the-differences-between-lcd,-oled,-mini-led,-micro-led-and-other-types-of-display

The current market for electronic devices usually brings a wide variety of display technologies in its products, such as televisions, cell phones, tablets, notebooks and others. Therefore, acronyms such as LCD or OLED may represent different features, and these terminologies may not be so obvious to consumers. Therefore, Canaltech shows what are the main types of screens available, and what are their main differences.

LCD: the most common

LCD has high popularity, but loses especially in contrast (Image: Medium) The most traditional technology among the screens that are currently available is the LCD, which corresponds to Liquid Crystal Display (or Liquid Crystal Display, in free translation). Liquid crystals are small rod-shaped molecules capable of moving in the presence of an electrical current. They have the function of allowing or blocking the passage of light, and they can reveal the primary colors (red, green and blue) with the help of additional filters. However, these crystals are not capable of generating light of their own. For this reason, LCD screens bring a back panel with white or blue lamps — the famous backlight — whose illumination is subsequently passed through the necessary filters to provide the color image. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! TN: the beginnings of the LCD In TN technology, crystals serve to block the passage of light coming from the rear (Image: Mercado Livre) The first type of LCD panel that is registered is called TN (Twisted Neumatic, or Twisted Neumatic, in free translation). Some simpler examples of TN devices are cheaper watches, which have liquid crystals positioned in a “rolled” shape, allowing light to pass freely from the back panel. From the moment these crystals receive electrical impulses, they unwind, blocking the passage of light and allowing certain messages to be shown on the screen. Several cell phones sold in the decades of 71, 90 and 2000 also brought TN-like technologies, as well as calculators to this day — so it’s quite possible that you have some such device , in which information is revealed by “blocking” light emitted by a rear source. Some watches also have a similar screen (Image: Netshoes)

This technology stands out for its low energy usage, and also because of this, old cell phones are known for having long-lasting batteries — autonomy also increased due to other simpler components, and with more limited performance compared to what currently exists. Another advantage of TN panels includes low production cost, but on the other hand the viewing angles are quite low.

From a certain point, some brands started to make color screens available with the pattern TN, thanks to the use of filters in red, green and blue. However, the range of colors available in this technology is very limited, and because of this it was abandoned in cell phones around the beginning of the years 1080.

IPS and VA: variations of the LCD Several current cell phones have an IPS LCD screen (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) When looking for the specs of a current smartphone, it is quite likely that along with the LCD, the acronym IPS appears. It makes reference to the In-Plane Switching (or Switching on the same Plane, in free translation) technology, in which the liquid crystals movement logic occurs in the opposite way: here, they bar the light until the moment they receive the current electric, and then “run” to release the lighting. IPS LCD brings crystals that rotate on their own axis (Image: Disclosure /Samsung)

In other words, the crystals can do constant moves as different information needs to appear on the screen. As this displacement takes place in the form of rotation in the same plane and original axis of the components, the name of the technology is justified.

IPS screens bring characteristics opposite to TN, that is, they have better angles visualization and support for a wider color gamut, which can be useful for professionals in video and photo editing, for example. On the other hand, they require more expensive production, energy consumption is higher, and in general the response speed to commands is slower.

Another acronym that may appear in the specifications of screens — especially monitors — is the VA, which stands for Vertical Alignment (or Vertical Alignment). As the name suggests, liquid crystals are positioned vertically rather than horizontally. This arrangement allows them to block light from the back panel more efficiently, which results in more accurate colors and contrasts, especially in dark scenes.

Vertical alignment (VA) allows greater color accuracy (Image: Press/Samsung)

However, the technology still hasn’t had many years of development, and it suffers especially because of of slower response speeds, which causes shadows to appear behind fast-moving objects. Also, the viewing angles are lower than those recorded on IPS panels.

LED, LCD or OLED? LED TVs don’t bring that much difference compared to LCD (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

It is quite common for television brands to advertise their products with “LED technology”. However, you must be careful, as this nomenclature is usually just a marketing trick.

LED TVs have a similar structure to LCD, with a rear panel that serves as a light source, in together with a layer of liquid crystals that make the necessary filtering for the display of different colors.

The only difference from LED televisions is in the component that emits the light necessary for the device to work: instead of fluorescent cathode lamps, small LEDs provide white or blue illumination. Even though this change causes lower energy consumption and generally represents a longer lifespan of the products, LED televisions do not bring significant improvements in image quality compared to LCDs.

OLED TVs represent a real distinction in quality (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

The leap in quality effectively takes place on screens that feature OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) technology. The differences for the LCD are quite clear, as televisions with this technology bring LEDs with their own light emission, which does not require the use of a back panel and allows the devices to be much thinner.

As each pixel operates independently, it is possible to turn it off completely when it is necessary to show a black tone, for example. Therefore, darker scenes achieve a high potential for accuracy and depth, as well as helping to save energy. In general, different colors also appear more accurately and contrast is also more accurate, which provides an experience more in tune with what the producer of the watched content intends.

Furthermore, OLED screens also have a greater versatility of use, with the implementation in curved and foldable displays, for example. However, the technology tends to have a higher production price, which results in more expensive devices, and has lower brightness levels than LED-type panels to avoid the dreaded burn-in.

The so-called burn-in is an excessive wear of components that causes “ghosts” to appear on the screen, especially static content that was previously displayed for long periods, such as interface icons on smartphones or TV channel logo.

OLED panels bring independent LEDs that self-illuminate (Image: BigStock)

Some variations may appear in acronyms related to products of the type, generally representing another strategy of marketing than actual differences in product usability.

AMOLED refers to an active circuit matrix as opposed to a passive matrix—a standard used more extensively years ago. The Super AMOLED means that the device has an integrated touch screen digitizer, which also brings no changes in day-to-day use, compared to other types of digitizers. Meanwhile, POLED refers to the use of a plastic substrate at the base of the display, with lighter, more flexible and thinner components than traditional glass.

The market for OLED displays is far less diverse than LCDs. In general, LG and Samsung dominate the production of components of this type, and the other brands buy the displays of the two South Korean companies, then assemble them in their products. Another brand that has been growing in the use of technology is the Chinese BOE.

Mini LED: dimming zones help image quality Mini LED screens have multiple zones on the back panel (Image: Android Authority)

In recent years, another technology that has been gradually gaining ground in the market is the Mini LED. Products of this type came to solve one of the main problems with LCD screens: on them, as the back panel needs to stay lit during the entire time of operation, darker images can have color distortions, and blacks are not as deep — the so-called leakage of light.

Mini LED screens feature smaller LEDs (hence the name, who would say), and with that they have more areas on the rear panel, which can reach hundreds or even thousands with individual levels of lighting. With this, it is possible to achieve an effect called “local dimming” (or local dimming) more precise, in which darker scenes are with tones closer to black, instead of a less natural dark gray.

In this type of screen, automakers managed to drastically reduce the dimensions of the LEDs on the back to about 92 microns (ie something around 0.2mm). This is, therefore, the origin of the name of the technology, and with this characteristic it is possible to implement more and more areas of dimming, with greater image versatility in different situations.

At the same time, the decrease in LEDs also allows smaller devices to offer the feature — something that was previously only possible on large televisions, has already reached mobile devices like the iPad Pro tablet, which brings more than 2.564 zones in about 14,9 inches.

Mini LED televisions have better brightness and contrast levels also in brighter scenes, compared to LCD screens — however, they still lag behind OLED when it comes to contrast. The technology is still relatively expensive and complex, which makes the repair process difficult, making it a difficult factor for the popularization of the devices.