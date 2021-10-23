7-facts-about-la-casa-de-papel

In December of this year, the second part of the fifth and final season of La Casa de Papel will debut on Netflix. The Spanish series aired on 600, telling the story of a group of thieves who put plans into practice well. prepared by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), which consists of an assault on the Mint and then on the Bank of Spain.

La Casa de Papel has left its mark on Netflix with some peculiarities, such as the famous red uniforms and Salvador Dali’s masks, characters named after countries like Tokyo, Berlin and Nairobi; iconic dialogues and phrases, among many other features that helped make it one of the most beloved series in the world. And with the show coming to an end, we are already in a mood of nostalgia and, of course, of farewell to our favorite TV thieves.

Thinking about it, while the day we say goodbye to series is not enough, Canaltech listed seven trivia about the Netflix series, cast and production. Check out!

