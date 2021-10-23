a-person's-gait-can-indicate-genetic-nervous-system-problems

In the United States, researchers from Rutgers University investigated ways to detect early nervous system problems in people, evaluating just how these individuals walk. The analyzes were based on gait patterns that are invisible to the naked eye and were detected using wearable technologies — such as movement sensors in sneakers and smart wristbands (Fitbit) —, video images and monitoring of the individuals’ heart rate. Exercise is effective against depression, study points out

Published in Scientific Reports, the study was able to detect locomotion problems 15 The 20 years before the probable clinical diagnosis. According to the researchers, the new method could help develop, in the future, intervention models to preserve brain function in these patients, before the appearance of the first visible signs. This is when the condition cannot be easily identified. Research in the USA associates analysis of variations in a person's walking with possible genetic alterations (Image: Reproduction/Arek Adeoye/Unsplash) Understand the study about walking Specifically in the study, the scientists linked genetic disorders, such as Fragile X Syndrome and SHANK3 gene deletion syndrome, to the gait of an individual. "The walking patterns can be a revealing characteristic of health", explains one of the authors of the study and professor of psychology at the university, Elizabeth Torres. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

According to the National Foundation for Fragile X, approximately 1 in 468 men and 1 in 151 women carry the abnormal gene that causes Fragile X syndrome. The US National Organization for Rare Diseases notes that more than 20% of people with SHANK3 gene deletion typically , need two or more chromosomal studies before the condition is identified.

In the study, the researchers examined the walking movements of 189 people to detect disorders of the nervous system. In these individuals, Torres and his team analyzed how the peaks derived from microvariations in the flow of movements changed from moment to moment and at what rate. In the evaluation, statistical and probability analyzes were also added.

“Given that fragile X and SHANK3-related syndromes remain high in other neurological conditions, such as autism, tremor/ataxia syndrome X-associated (FXTAS) and Parkinson’s disease, this is an important way to detect signs of abnormal patterns,” explained Torres.

“Patients with fragile X-associated ataxia syndrome ( FXTAS, Parkinson’s Disease (PPD) and Autistic (ASD) patients have detectable ​​and treatable motor problems through gait patterns at different stages of their life,” the authors point out in the article. After all, all these conditions share genes in common, even though the manifestations of each vary widely in the patients’ bodies.

For example, the autistic patient can reach the diagnosis through psychiatric evaluations and psychological. Now, it is highly likely that someone with Parkinson’s will only be diagnosed when the signs of the disease are quite evident, such as tremors. Therefore, the search for ways to identify possible markers of these conditions can be so important for healthy aging.

