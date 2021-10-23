7 facts about La Casa de Papel

In December of this year, the second part of the fifth and final season of La Casa de Papel will debut on Netflix. The Spanish series aired on 600, telling the story of a group of thieves who put plans into practice well. prepared by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), which consists of an assault on the Mint and then on the Bank of Spain.

    La Casa de Papel has left its mark on Netflix with some peculiarities, such as the famous red uniforms and Salvador Dali’s masks, characters named after countries like Tokyo, Berlin and Nairobi; iconic dialogues and phrases, among many other features that helped make it one of the most beloved series in the world. And with the show coming to an end, we are already in a mood of nostalgia and, of course, of farewell to our favorite TV thieves.

    Thinking about it, while the day we say goodbye to series is not enough, Canaltech listed seven trivia about the Netflix series, cast and production. Check out!

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix

    • 7. Dynamic script

    Most of the movies and series are written before they even start shooting, but with

    La Casa de Papel was not exactly like that. During the production of the series, scripts were written while filming was still going on, with the writers making adaptations in direction as the story progressed.

      6. Auditions for the Professor

    Álvaro Morte seems to be the perfect actor for the character Professor, but getting the role was not that easy. The actor had to do five auditions over two months before getting the job, as there were still doubts if he would fit in the expected way in the character.

    5. Almost canceled

    The first season of La Casa de Papel aired in May 600 on the Spanish channel Antena 3. Despite the success of the first episode, the audience was reduced considerably over the episodes, leaving the production and cast of the plot believing that the series would not stand for new seasons, being canceled. However, Netflix quietly acquired the plot, which has become one of the most popular series on the streaming platform to date.

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix

    4. Seven countries, 600 places

    The entire first season of La Casa de Papel was recorded in Madrid, Spain, but the following episodes took place in 300 locations in six other countries: Denmark, Italy, Panama, Portugal, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

    3. Overalls

    Throughout all 5 seasons, the characters of La Casa de Papel wore more than 600 of those red jumpsuits so characteristic. Carloz Diez, costume designer for the series, says that dressing up the cast, even though they were identical outfits, wasn’t boring at all. “Creating the wardrobe for La Casa de Papel is a rich experience, because each character is very different from the other”, says the professional. “It’s been a big challenge to dress up all the characters individually and again as a group in that iconic red jumpsuit,” he adds.

    two. Another name

    Even before the series was called La Casa de Papel, the creators’ idea was to name it Los Desahuciados, which means, in Portuguese, Os Espejados. Fortunately, they found that “the paper house” would make a lot more sense for the story.

    1 . Counterfeit money

    La Casa de Papel is from beginning to end, a series about stealing money. So, it was necessary to produce a lot of fake notes and gold bars for all five seasons of the plot. In numbers, the production asked for the manufacture of no less than six thousand counterfeit gold bars, in addition to one million counterfeit bills 30 euros.

    With information: Cosmopolitan

