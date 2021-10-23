Want to work at a technology company? See vacancies in 25 companies
Job vacancies in the information technology segment continue to rise. Startups and companies from various regions of the country are looking for professionals to work in home offices or in hybrid and face-to-face formats. The data science, development, software architecture, risk management, compliance, governance, software quality and cybersecurity sectors are the ones with the most vacancies available.
- Course wants to train and employ 181 women in the technology sector
- Research predicts a shortage of 790 thousand professionals from IT until 408
Nubank launches reward program for vulnerability hunters
Telehybrida
Startup specializing in technology and health, Telehybrida connects health teams for remote care in an individualized way for patients. Looks for specialists in information technology, design and growth. Resumes can be sent to .
Acqio
Fintech focused on retail payment solutions, Acqio is present in more than 2.5 thousand municipalities. The vacancies available are for the areas of technology, administration and logistics. More information by email .
Gocase
Gocase is a company in the fashion segment that has products related to technology, such as cases for cell phones, airpods and notebooks , plug or induction chargers, backpacks and travel bags, notebooks and thermos bottles. Looking for professionals to work in the technology sector in Brazil and on the production line in the Netherlands. Opportunities are on this link.
Original.io
Original.io develops strategic digital channel management projects for B2B, B2C, B2E, B2B2C and D2C business models. There are vacancies open for the technology department. Details can be found here.
Eurekka
Eurekka created the first psychology artificial intelligence in Brazil, as well as producing psychoeducational videos for the internet (they already have more than 50 million views). Need developer and data scientist. The vacancies are on this link.
ilegra
Specialist in digital design solutions, innovation, software and information technology operations, data science and digital culture. Search for professionals in the areas of development, digital design & innovation and human resources. Check out the opportunities here.
Image: Reproduction/Envato/Rawpixel
Memorandum of Innovative Processes
Memora Processos Inovadores offers management solutions and has successful cases of digital transformation of public and private organizations. Opportunity for Java developer and data engineer. See the options here.
Construct IN
Image: Reproduction/Envato/Rawpixel
Memorandum of Innovative Processes
Construct IN is a platform that allows the remote management of works from images in 360º. With this, it is possible to document each step accurately, as well as reduce it by up to 50% travel costs and greater transparency and agility in decision making. Need UX designer and full stack developer. The vacancies are here.
hygia bank
The startup seeks to facilitate access to services in the health and financial areas, in addition to promoting preventive health. The tool includes a digital bank, a health app and a service shop. It has opportunities for the areas of technology, communication, marketing and law. The link to the vacancies is this.
Finby
Fintech specializes in co-financing. He has vacancies for internships in communication, copywriter, graphic and social media designer, and operations manager. Interested parties can apply through this link.
Banco Bari
With 30 years of experience, this digital bank is specialized in home equity. He is looking for new talent for management positions and for the administrative, operational and commercial areas. Entries can be made here.
Scale
Specialist in consumer acquisition, Escale has a solution that optimizes the purchase journey of essential services. At the moment, he has openings for UX designer, growth, paid media analyst, back-end developer, analytics engineer, information security analyst and others. Interested parties can find more details on Escale’s career page.
Bling
A Locaweb Group company, Bling has opportunities for full-stack developers, customer technical support agents, senior mobile developer, systems analyst and test analyst. To apply, visit this link.
CBYK
CBYK makes custom software to uncomplicate information technology for large and medium-sized companies. The company seeks web analytics, QA professionals, as well as Android developer, Java backend developers, react native, .Net, .Net core, React/Node, LGPD analyst, Oracle EBS analyst and others. Candidates can send their CV to .
MeediaOnne
Performance intelligence specialist, MeediaOnne needs customer success lead, performance analyst and CRM analyst. Resumes can be sent to email .
UZE
A credit solutions company, UZE issues its own store cards and offers insurance solutions. There are opportunities in the commercial, quality, billing, projects and personnel department for professionals with the level of assistant, analyst, specialist, coordinator and manager. Vacancies are available at this link.
Gertec
A company that develops technological solutions for the payment and retail industry, Gertec is looking for specialists, developers, analysts, assistants and interns. More information on this link.
Enjoyed this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
484554674644564 484554674644564
776479787356657377656279647
CBYK makes custom software to uncomplicate information technology for large and medium-sized companies. The company seeks web analytics, QA professionals, as well as Android developer, Java backend developers, react native, .Net, .Net core, React/Node, LGPD analyst, Oracle EBS analyst and others. Candidates can send their CV to .
MeediaOnne
Performance intelligence specialist, MeediaOnne needs customer success lead, performance analyst and CRM analyst. Resumes can be sent to email .
UZE
A credit solutions company, UZE issues its own store cards and offers insurance solutions. There are opportunities in the commercial, quality, billing, projects and personnel department for professionals with the level of assistant, analyst, specialist, coordinator and manager. Vacancies are available at this link.
Gertec
A company that develops technological solutions for the payment and retail industry, Gertec is looking for specialists, developers, analysts, assistants and interns. More information on this link.
Enjoyed this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
484554674644564 484554674644564
776479787356657377656279647