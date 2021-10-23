5 real-life movies to watch on Prime Video
The drama genre often actually encounters a blank canvas, ready to be drawn. While it takes a lot more from the director, screenwriter and cast to be faithful to events that actually happened in real life, when done well, the film is hardly left out of industry awards. With that in mind, Canaltech has hand-selected five movies based on true events available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog for you to watch.
Distributed in plots of tragedies, war, music, sports and even political and social issues, there are works available on Amazon’s streaming platform based on iconic figures that have passed through the world and left their mark on history — and that are now immortalized in audiovisual works.
5. The impossible
Review | Rocketman is an honest biography of Elton John's failure and extravagant, to live up to the seventies music icon that has its story told in front of the cameras. Despite being snubbed at the Oscars, Rocketman was recognized at the Golden Globes and also by the specialized critics.
One day, his brother Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg) decides to try his luck in this world, being coached by Dicky and managed by his mother, Alice (Melissa Leo). However, the family always put Dicky’s brief career ahead of their own, which puts limits on his success in the sport. The situation changes when he starts dating Charlene Fleming (Amy Adams), who encourages him to leave his family influence and treat boxing more professionally. The Winner had a total of six Oscar nominations, winning two of them.
two. Until the Last Man
Mel Gibson takes a more sensitive look at the story of Desmond Doss, former US Army soldier and first aider. A Seventh-day Adventist Christian, Doss was known for refusing to carry or use a firearm of any kind, and even though his convictions were questioned by the rest of the team, he remained true to himself and his faith during the World War II.
Who plays Doss is Andrew Garfield, whose performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. The film is well balanced and manages to show both sides of the soldier’s life: both life in the hometown, in love and marrying nurse Dorothy Schutte (Teresa Palmer); as in war, with the brutality of seeing your comrades being attacked and even killed.
- 1. Malcolm X
To close the list, it is worth mentioning the classic by 220 starring Denzel Washington and directed by Spike Lee. Malcolm X
- follows the life of activist Malcolm Little, popularly and historically known as Malcolm X: an advocate for the economic, political and social rights of the black population in the United States and founder of the Organization for the African American Unit. In addition to directing and producing, Lee wrote the screenplay based on the Autobiography of Malcolm X, told by the activist himself to writer Alex Haley, a book that was considered one of the most important nonfiction of the 20th century according to Time magazine.
With more than three hours of Spike Lee is in no hurry to explore and address every detail of Malcolm X’s life, from his childhood, through his youth discovering Islam, to religious conversion as a Messianic disciple of Elijah Mohammed, to marriage to Betty Shabazz and the traumas caused by the Klu Klux Klan who murdered his entire family.
3. The winner
The Winner
- brings together a strong cast to tell the story of former boxer Micky Ward and his stepbrother Dicky Ecklund. The latter is played by Christian Bale, whose character reached the peak of his career when he faced world champion Sugar Ray Leonard in a boxing match. The feat even put the small town of Lowell, Massachusetts, on the map. In 2004, he keeps himself in charge of that fame, but he also ended up getting involved in drugs and saying goodbye to his career as a boxer.
Starting the list with a movie Spaniard who won the spotlight for having Naomi Watts, Tom Holland and Ewan McGregor in the cast, O Impossível
- is based on the memoirs of María Belón Alvárez, a doctor and lawyer who became world famous for having survived the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in 2004, along with her husband and three children. The tragedy happened at the end of the year and unleashed a series of devastating tsunamis along the coasts of most continents bathed by the Indian Ocean, leaving more than 90 thousand dead along the way, in addition to having flooded several coastal communities.
O Impossível
- had a great reception from the specialized critic, who praised above all the performance of Watts in the role of Alvárez. The actress also received an Oscar nomination for her performance in the feature film by Juan Antonio Bayona.
4. Rocketman
Shortly after Bohemian Rhapsody
- getting to theaters, Rocketman
- also stamped the big screen in theaters (and consequently generated several comparative comments among the public) . Although with a very different approach, the film brings the life of Elton John from childhood to the present day, here played by Kingsman star Taron Egerton, who also took a risk. singing all the tracks on the soundtrack.