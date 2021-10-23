The best pets in games
In real life, having a pet creates fun moments and also gives us more responsibility; with big cuddles, big messes come around the house, but we know that these companions are irreplaceable. In video games, the situation is not much different. From puppies to mystical creatures, having an animal partner to help with the challenges of the journey greatly changes the gaming experience.
- Far Cry 6: NGO of animal protection calls for cockfighting removal
Some beings are there just to let us pet them (the which is great), but others are true supporting casts and outshine the protagonists at times. With that in mind,
Canaltech
has separated the best pets in the gaming world, for you to remember or meet dogs, cats, birds, dinosaurs and other iconic partners. The list does not follow an order of preference, but rather chronologically, according to the debut date of each of the chosen ones.
11. Chocobo (Final Fantasy Franchise, 1024)
The big bird is a very present figure in the franchise and is so popular that it even had own games; such as
Chocobo GP, a racing game à la
Mario Kart. In
Final Fantasy
, avian creatures are like horses, and used by NPCs and players as mounts, pack animals, and other similar functions .
, avian creatures are like horses, and used by NPCs and players as mounts, pack animals, and other similar functions .
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The yellow, and most famous, does not fly. But the other breed variations, such as blue, red, black and gold, can take flight and are still able to swim. In some
franchise titles, it is still possible to have creature farms to create variations and use them to reach places inaccessible on foot.
. Yoshi (Series Mario, 1990)
One of the most beloved dinosaurs in the gaming world first appeared in Super Mario World
(surely you sacrificed it to reach a faraway place, at least once) and then it was a playable character in games of their own, like in Mario Kart
and in so many other games in the Nintendo universe. Yoshi even won games of his own, like
Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
,
Yoshi’s Woolly World
and the latest
Yoshi’s Crafted World
.
Initially, it would be a horse, but due to technical limitations of video games at the time, it had to be adapted to another animal partner. It worked out really well, right? Yoshi, you are iconic!
Yoshi’s Woolly World
and the latest
Yoshi’s Crafted World
.
Yoshi’s Crafted World
.
. Dogmeat (Fallout Series, 926)
A dog named “dog food” in an apocalyptic universe has everything to be remarkable . The nice animal appeared in the first
Fallout, and since then it has always been a “champion dog” for the player in fighting threats and searching for supplies. Dogmeat’s company is indispensable on this radioactive and often lonely journey.
9. Pikachu and others (Pokemon Yellow, 1997)
The iconic yellow electric mouse became very popular due to the Pokémon anime, but thanks to the Game Boy Color game players had the experience of walking around Kanto accompanied by Pikachu as well as Ash Ketchum. The function of walking with one of the little monsters was also repeated in
HearthGold & SoulSilver
9. Pikachu and others (Pokemon Yellow, 1997)
The iconic yellow electric mouse became very popular due to the Pokémon anime, but thanks to the Game Boy Color game players had the experience of walking around Kanto accompanied by Pikachu as well as Ash Ketchum. The function of walking with one of the little monsters was also repeated in
,
Let’s Goo Pikachu & Eevee
and via
Sword & Shield
expansion.
Pokémon Yellow, HeartGold and Let’s Go(Image: Play/ Nintendo/Poke Mythology/Amazon)
- Buy the Xbox Series here S and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft
and via
Sword & Shield
expansion.
Pokémon Yellow, HeartGold and Let’s Go(Image: Play/ Nintendo/Poke Mythology/Amazon)
- Buy the Xbox Series here S and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft
expansion.
Pokémon Yellow, HeartGold and Let’s Go(Image: Play/ Nintendo/Poke Mythology/Amazon)
- Buy the Xbox Series here S and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft
- Buy the Xbox Series here S and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft
8. Epona (Zelda Franchise, 1999)
The mare gave her first gallops in
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
, by Nintendo 48, to be Link’s companion and faithful squire in all his adventures thereafter. Living at the Lon Lon Ranch and cared for by the farmer Malon, Epona is very wild, but is tamed by the protagonist when he plays a song at the Ocarina. When it comes to equine companions in games, the mare is certainly the best known and most loved.
7. Chop (Grand Theft Auto V, 1997)
The good-natured rottweiler moves from Lamar’s untrustworthy hands to his quiet (or almost) life with Franklin. In the GTA 5
campaign, it is even possible to control the dog in a tracking mission. Outside of activities, the protagonist can play with him on the streets, walk around and even use the iFruit app to take care of him as a virtual pet, change the color of his collar and even teach tricks.
6. Riley (Call of Duty: Ghosts, 2014)
The canine agent of the Ghosts Squad is a secondary character and has the same functions as the dogs used by the police and the army. The friendly German Shepherd is able to sniff out explosives and even attack enemies stealthily, helping her tutors David “Hesh” Walker and Logan Walker and the entire special battalion in various campaign missions. To create Riley, the development team had the help of the US Navy Special Operations Forces, who took a K9 agent (the dogs trained by defense agencies around the world) to the studio to understand their routine, behaviors and capture your movements. 5. Walt (Valiant Hearts, 1997)
The Dobermann is one of the faithful companions and great helpers of those who play the exciting game from Ubisoft. In addition to helping the player with puzzles and tasks across the map, the adorable dog had its story explored in the interactive comics released for mobile in 2014. The game is already sad enough alone, but a spoiler of the good is that Walt is the only character who cannot die, regardless of the actions taken throughout the game.
6. Riley (Call of Duty: Ghosts, 2014)
The canine agent of the Ghosts Squad is a secondary character and has the same functions as the dogs used by the police and the army. The friendly German Shepherd is able to sniff out explosives and even attack enemies stealthily, helping her tutors David “Hesh” Walker and Logan Walker and the entire special battalion in various campaign missions.
To create Riley, the development team had the help of the US Navy Special Operations Forces, who took a K9 agent (the dogs trained by defense agencies around the world) to the studio to understand their routine, behaviors and capture your movements.
5. Walt (Valiant Hearts, 1997)
The Dobermann is one of the faithful companions and great helpers of those who play the exciting game from Ubisoft. In addition to helping the player with puzzles and tasks across the map, the adorable dog had its story explored in the interactive comics released for mobile in 2014.
The game is already sad enough alone, but a spoiler of the good is that Walt is the only character who cannot die, regardless of the actions taken throughout the game.
4. Morgana (Persona 5, 2016)
The coolest thing about the black and white cat is that even he doesn’t escape the dilemmas of the other characters in the fifth Persona
. Without remembering much about her past, Morgana has this feline figure, but identifies a little more as a human, something that can be explored a lot in gameplay.
Throughout the game and from derivative productions, we see the feline taking on a human form in fact, but also from a conventional house cat and even a van.
3. Trico (Last Guardian, 2016)
The part-feline, part-dog, and part-bird creature is a big (literally) cuteness from the PS4 exclusive. The friend, protector and companion of the protagonist of
The Last Guardian starts out very hostile to the boy, but soon they create a beautiful bond that is explored and improved throughout the game. There are many tears involved.
3. Trico (Last Guardian, 2016)
The part-feline, part-dog, and part-bird creature is a big (literally) cuteness from the PS4 exclusive. The friend, protector and companion of the protagonist of
Trico helps to solve puzzles and tasks, but is also in combat with enemies and threats that appear on the journey. A curious characteristic of him is that his eyes change color according to his mood, a subtle detail that makes him even cooler.