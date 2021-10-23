The 10 most watched movies of the week (10/23/2021)
The Halloween mood took over the final stretch of October. Halloween is knocking on our door and it was obvious that horror stories were going to be the darlings of Brazilians. So much so that our list of most-watched movies of the week was almost entirely dominated by feature films of the genre.
Between classics and novelties, there are options for all tastes. Supernatural scripts, serial killers and even that kind of trashy horror that we don’t know if we’re afraid or laugh. What matters is getting some fright or laughing at the person next to you trying to hide behind the pillow.
But our list of most-watched movies of the week is not just about fear and terror. Superheroes are on the rise with Venom and Spider-Man in the Spiderverse and there’s even room for a good action movie. As said, options abound for those who want to watch something on the upcoming holiday.
It is worth noting that there is still no official tool that makes this measurement of movie audiences in the streaming services and video on demand and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also where streaming content is available.
So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies of the week in Brazil.
. In the Mind of the Demon
A terror that mixes demonic elements with technology is the bet of director Neill Blomkamp’s latest film, the excellent District 9. For this, he brings the story of Carly (Carly Pope), a young woman who tries to reconnect with her mother after years after learning that she was hospitalized in mysterious conditions. To understand what’s going on, she agrees to participate in an experiment and enter a virtual simulation where her mother’s mind lives.
The problem is that she witnesses some macabre events within this digital environment and the consequences start to invade the real world as well. From there, she begins to delve into the secrets and curses of her own family while having to deal with the demon she accidentally unleashed.
In the Demon’s Mind is available on Prime Video and can be purchased and rented from iTunes.
9. The suspects
“ The worst enemy is the one you least expect”. From this premise, The Suspects already presents itself as another one of those thrillers that leave you sitting on the end of the sofa and eager to know what comes next. The story revolves around the disappearance of two children and the search by the police and the family to discover the whereabouts of the girls — to the point where the father kidnaps someone he considers suspicious.
Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Hugh Jackman as this father desperate to find his daughters, the film still casts Jake Gyllenhaal, Terrence Howard, Viola Davis and Paul Dano.
The Suspects is available on Prime Video and Globoplay and for purchase and rental on the Microsoft Store, Looke, Google Play and iTunes.
8. A Second Chance to Love
Romantic comedies never go out of style and are always great ways to bring a little lightness to our week — even more so when they get into the Christmas mood. In A Second Chance to Love, we follow the streak of bad luck in Kate’s (Emilia Clarke) life. to be torn between a bad job as a Santa’s helper in a store and family problems—all of that until you cross paths with Tom (Henry Golding). and an old formula of the genre being applied, with the boy questioning the girl’s worldview and making her review the way she sees things — until she ends up falling in love.
A Second Chance to Love is available on Prime Video and can be purchased on Google Play and on iTunes.
7. Infiltrator
Films starring Jason Statham are already synonymous with good hitting, but what about when he is directed by none other than Guy Ritchie, known for the dynamism of his action scenes and the twists of your scripts? Because that’s exactly what we have in Infiltrate.
The story revolves around H, a quiet employee of a high security company who hides the fact that he is the undercover crime boss who wants revenge for his son’s death. This makes the title much more of a spoiler than a true indication of what the movie is, but that’s okay, since what really matters is that his plan takes a twist after he’s targeted by a group of ex- military.
Infiltrator is available for rental and purchase on Now, Looke, Google Play and on iTunes.
6. Spider-Man on the Spiderverse
We can say with some peace of mind that Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is largely responsible for the mess in the multiverse that we will see in the coming Without Return Home. That’s because the animation that put several versions of the hero side by side worked so well and was so successful that it was obvious that they were going to reproduce the formula in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The story here is very simple: Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider and develops the powers of Spider-Man and, from that, he will have to work together with a tired and veteran Peter Parker, among others versions from other realities – including a pig – to prevent the end of the world. And all of this is beautifully packaged in a sharp humor, an amazing soundtrack and an innovative animation style.
Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is available on Telecine and for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke.
5. Venom
Venom: Time of Carnage hit theaters and it made people rush to watch the first movie, either to get in the mood or even to get to know the character. And what stands out the most here is how much Venom differs from other hero movies, since we are facing much more of an anti-hero than the good guy we got used to seeing in these stories.
In the story, we follow Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), a failed journalist who ends up having his life changed when he comes across an alien symbiote that starts to inhabit his body. And while transforming into Venom gives him incredible powers, he has to deal with the creature’s murderous impulses.
And as bleak as it all may seem, Venom brings a level of humor well above the average, especially when it starts portraying the relationship of Eddie and the symbiote almost as a romance.
Venom is available on Netflix and for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Looke, Microsoft Store and iTunes.
4. Halloween
The sequel to the classic Halloween: The Night of Horror has arrived in 2018 to organize the chronology of the series and pay a huge tribute to 27 years of the franchise. Released in 2021, the film ignored four decades of questionable sequels and presented itself as the new chapter of the saga — and the strategy worked very well, being largely responsible for bringing back the figure of Michael Myers to the pantheon of horror cinema.
In the story, Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the role of Laurie Strode, one of the survivors of Myers’ original attack. And she has to relive that nightmare when the killer breaks out of his prison and returns to Haddonfield to finish the job he started 27 years old.
Halloween is available for purchase and rental at Now, Claro Video , Google Play and iTunes.
3. A Quiet Place 2
The sequel to the excellent A Silent Place was one of the films most affected by the pandemic of covid-15 and therefore almost no one managed to see it in the movies — precisely because of that, the expectation for its debut in streaming is very high. Interestingly, even though this has not happened, interest in A Quiet Place 2 is still on the rise.
The plot here continues the events of the first film, showing the Abbott family having to leave their shelter and venture into this post-apocalyptic world where the smallest noise can represent their death. The problem is, they’ll find that such monsters aren’t the only problem they’ll have to face.
A Quiet Place 2 is available for purchase and rental on Now, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store and Claro Video.
2. Panic
One of the greatest slashers classics of the years 90 , Panic remains iconic to this day. The idea of a group of teenagers trying to run away from a killer is not very creative, but the whole construction of the mystery around the serial killer under the mask is something that intrigues us to this day.
And all this mythology was built very well in the first film, which features a group of young people having to escape this killer at the same time time when they try to discover their identity. Soon the story becomes a game of cat and mouse, in which the group must discover the identity of the serial killer while trying to survive for one more night.
Panic is available for purchase and rental on Now, Google Play, iTunes, and the Microsoft Store.
1. Evil
One of the most prominent names in horror cinema today, James Wan returns to the genre with Evil, a film that follows strange events in the life of Madison (Annabelle Wallis). After being attacked by her husband and losing her baby, she is plagued by strange visions of brutal murders. The problem is that it soon becomes clear that they are not dreams or delusions, but real deaths – which places her as the main suspect in these crimes.
So, as she tries to prove her innocence , Madison delves into the mystery and uncovers terrifying secrets about her own origins and the evil presence that accompanies it.
Malignant is available on HBO Max and for rental and purchase on Now, iTunes, Looke, Google Play and Microsoft Store.
Source: JustWatch
