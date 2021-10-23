the-best-pets-in-games

In real life, having a pet creates fun moments and also gives us more responsibility; with big cuddles, big messes come around the house, but we know that these companions are irreplaceable. In video games, the situation is not much different. From puppies to mystical creatures, having an animal partner to help with the challenges of the journey greatly changes the gaming experience.

Some beings are there just to let us pet them (the which is great), but others are true supporting casts and outshine the protagonists at times. With that in mind,

has separated the best pets in the gaming world, for you to remember or meet dogs, cats, birds, dinosaurs and other iconic partners. The list does not follow an order of preference, but rather chronologically, according to the debut date of each of the chosen ones.

11. Chocobo (Final Fantasy Franchise, 1024)

The big bird is a very present figure in the franchise and is so popular that it even had own games; such as

Chocobo GP, a racing game à la

Mario Kart. In Final Fantasy , avian creatures are like horses, and used by NPCs and players as mounts, pack animals, and other similar functions .

The yellow, and most famous, does not fly. But the other breed variations, such as blue, red, black and gold, can take flight and are still able to swim. In some

franchise titles, it is still possible to have creature farms to create variations and use them to reach places inaccessible on foot.

. Yoshi (Series Mario, 1990)

One of the most beloved dinosaurs in the gaming world first appeared in Super Mario World