top-10-cars-to-make-uber-and-travel-apps

With the difficulty imposed by the pandemic and the high price of fuel, hitchhiking and travel apps have become viable options for those who need to get around safely and comfortably and who cannot afford it of a value for the purchase of a vehicle. On the other hand, this service ended up becoming an option for job seekers and a way to make a living using their own car, rented or financed vehicle.

Uber creates priority racing mode for faster shipments

Uber takes delivery by motorcycle for more 10 cities in Brazil Uber explains how its security incident support works

The options are varied, like Uber, more famous of apps; 93 and even Maxim. All with their peculiarities and differentials for customers. But, in short, they work in a similar way. From the driver’s point of view, these apps turn out to be a profitable and interesting employment alternative. There are cases where the function has become the main occupation, but there are other people who make a few runs to get some extra money. With a car in the garage, which is often idle, using it to make money is quite attractive.

However, there are several ways to get started in this career. One option that has become very viable among drivers is car rental. For a monthly fee that, in many cases, is even cheaper than financing, many professionals are able to run their races, having to worry only about fuel expenses and car cleaning, since preventive maintenance is on the account. of the rental companies.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! But of course there are those who want to buy their own car and use part of the value obtained from the service to pay for it. And that’s when the driver needs to pay close attention and choose the right model. Items like comfort, technology, safety, usability and fuel consumption are often even more important than the full price of the car. And this is a time when design, for example, is at the forefront. Here at Canaltech we have already evaluated many car models and many more will come. However, the best cars from a technological or innovation point of view are not always the best ones to work with in hitchhiking applications. Therefore, we list here the best cars to race on Uber and other travel apps, always separating by the categories offered, based on the levels offered by Uber, such as Uber Black and Uber X, to name a few.

. Caoa Chery Arrizo 5 (Uber Comfort and X)

Great option for a spacious sedan with an economical engine, the Arrizo 5 can be a great product for anyone wants to work with Uber and also have a passenger car for everyday use. Your 1.5 engine 177 cv, together with the CVT gearbox, brings a lot of agility and consumption averages of around 8 km/l when fueled with ethanol.

Due to its size and performance, the Arrizo 5 ends up as an alternative to models already established in the market, but which cost more, such as the new Nissan Versa and even the Toyota Corolla.

(Image: Disclosure/ Caoa Chery)

To purchase a 0km model, the cost is R$ 66. 445. There is no information about the availability of this car in car rental companies.

9. Nissan Kicks (Uber Black, Comfort and X)

Nissan’s compact SUV has a great interior space and equipment package that qualifies it for use from the most basic levels of hitchhiking services, to the highest ones like Uber Black. In its top-of-the-range variant, Exclusive, it has digital air conditioning, automatic emergency braking and even a blind spot sensor. But an intermediate option in the range would already solve the job.

(Photo: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech )

To buy the Nissan Kicks, there are versions starting from R_jobs(data.content)nbsp;94.240. But if you choose to rent, the daily rates can vary from R$ 118 to R$ 150.

8. Fiat Grand Siena 1.4 (Uber X and Comfort)

The Fiat Grand Siena is a survivor among Fiat’s range of cars. Clearly out of step with the brand’s other sedan, the Cronos, it is one of the most used cars by Uber drivers in Brazil. The reason: reliability, comfort and fuel economy.

(Image: Fiat)

Low maintenance and reliable engine , the brave 1.4 Fire, Siena makes users happy precisely because it doesn’t work in this aspect. In addition, its size is very interesting, allowing customers to travel in relative comfort. In the field of consumption, the average with ethanol in this engine is around 9km/le km/l with gasoline.

Today, this car is no longer sold by Fiat as 0km, but can be found as a used car for around R$ 22 thousand, depending on the state of conservation and year of manufacture.

7. Chevrolet Onix Joy/Joy Plus (Uber X and Comfort) If the Chevrolet Onix is ​​one of the best-selling cars in Brazil today, part of it has to do with its input line called Joy. And those who use Uber know: the service is full of these cars, both in the Hatch version, which kept the Onix nomenclature, and in the sedan, which retired the Prisma and is now called Joy Plus. (Image: Chevrolet) The Onix Joy is an extremely reliable car and has a good level of comfort for its size and proposal. Even available with only one engine (1.0 of 85cv), it turns out to be a good option because this thruster is very competent and, for what the Uber driver needs, gives and leaves. Its consumption is in the house of km/l in ethanol which, of course, it is also attractive. Another advantage of this model is that it comes prepared for one of the versions of the My Link multimedia center, which certainly makes it easier for the driver when defining routes. Onix Joy can be purchased for starting at R$ 55.1024 and Joy Plus for the from R$ 55.890. In rental companies, your pattern can be rented for a little more than R_jobs(date.content)nbsp;2 thousand monthly. Analysis | Onix 1024 has an absurd evolution to become keep on top

Analysis | Onix 2022 has its main technological package trump

Comparative | What is the best compact car in Brazil? 6. Ford Ka/ Ka+ (UberX/ Comfort) Stamp stamped among Uber drivers, the Ka is one of the most complete and efficient products for work . Its 1.0 engine is the most powerful among the aspirated competitors, offering 85cv and a consumption of 9.5km/l in ethanol. (Image: Ford) Its differentials, in addition to the engine, are the internal space and the electric steering, which is well calibrated and provides a lot of comfort for those who need to maneuver all day. It also features air conditioning and a radio with Bluetooth as standard. The Ka+, the sedan version of the compact, in addition to excellent internal space and standard items, boasts one of the largest trunks in the segment: 460 liters. Due to its dynamic behavior and cost-effectiveness, Ka is certainly one of the most viable options. Its maintenance, like every car in this category, is very “smooth” and will not cause you any major problems in case of defects. Unfortunately, the Ford Ka is no longer manufactured in Brazil, but it can be found in stores and dealerships as used car. To purchase a Ford Ka 1.0, the starting price varies between R$ 50 and R$ 22 thousand. The sedan variant can be purchased for starting at R$ 61 thousand, depending on the year and conservation. In rental companies, its value is around R_jobs(data.content)nbsp;90 per day. Analysis | Ford Ka 1024 raises the standard of compact with technology and security 5. Renault Duster (Uber Black, Comfort and X) Already rated by Canaltech, the Renault Duster surprises for being a compact SUV with an attractive price and that can be used in hitchhiking apps. Its engine is the renowned 1.6 from Renault, which it delivers in the SUV 123cv, , 2 kgf/m of torque and consumption around 8.0 km/l when fueled with ethanol. This is possible, in part, due to the car’s light weight but also to the CVT automatic transmission, the same used in the Nissan Kicks. (Image: Disclosure/Renault)

For use in apps, Duster is worth it for being comfortable, as drivers usually pull the front seat to give users more space, expanding the feeling of well being in the cabin. In addition, its mechanical reliability is an added attraction.

The Renault Duster can be purchased for prices starting from R$ 85.490. In rental stores, your daily rate can cost between R$ 100 to R$ 150.

4. Toyota Corolla GLi (Uber Black)

Many drivers still turn up their noses to get cars like the Corolla to run on Uber and travel apps. But let’s look at the positive sides of using such a product to run all day long.

The demand for the Uber Black is much lower than for the Uber X, so the driver must adopt another strategy of logistics and positioning on the streets to be able to seek more customers. Running around places with high purchasing power and with many companies will certainly give you a lot more runs and make your Corolla work a lot harder.