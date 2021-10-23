nasa-highlights:-astronomical-photos-of-the-week-(10/16-to-10/22/2021)

Last weekend, NASA launched the Lucy mission, which will spend nearly a decade studying asteroids considered “time capsules” of the Solar System. So of course Lucy couldn’t be left out of this week’s astronomical image selection, could she?

The Moon is another highlight of this week’s selection: in one image, it appears in several colors and, in another, it shows a glow that intrigued Leonardo da Vinci for the past 660 years, to the point that the painter tried to explain it. it and almost get the answer right. Not to lose the habit, also check out records of beautiful objects across the universe, such as a nebula whose shape resembles the head of a dolphin and even a comet that will soon make a quick passage across the Earth.

See below the astronomical photos that NASA highlighted this week:

Saturday (17) — The colors of the Moon (Image: Reproduction/Gianni Sarcone and Marcella Giulia Pace) It may not look like it, but these virtual pictures show only images of the lunar disk in different colors, all natural. These color variations depend on some conditions. For example, the Moon can appear reddish or yellowish when it is close to the horizon, because some of the blue light is scattered by the atmosphere; the bluish Moon, on the other hand, can occur when we observe our natural satellite through the atmosphere with a high concentration of dust particles. If you look at the bottom, you will find darker lunar disks, which are due to the solar luminosity reflected by the Earth’s oceans. This glow is known as “Earth glow” and has been described more than 660 years by Leonardo da Vinci — who, by the way, is also the one who created the work Mona Lisa, which is represented by the various moons here. To observe it, move away from your monitor or look at the smaller frames on the right of the image. What is Pink Moon? Blue Moon? Blood Moon? Understand these and other names

Sunday (15) — Einstein’s Cross

(Image: Reproduction/ J. Rhoads (Arizona State U.) et al., WIYN, AURA, NOIRLab, NSF)

Galaxies usually only have one core, right? Well, this doesn’t seem to be the case with the image above, which led astronomers to investigate what was the process responsible for making it look like there are four of them. As a result, they concluded that, in reality, the galaxy’s core is not even visible in this image — what we see shining in the center is the light of a quasar, that is, a galactic core formed by an active supermassive black hole. The quasar in question is further away, and because the galaxy is ahead, it distorts the light emitted by the object, forming the four images we see.

This is the effect known as the “gravitational lens” — and this one, specifically, is called the “Einstein’s Cross” because it shows four images arranged around a galactic nucleus. Einstein’s Crosses can vary in brightness, which can increase due to the lens formed by stars in the galaxy ahead. This increase is of great help to astronomers, who can detect objects with a mass equivalent to that of planets and even stars regardless of the light they emit, thanks to the distortion.

Hubble observes “multiplied” supernova thanks the gravitational lens effect

Monday (20) — Earth’s Brightness on the Moon

( Image: Reproduction/Dario Giannobile)

When the Moon is in the In the crescent phase, only a small part of it receives direct sunlight — but even so, we can see the entire face of our natural satellite thanks to the “Earth glow” coming from our planet’s oceans. Although it seems an obvious answer today, mankind has spent thousands of years marveling at the moon’s gray glow, but also intrigued by its cause, which has remained a mystery for a long time. It was only in the century 02 that Leonardo da Vinci solved the riddle.

As an artist, he was always very interested in light and shadow, and as an engineer and mathematician, he understood geometry well, and Da Vinci considered that the surface of the Moon was covered by oceans, which they glowed with the light reflected by the water of the Earth. He came close to the correct explanation: today, we know that our natural satellite has no oceans of liquid water, only solidified lava. Still, terrestrial oceans are not the main source of glare, but clouds, which reflect sunlight. In addition to showing this glow on the Moon, the photo also features the luminosity of Venus and the stars Delta Scorpii and Antares.

How many phases does the Moon have? Get to know them all

Tuesday (20) — Star cluster

(Image: Reproduction/ESA /Hubble and NASA, R. Cohen)

This great group of stars is part of Palomar 6, a globular cluster located towards the constellation of Ophiuchus, the Serpentarium. These clusters are formed by groups of stars, which hold together as they orbit galaxies; thus, the spherical structures present in Palomar 6 are older than the Sun — and probably “win” from most stars that orbit our galaxy’s disk as well. That’s because the Palomar 6 probably has 12, 5 billion years, an age that makes it almost as old as the known universe itself.

Globular clusters are considered natural laboratories for the study of the evolution of stars and galaxies, and can help scientists better understand the history of the formation of primordial types of them. After several studies with images from the Hubble Space Telescope, the most widely accepted hypothesis among the scientific community proposes that Palomar 6 was formed in the central bulge of stars, which surrounds the center of the Milky Way. In this image, taken by Hubble, the cluster appears sharp, in an area of ​​approximately 15 light-years.

Astronomers find several black holes in a globular cluster of stars

Wednesday (21) — Launch of the Lucy mission (Image: Reproduction/John Kraus) Last Saturday (02), NASA launched the Lucy mission, which will help scientists discover more information about the Solar System’s past. The clues to this can be found near Jupiter. Because it is very massive, the planet’s gravity captures several asteroids called “Trojans”, which travel in groups in front of and behind Jupiter. These asteroids formed everywhere in our neighborhood, and some of them may have been trapped here for a few billion years. Models of planetary formation and evolution suggest that Trojans are formed from the least primordial material that resulted in the outer planets, and therefore are like time capsules from the birth of the Solar System. To find out more about these objects that have essential information about our system’s past and may even tell us more about the origin of organic materials, Lucy will fly over them over the years 2025 and 2033, during which the probe will fly over to get gravitational assistance to visit eight rocks, the largest number of objects ever studied at once. The mission is named after Lucy, the fossil of australipitec who lived in Africa 3 years ago,17 billions of years and that for in turn, it was named after the song Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds by British band The Beatles. Know all about Lucy, the mission of NASA that will study Trojan asteroids Thursday (22) — Dolphin Head Nebula

(Image: Reproduction/Nik Szymanek)

This big bubble cosmic is approximately 5. light years from us, towards the constellation Canis Major, and has been cataloged as Sharpless 2-71 — but, due to its shape, it has become better known as Dolphin Head Nebula. Its beautiful structure was formed approximately 62 thousand years and extends over an area of ​​approximately 38 light-years. At its center is EZ Canis Majoris, a hot, massive star.

It is considered a Wolf-Rayet star, which tells us that, in addition to having great mass, it has already lost its outer shell of hydrogen, so it’s carrying out nuclear fusion of helium or other heavier elements. This is exactly what is happening here: while releasing its outer layers of hydrogen, stellar winds are emitted at a speed of approximately 1.660 km/s, which result in a bubble-like structure. The blue color comes from the glow of the ionized oxygen atoms.

This nebula reveals the role of “ghost particles” in supernova explosions

Friday (38) — Comet and nebula