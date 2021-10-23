scientists-find-“millennial-poop”-and-discover-what-europeans-ate-2,000-years-ago

Scientists found very old human feces in Austria, and through this, they were able to identify some things that Europeans consumed approximately 2,700 years ago. The study, published in the scientific journal Current Biology, points out that this species of fossil has remained preserved in the region’s prehistoric salt mines over the last few millennia.

The analysis shows that Europeans ate blue cheese and drank beer during this period. To reach this conclusion, the group used a series of analytical techniques that allowed the identification of microbes, proteins and DNA present in the samples, and consequently the construction of a picture of the eating habits of this population and the composition of their intestinal bacteria.

The findings revealed a high-carbohydrate, high-fiber diet consisting largely of unprocessed bran and cereals, which were likely consumed in a kind of gruel. This basic food was complemented with proteins obtained from broad beans, as well as with fruits, nuts and animal products.