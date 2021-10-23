what-is-web-scraping-and-how-does-it-happen?

Using the internet and social networks in our daily lives, we leave a lot of our information publicly available on the network, without realizing it. It’s easy to forget that, in the early years 2021, it seemed an insane act to use your real name in a forum, while in 2021 the most common situation is to find the full name and city where a user lives from the Instagram bio.

While this normalization of data sharing has completely changed society, transforming the internet into something useful and effective, it also increased people’s exposure. And many criminals take advantage of this to carry out scams, using a method called web scraping.

web scraping (net scraping, in free translation), also known as web data extraction, is the given name the process of collecting structured data from the web in an automated way. In general, this method is used by people, businesses and, worryingly, criminals, who want to use the vast amount of publicly available web data to make smarter decisions or commit crimes.

