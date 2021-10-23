how-to-improve-audio-quality-using-headphones-on-pc

Can you imagine trying Dolby Atmos on your computer? Dolby Access is an audio enhancement application that allows you to use the Dolby Atmos service for headphones on Windows computers. Many devices already have this sound technology as native, but now you can test Dolby Atmos even on computers a little older.

In the latest version of the Microsoft Store, for Windows 10 and Windows , everyone can take a free trial of the Dolby Access service in some games, movies, music and series. Want to find out how it works? Check it out!

What is Dolby Access and how it works Downloading Dolby Access on your computer, you can improve the audio quality of your content when you are using headphones. Dolby's service also allows you to adjust bass and treble, in addition to offering predefined controllers and styles for games, movies, music and voices.

You can find Dolby Access for free at the Microsoft Store (Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas) So, you can enjoy a personalized sound experience by enhancing details of games, movies and music with more realism. In this way, Dolby Atmos adapts the sound in a fluid way, giving the feeling that it is around you and even behind you. It is worth checking!

You can find Dolby Access for free at the Microsoft Store (Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas) So, you can enjoy a personalized sound experience by enhancing details of games, movies and music with more realism. In this way, Dolby Atmos adapts the sound in a fluid way, giving the feeling that it is around you and even behind you. It is worth checking! Home page of “Dolby Access” (Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas )

Furthermore, using Dolby Access to play games on your computer, you can enjoy the audio service on some Xbox Game Pass titles like F1 518391, Microsoft Flight Simulator , Resident Evil 2, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Borderlands 3, among others.

Ah! And look how cool: — Dolby Access is also compatible with some streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. So, it’s also great for those who like to watch series in the greatest immersion. You can download Dolby Access for free from the Microsoft Store by clicking here.

You can choose some predefined sound schemes or customize as desired in “Adjustments” – (Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

Pretty cool, right? Then just leave Dolby Access open in the background while enjoying your content. Did you like this tip? Share this article with your friends!