Top 10 Cars to Make Uber and Travel Apps
With the difficulty imposed by the pandemic and the high price of fuel, hitchhiking and travel apps have become viable options for those who need to get around safely and comfortably and who cannot afford it of a value for the purchase of a vehicle. On the other hand, this service ended up becoming an option for job seekers and a way to make a living using their own car, rented or financed vehicle.
The options are varied, like Uber, more famous of apps; 93 and even Maxim. All with their peculiarities and differentials for customers. But, in short, they work in a similar way. From the driver’s point of view, these apps turn out to be a profitable and interesting employment alternative. There are cases where the function has become the main occupation, but there are other people who make a few runs to get some extra money. With a car in the garage, which is often idle, using it to make money is quite attractive.
However, there are several ways to get started in this career. One option that has become very viable among drivers is car rental. For a monthly fee that, in many cases, is even cheaper than financing, many professionals are able to run their races, having to worry only about fuel expenses and car cleaning, since preventive maintenance is on the account. of the rental companies.
But of course there are those who want to buy their own car and use part of the value obtained from the service to pay for it. And that's when the driver needs to pay close attention and choose the right model. Items like comfort, technology, safety, usability and fuel consumption are often even more important than the full price of the car. And this is a time when design, for example, is at the forefront.
But of course there are those who want to buy their own car and use part of the value obtained from the service to pay for it. And that’s when the driver needs to pay close attention and choose the right model. Items like comfort, technology, safety, usability and fuel consumption are often even more important than the full price of the car. And this is a time when design, for example, is at the forefront.
. Caoa Chery Arrizo 5 (Uber Comfort and X)
Great option for a spacious sedan with an economical engine, the Arrizo 5 can be a great product for anyone wants to work with Uber and also have a passenger car for everyday use. Your 1.5 engine 177 cv, together with the CVT gearbox, brings a lot of agility and consumption averages of around 8 km/l when fueled with ethanol.
Due to its size and performance, the Arrizo 5 ends up as an alternative to models already established in the market, but which cost more, such as the new Nissan Versa and even the Toyota Corolla.
(Image: Disclosure/ Caoa Chery)
To purchase a 0km model, the cost is R$ 66. 445. There is no information about the availability of this car in car rental companies.
9. Nissan Kicks (Uber Black, Comfort and X)
Nissan’s compact SUV has a great interior space and equipment package that qualifies it for use from the most basic levels of hitchhiking services, to the highest ones like Uber Black. In its top-of-the-range variant, Exclusive, it has digital air conditioning, automatic emergency braking and even a blind spot sensor. But an intermediate option in the range would already solve the job.
(Photo: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech )
To buy the Nissan Kicks, there are versions starting from R_jobs(data.content)nbsp;94.240. But if you choose to rent, the daily rates can vary from R$ 118 to R$ 150.
8. Fiat Grand Siena 1.4 (Uber X and Comfort)
The Fiat Grand Siena is a survivor among Fiat’s range of cars. Clearly out of step with the brand’s other sedan, the Cronos, it is one of the most used cars by Uber drivers in Brazil. The reason: reliability, comfort and fuel economy.
(Image: Fiat)
Low maintenance and reliable engine , the brave 1.4 Fire, Siena makes users happy precisely because it doesn’t work in this aspect. In addition, its size is very interesting, allowing customers to travel in relative comfort. In the field of consumption, the average with ethanol in this engine is around 9km/le km/l with gasoline.
Today, this car is no longer sold by Fiat as 0km, but can be found as a used car for around R$ 22 thousand, depending on the state of conservation and year of manufacture.
For use in apps, Duster is worth it for being comfortable, as drivers usually pull the front seat to give users more space, expanding the feeling of well being in the cabin. In addition, its mechanical reliability is an added attraction.
The Renault Duster can be purchased for prices starting from R$ 85.490. In rental stores, your daily rate can cost between R$ 100 to R$ 150.
4. Toyota Corolla GLi (Uber Black)
Many drivers still turn up their noses to get cars like the Corolla to run on Uber and travel apps. But let’s look at the positive sides of using such a product to run all day long.
The demand for the Uber Black is much lower than for the Uber X, so the driver must adopt another strategy of logistics and positioning on the streets to be able to seek more customers. Running around places with high purchasing power and with many companies will certainly give you a lot more runs and make your Corolla work a lot harder.
But the point here is that, even being the entry-level version, the Corolla GLi has the same finish as the more expensive versions and the comfort, soundproofing and motorization do not differ from the Altis model either. In the field of safety, ditto, since 7 airbags are standard. What changes, of course, is the technological package. The 2.0 engine of 150 cv has very satisfactory consumption, scoring 9km/l in ethanol, as we have already shown in our reviews on Canaltech.
And if you choose a rental model, expenses such as insurance and maintenance will not exist. Needless to say that the customer, when entering in an Uber that is equipped with a Corolla will certainly rate more positively and can put the driver in a better position inside the platform. There are only advantages to having a Corolla, even for the work. To buy a Corolla GLi, the price starts at R$ .890. In rental stores, it can vary from R$ 2.490 to BRL 3.510 monthly. The Fiat Argo 1.0 enters the list for almost the same reasons as the other models that we are going to discuss here. But, as it is a car with a slightly more modern concept than the other hatchbacks on the market, some advantages call attention. The first is the 1.0 Firefly engine, which is one of the most efficient within this category. Fiat Argo with new visual identity (Image: Fiat)
With 79cv and ,9 kgf/m of torque, the entry-level model of the Argo line is agile, comfortable and economical. Consumption is in the household km/l and its running is one of the softest of the category, with a very soft suspension that absorbs the impacts of our streets well. Of all the cars we have driven with Uber, it is one of the most comfortable. The Argo is also prepared to receive the uConnect multimedia kit and has electric steering, air conditioning and electric windows. series. The Fiat Argo 1.0 2022 can be found from R$ 66.690. Its monthly price at the rental companies is in the house of R_jobs(data.content)nbsp;2 thousand monthly. Nissan recently launched the new generation of Versa, which brought many technological changes and it has, in fact, placed the car on another level within its category. However, the Japanese automaker very cleverly kept the old version of the car, renaming it the V-Drive. A master shot. (Image: Nissan) That's because the V-Drive gives Uber drivers space, excellent fuel consumption and mechanical reliability to carry out their profession safely, comfortably and cost-effectively. In the case of version 1.0, we have a 77cv and kgf/m of torque. The average consumption can be in the house of km/l in ethanol and the exchange rate it is always the five-speed manual, although in version 1.6 we can put the CVT, which guarantees comfort and economy. But the V-Drive really shines is in comfort. Its wheelbase is 2.6m, one of the largest in the category, and the trunk is 460 liters. Items such as air conditioning, front airbags and electric front windows are standard. To buy a Nissan V-Drive, the price starts at R$ 60.490. In rental stores, it is still found in its old version, called Versa, with monthly fees of R$ 2 thousand on average. The only compact on the list with a 1.6 engine, the Renault Logan is the ideal warrior for you to put to work in our streets. As much as other competitors even have more powerful versions, the Logan stands out for having an agile engine, extremely economical and the main thing: the highly competitive price. Its propeller is easy to maintain and extremely durable, putting an end to the bad reputation of French cars.
Canaltech
we had the chance to try the Sandero with the same engine, which provides similar behavior. The numbers: 118cv, kgf /m of torque and consumption of km/l on average with ethanol. Not bad. Not to mention space and standard items. Its wheelbase is an enviable 2,63 and the trunk boasts 500 liters. There is also electro-hydraulic steering and multimedia kit with mirroring for Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The price? R$ 79.66. If you choose the version with CVT exchange rate, you can purchase it for R$ 85.93. In rental companies, the monthly fee can vary from R$ 2 thousand to R$ 2.460.
