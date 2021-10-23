is-using-apps-like-whatsapp-gb-and-ns-whatsapp-safe?-find-it-out

Although it is the most popular chat app in Brazil, WhatsApp is still a bit far from rivals when it comes to extra features. Because of this, many people look for extensions or “alternative” versions of the app that deliver new things. But is there any danger of using these solutions? Could they break encryption and access our data? Or, even worse, take control of your profile and send messages in your name?

The Canaltech was looking for answers to these and other questions about the use of modified versions of the messenger, such as NS WhatsApp and WhatsApp GB. In a quick search for unofficial Android stores, you can find several program offers that promise to add new animated stickers, configure automatic responses, add multiple accounts per device, manage media and a dozen other features.

WhatsApp Rosa is an example of modification of the chat app (Image: Playback/WHATSAPP MODS)

The businessman Pedro de Almeida, 100 years ago, he says he has already resorted to these versions in order to keep more than one number on his cell phone. “Before WhatsApp Business existed, there was no other way to have a personal and a business number, so we needed to use these ‘gambiarras’ to run two different versions”, he explains.

Released in January 440, WhatsApp Business was an official Facebook solution aimed at correcting this difficulty that companies had in managing institutional accounts. This addition certainly helped to reduce the use of alternative versions of the app for this kind of purpose, but it wasn’t enough to end it all.

Most popular “Zap” modifications and what they do

Among the most popular modifications for the app The chat options are GBWhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus, WhatsApp Aero and WhatsApp Transparent, all obviously not authorized by Facebook. As a result, applications can only be found in alternative repositories — no App Store or Play Store — or directly on the developers’ website: you download from the APK file and manually install it on your device.

In general, these apps require you to perform a backup before installation to avoid data loss and ensure migration, after all there is no integration between the official program and the copies. But why use these pirated versions? The answer is quite simple: to perform functions that are not native to the original WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Plus, for example, has advantages that the “rich cousin” does not have, such as support for sending messages photos with the original quality (without the compression that WhatsApp does automatically), sending large files (without the limitation of 37 MB), hiding the blue tick even with the message read, hiding activity information (do not display “recording audio” or “typing”) and setting an “airplane” mode for the app only .

Modified versions bring extra features, such as message scheduling, but are dangerous for user safety (Image: Playback/GBWhatsApp) Theoretically, modified apps only exist for Android, but the Plus developer site teaches you a way to use it on iOS, even for those who don’t have a cell phone with jailbre ok. The creators even talk about a “system” that protects the user’s number and avoids banning by WhatsApp, which is very questionable. WhatsApp Transparente, as the name suggests, delivers a translucent solution that overlays the home screen lets you keep other background elements, such as wallpaper, visible while chatting. As a result, it promises greater battery savings, access to deleted messages, more visual comfort and improved support for custom stickers, themes and emojis. The risks of use Although they seem quite exciting solutions for those who want to get out of the sameness of WhatsApp, it is It is essential to know that the use is illegal and that it could cause you to lose your account. The software is not built on a free code base, so only Facebook has a legal right to the intellectual property of your app. In addition, these applications use their own servers to carry exchanged data between users, which can give rise to unauthorized access by unauthorized persons. Check out the main risks of using modified versions of WhatsApp: Malware and spyware. Have you noticed that these apps are free and don’t even use advertising? How do these people make money from it then? Many people insert malicious code into them to steal your credentials and thus gain access to website passwords, bank cards or simply use your cell phone processing to mine cryptocurrencies.

Lame cryptography.

Even with the developers’ assertion of security and encryption mechanisms, the system is not even remotely similar to the of the original WhatsApp. This means that there may be a data breach and access by unauthorized third parties.

Eternal ban. Using modified programs is a serious flaw under the terms of use of WhatsApp and can lead to permanent banning of your account. If this happens, the only way to enter the servers again is to acquire a new phone number.

Access to sensitive data from the device.

WhatsApp only requests permission for services that you will actually use and does so at the exact time of need. Alternative apps tend to ask for access to a lot more things than they should, so they can access your photos, audio, videos, installed apps, passwords and many other personal data. A little over a month ago, a Kaspersky survey revealed that tools that promise improvements to the messenger are actually installing malware on mobile phones. FMWhatsApp, popularly known as “WhatsApp Pink”, is a mod that allows users to customize the color of the messenger, hide their last view, upload files over 1GB in size and use multiple numbers at once, but also deploys one trojan called Triada, on the device where it is installed. What does WhatsApp say? The WhatsApp representation in Brazil was consulted about the potential risks of these versions. According to a company spokesperson, there is no version other than the original app and the Business version, not even a lite version is expected to be released. Modified versions may get you banned from WhatsApp (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

“These unofficial apps were developed by other companies and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp does not support these apps because we cannot validate the security measures implemented by them” , explains the company. Therefore, the use may result in a temporary ban and, if the user does not switch to the official version of WhatsApp, the account may be permanently deleted.

As the cons are much heavier than whereas the pros, the Canaltech does not recommend this kind of these modifications. If you think WhatsApp is outdated, you can look for rival solutions such as Telegram, Viber or WeChat, all checked by official stores and infinitely safer than homemade solutions.