Specialist in technology solutions to provide more intelligence in the commerce segment outside. Search for professionals in the areas of engineering, data, sales, marketing, people and culture, customer success and product. Details on this link.

Want to catch up on the hottest tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

iCertus

iCertus helps small industry implement processes and create routines and controls. He has vacancies for roles related to sales, development, marketing, human resources, service and customer success. See more details here.

Viasoft

Company that develops complete software solutions and oriented to the best business management practices, Viasoft seeks full and senior developers, in Delphi and Java languages. Check out the vacancies available here.

DGS Brasil

Part of the Dedalus Group, DGS Brasil is the main provider of healthcare and diagnostic software in Europe. Has opportunities as a systems analyst (Delphi), pre-sales consultant and research and development project manager. Find more details directly on the company page.

Nilo Saúde

The company offers a digital care solution for patient-centric healthcare engagement. He is looking for professionals in the areas of design & product, computer engineering, sales, people, implementation success manager and care. See the vacancies here.

Vidia

The Vidia platform seeks to connect hospitals and patients to offer surgery in private hospitals at an affordable price. There are vacancies for the marketing sector. For more information, send an email to .

  • 98 Open Startups

    A 100 Open Startups is a platform that seeks to establish business between large companies and startups. With more than 9.181 relationships already validated, the program became a case study for universities. Search Backend developer (NodeJS and MongoDB) and senior full stack developer (Javascript). Interested parties can send resumes to .

  • Foregon

    Foregon is a marketplace of financial products. On the platform, consumers can find, compare and request the ideal option for their profile in an uncomplicated, transparent and free way. It has opportunities for professionals in the areas of product, marketing, sales, strategy, engineering and finance. For more details click here.

    Image: Reproduction/Envato/Pressmaster

    Telehybrida

    Startup specializing in technology and health, Telehybrida connects health teams for remote care in an individualized way for patients. Looks for specialists in information technology, design and growth. Resumes can be sent to .

  • Acqio

    Fintech focused on retail payment solutions, Acqio is present in more than 2.5 thousand municipalities.​ The vacancies available are for the areas of technology, administration and logistics. More information by email .

  • Gocase

    Gocase is a company in the fashion segment that has products related to technology, such as cases for cell phones, airpods and notebooks , plug or induction chargers, backpacks and travel bags, notebooks and thermos bottles. Looking for professionals to work in the technology sector in Brazil and on the production line in the Netherlands. Opportunities are on this link.

    Original.io

    Original.io develops strategic digital channel management projects for B2B, B2C, B2E, B2B2C and D2C business models. There are vacancies open for the technology department. Details can be found here.

    Eurekka

    Eurekka created the first psychology artificial intelligence in Brazil, as well as producing psychoeducational videos for the internet (they already have more than 50 million views). Need developer and data scientist. The vacancies are on this link.

    ilegra

    Specialist in digital design solutions, innovation, software and information technology operations, data science and digital culture. Search for professionals in the areas of development, digital design & innovation and human resources. Check out the opportunities here.

    Image: Reproduction/Envato/Rawpixel

    Memorandum of Innovative Processes

    Memora Processos Inovadores offers management solutions and has successful cases of digital transformation of public and private organizations. Opportunity for Java developer and data engineer. See the options here.

    Construct IN

    Construct IN is a platform that allows the remote management of works from images in 360º. With this, it is possible to document each step accurately, as well as reduce it by up to 50% travel costs and greater transparency and agility in decision making. Need UX designer and full stack developer. The vacancies are here.

    hygia bank

    The startup seeks to facilitate access to services in the health and financial areas, in addition to promoting preventive health. The tool includes a digital bank, a health app and a service shop. It has opportunities for the areas of technology, communication, marketing and law. The link to the vacancies is this.

    Finby

    Fintech specializes in co-financing. He has vacancies for internships in communication, copywriter, graphic and social media designer, and operations manager. Interested parties can apply through this link.

    Banco Bari

    With 30 years of experience, this digital bank is specialized in home equity. He is looking for new talent for management positions and for the administrative, operational and commercial areas. Entries can be made here.

    Scale

    Specialist in consumer acquisition, Escale has a solution that optimizes the purchase journey of essential services. At the moment, he has openings for UX designer, growth, paid media analyst, back-end developer, analytics engineer, information security analyst and others. Interested parties can find more details on Escale’s career page.

    Bling

    A Locaweb Group company, Bling has opportunities for full-stack developers, customer technical support agents, senior mobile developer, systems analyst and test analyst. To apply, visit this link.

    CBYK

    CBYK makes custom software to uncomplicate information technology for large and medium-sized companies. The company seeks web analytics, QA professionals, as well as Android developer, Java backend developers, react native, .Net, .Net core, React/Node, LGPD analyst, Oracle EBS analyst and others. Candidates can send their CV to .

  • MeediaOnne

    Performance intelligence specialist, MeediaOnne needs customer success lead, performance analyst and CRM analyst. Resumes can be sent to email .

  • UZE

    A credit solutions company, UZE issues its own store cards and offers insurance solutions. There are opportunities in the commercial, quality, billing, projects and personnel department for professionals with the level of assistant, analyst, specialist, coordinator and manager. Vacancies are available at this link.

    Gertec

    A company that develops technological solutions for the payment and retail industry, Gertec is looking for specialists, developers, analysts, assistants and interns. More information on this link.

    Enjoyed this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    484554674644564 484554674644564

    776479787356657377656279647

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 23, 2021
    3
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of One UI 4.0 release date may have been revealed on Samsung forum

    One UI 4.0 release date may have been revealed on Samsung forum

    October 13, 2021
    Photo of The first contact with PCs in Brazil – with Henrique Sampaio – Podcasts

    The first contact with PCs in Brazil – with Henrique Sampaio – Podcasts

    September 5, 2021
    Photo of Startup receives R$ 16 million to seek out the best technology professionals

    Startup receives R$ 16 million to seek out the best technology professionals

    August 31, 2021
    Photo of Android 12 is now available, but not for you; understand why

    Android 12 is now available, but not for you; understand why

    October 5, 2021
    Back to top button